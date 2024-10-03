Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

A “Rat Birth Control” Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women
News

A “Rat Birth Control” Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

41

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

Rats will officially have better reproductive care than some women in the USA. Naturally, the reactions were both hilarious and depressing. Amid a disproportionate growth of rat population, the New York City (NYC) Council passed a bill that will pilot the use of birth control on the rodents.

“I’m very excited about this,” Councilman Shaun Abreu, who introduced the bill in April, said on September 26. 

Highlights
  • NYC pilots birth control for rats amid rising rodent population.
  • The bill, 'Flaco's Law,' aims to reduce rat reproduction without poison.
  • Many women criticize rats having better reproductive care than humans.
  • Rats are gaining birth control while humans face barriers in reproductive healthcare.
  • NYC's effort to control rats sparks viral reactions on social media.

The fight against rats invading the Big Apple was so challenging, it led to the City Council’s “rat czar” denomination.

Putting out rat poison, as the city has done for decades, “doesn’t get us far,” Abreu said. “When two rats can reproduce 15,000 descendants in a year, you can’t kill your way out of this. You have to shut off the food supply.”

Rats will officially have better reproductive care than some women in the USA

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Image credits: THANANIT/stock.adobe.com

However, shutting off the food supply has proven itself to be difficult, even if businesses in the city have been required to put their trash in bins since March because garbage is a major source of nourishment for rats, The New York Times reported on September 30.

The new bill, named “Flaco’s Law” after the viral Eurasian eagle owl who escaped the Central Park Zoo and tragically died with rat poison in his system, was subsequently introduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not saying rat contraceptives are going to be a magic wand,” Abreu said, “but we should see if they work.”

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Image credits: TEEREXZ/stock.adobe.com

The bill proposed a pilot program using a compound that targets ovarian functions in female rats and sperm production in males, The Times reported.

“Over time, this would help make sure that rats can’t reproduce,” Abreu explained. The compound is reportedly sweet, so it should attract rats.

Moreover, the substance is supposed to not be harmful to other animals, which is why the measure became known as Flaco’s law.

The new bill was named “Flaco’s Law” after the viral eagle owl who escaped the Central Park Zoo and died due to rat poison 

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Image credits: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis

“We saw what happened to Flaco,” Abreu said. “We know there is a better way” to reduce the rat population.

ADVERTISEMENT

As NYC has prepared itself to sterilize rats, many people, especially American women, have highlighted the fact that rodents will seemingly have better access to birth control than millions of actual human beings.

“No, not rats having better access to reproductive care than most women,” a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Image credits: manndaraee

A Threads user commented: “So rats have better healthcare than women???”

Someone else penned: “NYC is now giving rats birth control to limit the population of rodents. What’s next? 

“Are they only going to give welfare assistance to the rats if the male rat doesn’t live at home with the family, which further perpetuates the stereotype of single-mom rat home families? 

“Why are my tax dollars funding rat contraceptions anyway?”

The fight against rats invading the Big Apple was so challenging, it led to the City Council’s “rat czar” denomination

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: John Sandoy/stock.adobe.com

A handful of reactions have gone viral, such as an X post that read: “Free birth control to rats before humans is so on par.”

While the US Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover approved forms of contraception for free, many newer contraceptives aren’t on that list, Buzzfeed reported on Wednesday (October 2).

American insurance plans are also not required to cover over-the-counter contraception, including the emergency pill unless the patient has a prescription. 

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Image credits: culturlviolnce

Additionally, plans do not need to cover drugs to induce abortions and male reproductive care, like vasectomies, as per Buzzfeed. As a result, birth control is still inaccessible and costly for many Americans.

As rats have now gained birth control access – for both sexes – millions of people born with female reproductive organs have been losing their access in the US. 

According to one study, about 1 in 3 adult women who have ever sought a prescription for birth control in the US experienced access barriers.

American women have highlighted the fact that rodents will seemingly have better access to birth control

ADVERTISEMENT

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Image credits: RPOIII

ADVERTISEMENT

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Image credits: MICHAEL CHIARA/Unsplash

Approximately 64 million women, or people born with female reproductive organs of reproductive age (15-49 years) live in the US. 

As of 2023, around 25 million of this group of people reside in states with restrictive abortion laws or complete bans following the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade. 

This ruling gave states the power to regulate or ban abortions, significantly impacting access to abortion for women across the country.

The new bill continued to ignite heated reactions

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

ADVERTISEMENT

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

ADVERTISEMENT

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

A "Rat Birth Control" Bill Passed In New York City Sparks Viral Response From Women

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

41

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

41

Open list comments

10

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure that putting out poison to sterilise them en masse qualifies as "better reproductive health care than what women get" but by all means, please make a procedure easy, safe, free and available to both men and women to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
ng avatar
N G
N G
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are not poisoning the rats. They are giving them birth control to reduce the rat population.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The transition to an American tabloid has been progressing faster, lately.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there's a medication that can sterilize humans, I'd vote for it to be available free for anyone who wants it. End the tyranny of unwanted birth.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure that putting out poison to sterilise them en masse qualifies as "better reproductive health care than what women get" but by all means, please make a procedure easy, safe, free and available to both men and women to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
ng avatar
N G
N G
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are not poisoning the rats. They are giving them birth control to reduce the rat population.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The transition to an American tabloid has been progressing faster, lately.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there's a medication that can sterilize humans, I'd vote for it to be available free for anyone who wants it. End the tyranny of unwanted birth.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda