Who Is Steve Buscemi? Steven Vincent Buscemi is an American actor, director, and producer with a distinctive, often eccentric screen presence. His work frequently features complex characters in both independent and mainstream projects. His breakout role as Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs made him instantly recognizable. That intense performance established his unique brand of nervous energy.

Full Name Steven Vincent Buscemi Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Valley Stream Central High School, Nassau Community College, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father John Buscemi Mother Dorothy Buscemi Siblings Jon Buscemi, Ken Buscemi, Michael Buscemi Kids Lucian Buscemi

Early Life and Education Steven Vincent Buscemi grew up in Brooklyn, New York City, one of four sons to John and Dorothy Buscemi. His father worked in sanitation while his mother was a hostess, and the family later moved to Valley Stream. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School, where he joined the drama club and wrestling team. After attending Nassau Community College briefly, Buscemi studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Notable Relationships A long-term marriage marked the personal life of Steve Buscemi, who was married to artist Jo Andres from 1987 until her passing in 2019. Buscemi shares one son, Lucian Buscemi, with Andres. More recently, he married Karen Ho in 2025.

Career Highlights Steve Buscemi’s career is defined by memorable roles in films like Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and the Coen Brothers’ Fargo. He brought unique intensity to characters such as Mr. Pink and Carl Showalter. His television work includes the acclaimed series Boardwalk Empire, where he earned a Golden Globe Award for his lead role as Nucky Thompson. He also hosted the web talk show Park Bench with Steve Buscemi, further showcasing his versatility. Buscemi has garnered two Independent Spirit Awards and two Emmy Awards, solidifying his reputation as a respected character actor and director in both independent and mainstream productions.