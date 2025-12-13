Brock Bowers: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brock Bowers
December 13, 2002
Napa, California, US
23 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Brock Bowers?
Brock Allen Bowers is an American professional football tight end, known for his exceptional athleticism and versatile playmaking. He impacts both college and professional grids as a premier talent.
He exploded onto the national scene during his rookie NFL season, setting records for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end. This immediate success solidified his reputation as a formidable offensive weapon.
|Full Name
|Brock Allen Bowers
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Cameron Rose Newell
|Net Worth
|$18.1 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|University Of Georgia, Napa High School
|Father
|Warren Bowers
|Mother
|DeAnna Bowers
|Siblings
|Brianna Bowers
Early Life and Education
Born in Napa, California, Brock Bowers comes from an athletic family. His father played football at Utah State University, and his mother was an All-American softball player for the Aggies.
Bowers attended Napa High School, excelling in both football and basketball. He committed to the University of Georgia, later graduating with a Finance degree in May 2025.
Notable Relationships
A long-term relationship has marked Brock Bowers’s public life with Cameron Rose Newell, whom he has been dating since high school. They attended prom together in 2021 and continued their relationship through college.
Newell, who attended the University of Tennessee, has frequently supported Bowers at his collegiate and professional games, publicly celebrating his achievements.
Career Highlights
Brock Bowers dominated college football as a tight end for the Georgia Bulldogs. He became the first-ever two-time winner of the John Mackey Award and secured two national championships.
His transition to the NFL was immediately impactful with the Las Vegas Raiders. He set rookie records for receptions (112) and receiving yards (1,194) by a tight end, earning Pro Bowl and First-team All-Pro honors.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 12, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 11, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 10, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0