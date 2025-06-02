Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Supermodel Diet Paid Off”: 54-Year-Old Bethenny Frankel Stuns After Modeling Skimpy Bikini
Bethenny Frankel modeling a skimpy pink polka dot bikini, showcasing the results of her supermodel diet at 54.
Celebrities, News

“Supermodel Diet Paid Off”: 54-Year-Old Bethenny Frankel Stuns After Modeling Skimpy Bikini

Bethenny Frankel wowed fans with her youthful appearance as she hit the runway in several revealing swimsuits.

On Saturday (May 31), the Real Housewives of New York City alum strutted down the catwalk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show for Swim Week 2025 held at the W South Beach hotel in Miami, Florida.

The 54-year-old danced down the runway, flaunting her athletic figure in a variety of barely-there swimsuits.

  • 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Bethenny Frankel showed off her incredible figure in various swimsuit looks.
  • Bethenny modeled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Swim Week, showing her backside in a cheeky bikini.
  • The New Yorker recently announced her move to Florida, saying she felt “lonely” and “drowned” in the Big Apple.

One of her looks was a denim bikini paired with a cowboy hat. While modeling the set, she tipped the country accessory to the crowd.

    Bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel surprised her fans with her youthful appearance

    Bethenny Frankel modeling a shimmering dress on a balcony with city skyline, showcasing supermodel diet results.

    Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

    Bethenny Frankel showing stunning results of supermodel diet, wearing a glamorous sequined top with hoop earrings.

    Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

    Bethenny also radiated confidence in a high-waisted leopard-print swimsuit.

    But her most talked-about look was undoubtedly a polka-dot string bikini, which she paired with a mini black sarong that she later ditched after reaching the end of the catwalk.

    After showing off the cheeky bikini’s backside, the Bravo star playfully covered her mouth in surprise before turning to strut back.

    Bethenny, who announced her move to Florida last month, shared photos and videos of the runway show on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the organizers and her community in the Sunshine State.

    The RHONYC star walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show

    Bethenny Frankel in a white robe showcasing supermodel diet results with long hair in a makeup room setting.

    Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

    Bethenny Frankel modeling a skimpy pink polka dot bikini, showcasing results of supermodel diet on runway.

    Image credits: si_swimsuit / bethennyfrankel / Instagram

    “All the pretty girls walk like this… Some pre and post-show moments with the incredible women of @si_swimsuit,” she captioned the post. 

    “This runway show was such an amazing experience and I am forever grateful to my community here in Florida and the people for your endless support. ❤️.”

    In a separate video, Bethenny reflected on the experience as an example of “women supporting women.”

    She flaunted her svelte physique in a cheeky polka-dot bikini

    Bethenny Frankel stuns on runway in skimpy bikini, showcasing results of supermodel diet at 54 years old.

    Image credits: si_swimsuit / bethennyfrankel / Instagram

    Comment on social media post praising a supermodel diet, highlighting Bethenny Frankel's stunning appearance in a skimpy bikini at age 54.

    “I didn’t know much going into it. I mean, I know it’s a magazine, and I know that once a year they do a swimsuit issue. What I didn’t know is what the culture is like there, and I didn’t know who 90% of the women were,” the RHONYC star explained in a video.

    “I will tell you that the resounding theme and culture is women supporting women.”

    Bethenny said many women in the entertainment industry “cosplay” that culture and that she’s “never seen the level of female support” she experienced at the Sports Illustrated event.

    “The resounding theme and culture is women supporting women,” Bethenny said of the runway show


    The support continued in the comments, with thousands of admirers gushing over her suggestive bikini looks.

    “How are you getting younger and hotter???!!” one fan wrote.

    “You look amazing! Age is truly just a number 👏” commented someone else.

    “Literally, you’ve never looked better, and I love this for you ❤️” said a third.

    A fourth user complimented Bethenny’s lighter locks. “You look amazing. You should keep your hair that shade. Looks gorgeous.”

    Bethenny Frankel in a leopard print skimpy bikini confidently walking on runway showing supermodel diet results.

    Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

    Known for prioritizing her health and wellness, the reality star founded Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand that features a wide selection of low-calorie foods like cookies, fruit preserves, salad dressings, and popcorn.

    The brand has since expanded to include shapewear, clothing, and accessories.

    Additionally, Bethenny has published several books on healthy living, such as  SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life and  Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting.

    Bethenny founded Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand that offers a variety of low-calorie foods

    Bethenny Frankel stuns in leopard print skimpy bikini, showcasing results of supermodel diet on runway at 54 years old.

    Image credits: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / YouTube

    Bethenny Frankel stuns in skimpy bikini on runway, showcasing supermodel diet results at 54 years old.

    Image credits: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / YouTube

    Bethenny Frankel stuns in a skimpy bikini, showcasing the results of her supermodel diet at age 54.

    User comment praising Bethenny Frankel's confidence and stunning look, highlighting her supermodel diet success at 54.

    In April, Bethenny announced her move from New York City for Florida, saying that life in the Big Apple with her daughter Bryn—whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy—felt “lonely.”

    “It was just the two of us,” she explained in a TikTok video. “It was a massive property, and I made the decision to buy that property when I was in a different stage of my life.

    “I thought it would be this, like, big family home and that I’d be entertaining there a lot.”

    However, residing in that spacious property with just the two of them under its roof eventually made her feel like she was “drowning.”

    Bethenny appeared on The Real Housewives for six years after being a runner-up on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart


    “It had an apple orchard, it was a historical house, it had all this property, and it was beautiful and amazing for a big family with kids and grandparents.

    “It just ended up being a place that I spent a lot of time alone [in] because I didn’t really know many people in that community. It was lonely.”

    Bethenny originally planned to downsize in four years when her daughter went to college, but she decided to do so sooner for “personal” reasons that also affected Bryn.

    The reality star recently moved from New York City to Florida, saying life in the Big Apple felt “drowning”

    Bethenny Frankel modeling a skimpy bikini, showcasing her supermodel diet results and toned figure at 54 years old.

    Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

    “This situation was drowning me, and something else was distracting her, and neither of us would say it out loud because this is just what it was,” she added.

    “The moment it became about her, I was able to be honest with myself about how I felt, and it freed both of us. I think I’ll be lighter and brighter and happier in the coming months.”

    Bethenny Frankel modeling skimpy bikini at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event, showcasing supermodel diet results.

    Image credits: bethennyfrankel/ Instagram

    Bethenny said she was “excited for this next chapter” in her life and clarified that she will still “maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York.”

    Social media users rushed to the comments to compliment Bethenny’s looks

    Comment on a social media post praising the appearance of a woman in her 50s who looks stunning and youthful.

    Bethenny Frankel stuns in a skimpy bikini showcasing the results of her supermodel diet at age 54.

    Comment on Instagram from user oreo_ praising someone's hair, saying "Keep this hair forever you loook so good."

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by user itsdeannab saying I'm gonna amp up my chicken salad intake with 1693 likes.

    Instagram comment praising Bethenny Frankel’s supermodel diet results, highlighting her youthful appearance and fitness at 54.

    Comment praising Bethenny's flattering hair color, highlighting her look in relation to the supermodel diet keyword.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing an extravagant shopping list including caviar and chicken salad.

    Comment from profilepilates encouraging ladies to hit the gym, Pilates studios, and cut carbs with laughing and fire emojis.

    Comment praising Bethenny Frankel as a supermodel with a heart eyes emoji on social media.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising Bethenny Frankel’s supermodel diet results and stunning bikini look.

    Bethenny Frankel, 54, stuns in skimpy bikini, showcasing results of her supermodel diet.

    Bethenny Frankel, 54, stuns in a skimpy bikini showcasing results of her supermodel diet transformation.

    Instagram comment from amandacrossmusic praising a supermodel diet results and stunning bikini appearance on runway.

    Comment from itasalemodesta praising Bethenny Frankel's supermodel diet results, calling her thriving and successful.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you've (still) got it, flaunt it! The main thing is to be toned - and if your body is your fortune, then it's worth the effort to keep it how it was, it just takes more effort as one ages.

