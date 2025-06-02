“Supermodel Diet Paid Off”: 54-Year-Old Bethenny Frankel Stuns After Modeling Skimpy Bikini

Bethenny Frankel wowed fans with her youthful appearance as she hit the runway in several revealing swimsuits.

On Saturday (May 31), the Real Housewives of New York City alum strutted down the catwalk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show for Swim Week 2025 held at the W South Beach hotel in Miami, Florida.

The 54-year-old danced down the runway, flaunting her athletic figure in a variety of barely-there swimsuits.

Highlights

Bethenny modeled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Swim Week, showing her backside in a cheeky bikini.

The New Yorker recently announced her move to Florida, saying she felt “lonely” and “drowned” in the Big Apple.

One of her looks was a denim bikini paired with a cowboy hat. While modeling the set, she tipped the country accessory to the crowd.

Bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel surprised her fans with her youthful appearance

Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

Bethenny also radiated confidence in a high-waisted leopard-print swimsuit.

But her most talked-about look was undoubtedly a polka-dot string bikini, which she paired with a mini black sarong that she later ditched after reaching the end of the catwalk.

After showing off the cheeky bikini’s backside, the Bravo star playfully covered her mouth in surprise before turning to strut back.

Bethenny, who announced her move to Florida last month, shared photos and videos of the runway show on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the organizers and her community in the Sunshine State.

The RHONYC star walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show

Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

Image credits: si_swimsuit / bethennyfrankel / Instagram

“All the pretty girls walk like this… Some pre and post-show moments with the incredible women of @si_swimsuit,” she captioned the post.

“This runway show was such an amazing experience and I am forever grateful to my community here in Florida and the people for your endless support. ❤️.”

In a separate video, Bethenny reflected on the experience as an example of “women supporting women.”

She flaunted her svelte physique in a cheeky polka-dot bikini

Image credits: si_swimsuit / bethennyfrankel / Instagram

“I didn’t know much going into it. I mean, I know it’s a magazine, and I know that once a year they do a swimsuit issue. What I didn’t know is what the culture is like there, and I didn’t know who 90% of the women were,” the RHONYC star explained in a video.

“I will tell you that the resounding theme and culture is women supporting women.”

Bethenny said many women in the entertainment industry “cosplay” that culture and that she’s “never seen the level of female support” she experienced at the Sports Illustrated event.

“The resounding theme and culture is women supporting women,” Bethenny said of the runway show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)



The support continued in the comments, with thousands of admirers gushing over her suggestive bikini looks.

“How are you getting younger and hotter???!!” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing! Age is truly just a number 👏” commented someone else.

“Literally, you’ve never looked better, and I love this for you ❤️” said a third.

A fourth user complimented Bethenny’s lighter locks. “You look amazing. You should keep your hair that shade. Looks gorgeous.”

Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

Known for prioritizing her health and wellness, the reality star founded Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand that features a wide selection of low-calorie foods like cookies, fruit preserves, salad dressings, and popcorn.

The brand has since expanded to include shapewear, clothing, and accessories.

Additionally, Bethenny has published several books on healthy living, such as SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life and Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting.

Bethenny founded Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand that offers a variety of low-calorie foods

Image credits: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / YouTube

Image credits: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / YouTube

In April, Bethenny announced her move from New York City for Florida, saying that life in the Big Apple with her daughter Bryn—whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy—felt “lonely.”

“It was just the two of us,” she explained in a TikTok video. “It was a massive property, and I made the decision to buy that property when I was in a different stage of my life.

“I thought it would be this, like, big family home and that I’d be entertaining there a lot.”

However, residing in that spacious property with just the two of them under its roof eventually made her feel like she was “drowning.”

Bethenny appeared on The Real Housewives for six years after being a runner-up on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)



“It had an apple orchard, it was a historical house, it had all this property, and it was beautiful and amazing for a big family with kids and grandparents.

“It just ended up being a place that I spent a lot of time alone [in] because I didn’t really know many people in that community. It was lonely.”

Bethenny originally planned to downsize in four years when her daughter went to college, but she decided to do so sooner for “personal” reasons that also affected Bryn.

The reality star recently moved from New York City to Florida, saying life in the Big Apple felt “drowning”

Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)



“This situation was drowning me, and something else was distracting her, and neither of us would say it out loud because this is just what it was,” she added.

“The moment it became about her, I was able to be honest with myself about how I felt, and it freed both of us. I think I’ll be lighter and brighter and happier in the coming months.”

Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

Bethenny said she was “excited for this next chapter” in her life and clarified that she will still “maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York.”

Social media users rushed to the comments to compliment Bethenny’s looks

