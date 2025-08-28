ADVERTISEMENT

Summer is still in full swing, and celebrities are swapping red carpets for sandy beaches (and luxurious yachts). A group of actresses, singers, and comedians are flaunting their figures on social media, along with stunning swimsuits that have thousands praising their looks.

From sun-soaked getaways in tropical destinations to cheeky poolside photos, stars are fully embracing the season with confidence and sometimes bold, daring bikini choices.

These snapshots also give fans a glimpse into their private lives and how they’re enjoying their vacations before returning to the stage or film studio.

Without further ado, here’s a list of 30 celebrities who have been having fun in the sun this summer.