Who Is Joseph Garrett? Joseph Mark Garrett is an English YouTuber, commentator, and author, recognized for his child-friendly demeanor and captivating storytelling. He rose to digital prominence through his engaging video game content, particularly within the Minecraft community. His breakout moment arrived with the immense popularity of his Minecraft series, “Stampy’s Lovely World,” which amassed billions of views. This long-running adventure cemented his status as a beloved figure among young audiences.

Full Name Joseph Mark Garrett Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $18 million Nationality English Education Southampton Solent University Mother Katherine Garrett Siblings Rachael Garrett, Annette Garrett

Early Life and Education Growing up in Havant, Hampshire, England, Joseph Mark Garrett developed an early affinity for video games and animation. His mother, Katherine, managed his social media, while his father, a graphics artist, contributed to his channel artwork. Garrett pursued his passion by studying TV and video production at Southampton Solent University, where he also co-hosted a student radio program.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Joseph Garrett’s personal life, including a relationship with Melanie Candy. He later began dating fellow Minecraft YouTuber Kye Bates. Garrett married Kye Bates in 2019, with whom he shared a home and pets; however, their separation was publicly announced in early 2025.

Career Highlights Joseph Garrett’s career is defined by the enduring success of Minecraft’s “Stampy’s Lovely World” series, which spanned over 800 episodes and garnered billions of views. In 2014, his YouTube channel was among the top ten most watched globally. He launched the educational series Wonder Quest in collaboration with Maker Studios and Disney, bringing learning to a younger audience through Minecraft. Garrett also authored children’s books, including “Stampy’s Lovely Book.” To date, he has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to make and display ten cakes in Minecraft.