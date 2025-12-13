Who Is Jamie Foxx? Jamie Foxx is an American actor, comedian, singer, and producer, celebrated for his versatile talents across film, television, and music. He has consistently showcased a remarkable ability to inhabit diverse roles and genres. His breakout performance as Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. This transformative role cemented his status as a dramatic force in Hollywood.

Full Name Jamie Foxx Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $170 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Terrell High School, United States International University Father Darrell Bishop Mother Louise Annette Talley Dixon Siblings Deidra Dixon, DeOndra Dixon Kids Corinne Foxx, Anelise Bishop

Early Life and Education Born Eric Marlon Bishop in Terrell, Texas, Jamie Foxx was adopted and raised by his maternal grandparents, Esther Marie and Mark Talley, at a young age. He found an early passion for music, beginning piano lessons by age five and serving as a choir leader in his church. He attended Terrell High School, where he excelled as a quarterback, and later received a scholarship to United States International University. There, he pursued studies in classical music and performing arts composition.

Notable Relationships Jamie Foxx has maintained a notably private romantic life, though he was in a long-term relationship with actress Katie Holmes for six years. He has also been linked to Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis. Foxx shares two daughters: Corinne Foxx with Connie Kline and Anelise Bishop with Kristin Grannis. He has openly expressed his philosophy that marriage is not necessary for raising children in a loving home.

Career Highlights Jamie Foxx achieved critical acclaim for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor. His filmography also includes impactful roles in Django Unchained and Collateral. Beyond acting, he embarked on a successful music career, with his album Unpredictable reaching number one on the Billboard chart and two singles topping the Billboard Hot 100. Foxx also hosted the game show Beat Shazam. To date, Foxx has collected an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, and multiple Grammy Awards, underscoring his diverse artistic achievements.