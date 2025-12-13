Who Is Emma Corrin? Emma-Louise Corrin is an English actor known for nuanced, transformative performances across stage and screen. They bring a captivating depth to each character, earning critical praise. Corrin first gained widespread public attention for their portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Netflix historical drama The Crown. This critically acclaimed role earned them a Golden Globe Award and solidified their place as a rising star.

Full Name Emma-Louise Corrin Gender Nonbinary Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality British Ethnicity British and South African descent Education Woldingham School, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, University of Bristol, St John’s College, Cambridge Father Chris Corrin Mother Juliette Corrin Siblings Richard Corrin, Jonty Corrin

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Emma-Louise Corrin’s early years in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where their mother, Juliette, worked as a speech therapist and their father, Chris, was a businessman. They attended the Roman Catholic Woldingham School in Surrey, fostering an early interest in acting before pursuing drama at the University of Bristol and later English, Drama, and the Arts at St John’s College, Cambridge.

Notable Relationships As of late 2025, Emma-Louise Corrin is single following their split from actor Rami Malek in April 2025. The pair were first linked in July 2023, maintaining a discreet relationship that garnered media attention during public appearances such as Paris Fashion Week.

Career Highlights Emma-Louise Corrin experienced a significant breakthrough portraying Diana, Princess of Wales, in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. This acclaimed performance garnered them a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award nomination. Expanding their versatile career, Corrin has also starred in films such as My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover. They joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024 as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine.