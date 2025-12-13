Who Is Katherine Schwarzenegger? Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt is an American author, recognized for her engaging writing on self-help and children’s topics. As the eldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, she navigates a public life with a focus on inspiring others. Her breakout moment came with her 2010 debut book, Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back, which became a New York Times bestseller. This initial success cemented her voice as a relatable guide for young women.

Full Name Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American and German American Education University of Southern California Father Arnold Schwarzenegger Mother Maria Shriver Siblings Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Joseph Baena Kids Lyla Maria, Eloise Christina, Ford Fitzgerald

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt grew up as the daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. Her upbringing fostered an early interest in communication and storytelling. She attended the University of Southern California, graduating in 2012 with a degree in Communications. During her college years, Schwarzenegger Pratt began to shape her path toward authorship and public advocacy.

Notable Relationships Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt is married to actor Chris Pratt. The couple began dating in 2018, announced their engagement in January 2019, and married in June of the same year in Montecito, California. Schwarzenegger Pratt shares three children with Pratt: daughters Lyla Maria, born in 2020, and Eloise Christina, born in 2022, and son Ford Fitzgerald, born in 2024. She is also stepmother to Pratt’s son, Jack Pratt.

Career Highlights Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt established herself as a prolific author, publishing multiple books across different genres. Her works include the New York Times bestseller Rock What You’ve Got, the guidance book I Just Graduated… Now What?, the children’s book Maverick and Me, and The Gift of Forgiveness. Beyond her writing, Schwarzenegger Pratt is a dedicated advocate for animal welfare, serving as an Ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and the ASPCA. She is also a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics, demonstrating her commitment to social impact.