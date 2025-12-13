Who Is Amy Lee? Amy Lynn Lee is an American singer-songwriter, renowned for her powerful vocals and dramatic musical style as the frontwoman of Evanescence. Her distinctive sound blends alternative metal with gothic and symphonic elements, creating emotionally resonant rock anthems. The band’s breakout moment arrived with their 2003 debut album, Fallen, featuring the global hit single “Bring Me to Life.” This success catapulted Evanescence into the mainstream, solidifying Lee’s status as a leading voice in rock music.

Full Name Amy Lynn Lee Gender Female Height 5 feet 3.5 inches (161 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish American Education Pulaski Academy Father John Lee Mother Sara Cargill Siblings Carrie Lee, Lori Lee Kids Jack Lion Hartzler

Early Life and Education Born in Riverside, California, Amy Lee spent her early years moving across states, eventually settling in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her father, John Lee, worked as a disc jockey and voice-over artist, while her mother, Sara Cargill, raised Amy and her siblings. Lee began classical piano lessons at age six and studied for nine years, deeply influenced by composers like Mozart. Her schooling at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock saw her active in choir and drama. She briefly attended Middle Tennessee State University to study music theory and composition before dropping out to focus on Evanescence.

Notable Relationships Amy Lee is currently married to Josh Hartzler, a therapist and long-time friend, whom she wed on May 6, 2007. Prior to her marriage, Lee was in a public relationship with Seether frontman Shaun Morgan from 2003 to 2005, a period that inspired some of her songwriting. Lee and Hartzler share one son, Jack Lion Hartzler, who was born in July 2014. The couple maintains a private but supportive family life, with Hartzler inspiring songs like “Bring Me to Life” and “Good Enough.”

Career Highlights Evanescence’s debut album Fallen, released in 2003, achieved immense global success, selling over 17 million copies worldwide and earning two Grammy Awards. The album, featuring hit singles like “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal,” defined the band’s signature sound. Beyond her work with Evanescence, Lee has composed film scores for movies such as War Story and Indigo Grey: The Passage. She also released a children’s album, Dream Too Much, and has collaborated with various artists, showcasing her diverse musical talents. Her individual accolades include the Songwriter Icon Award from the National Music Publishers Association in 2008 and Best Vocalist at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in 2012.