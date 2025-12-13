Who Is Tom DeLonge? Thomas Matthew DeLonge is an American musician and entrepreneur, widely recognized for his distinctive nasal singing voice and significant influence on the pop punk genre. He co-founded the iconic rock band Blink-182, which achieved massive global success. His breakout moment arrived with Blink-182’s 1999 album, Enema of the State, which sold over 15 million copies worldwide and earned quadruple-platinum status in the US, cementing the band’s image as video stars.

Full Name Thomas Matthew DeLonge Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, Mexican, Irish Education Poway High School, Rancho Bernardo High School Father Thomas DeLonge Sr. Mother Connie DeLonge Siblings Shon DeLonge, Kari DeLonge Kids Ava Elizabeth DeLonge, Jonas Rocket DeLonge

Early Life and Education Growing up in Poway, California, Tom DeLonge discovered his passion for punk rock and skateboarding at a young age, with his oil company executive father and mortgage broker mother fostering his early interests. He received his first guitar as a gift, which quickly led him to start writing original punk rock songs. DeLonge attended Poway High School but was expelled during his junior year for attending a basketball game while intoxicated. He then enrolled at Rancho Bernardo High School for a semester before returning to graduate from Poway High.

Notable Relationships Thomas Matthew DeLonge married Jennifer Jenkins in May 2001; their marriage lasted until their divorce in September 2019. More recently, he married Rose-Marie Berryman in 2021. DeLonge shares two children, daughter Ava Elizabeth DeLonge and son Jonas Rocket DeLonge, with his former wife Jennifer Jenkins.

Career Highlights Thomas Matthew DeLonge’s career is marked by his integral role in shaping pop punk with Blink-182, notably through albums like Enema of the State and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, both achieving multi-platinum success. Enema of the State sold over 15 million copies globally and went quadruple-platinum in the US, while Take Off Your Pants and Jacket earned the band their first number one album. Beyond Blink-182, DeLonge launched the alternative rock band Angels & Airwaves in 2005, evolving it into a multifaceted art project. He also co-founded To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science in 2017, an entrepreneurial venture dedicated to exploring scientific research and unexplained phenomena.