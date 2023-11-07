ADVERTISEMENT

The 52nd edition of the New York City Marathon was in full swing on Sunday (November 5).

As the last of six World Marathon Majors events scheduled for 2023, thousands of people gathered to watch the 50,000 runners.

And despite the athletes taking to the streets of NYC to complete the 26.2-mile course rightfully being at the center of the attention, the emblematic sports competition had another type of show-stopping group of people: poster holders.

Bored Panda rounded up a couple of the best signs that were spotted at the event.

#1

Even Seth Phillips, Aka Dude With Sign, Shared One Of His Iconic Posters

#2

Some People Were Straight Up Hilarious

#3

A Special Mention To Those Suffering From Uncomfortable Rubbing Body Parts Was Made

#4

No Comment.

#5

Rat Puns Are Really Under-Rat-Ed

#6

Not Sure What Christopher Walken Did, Maybe People Oppose Deer Hunters?

#7

Why Make A Poster Complicated When Two Words Suffice

#8

Oh Dating Apps... Everyone's Nightmare

#9

And Now We're Here

#10

Natural Needs And Especially Flatulence Were A Recurring Theme During The Event

#11

Some Marathon Watchers Had A Very Niche Sense Of Humor

#12

Counting Down Miles Must've Been The Best Approach

#13

Someone "Ron Weasleyed" The Runners Instead Of Simply Cheering Them On

#14

Sport Enthusiasts Were Particularly Busy That Day

#15

Now That Should Light A Fire Under Their Derriere

#16

Do You Think Some Runners Stopped To Unpack Their Inner Emotional Struggles?

#17

The Meta Big Brother Eyes Were Everywhere

#18

Some Viewers Took Things Personally

#19

Who Forgot About This Satirical Conspiracy Theory?

#20

Naturally, A Major Event Wouldn't Be Major Without The Presence Of Taylor Swift

#21

A Special Mention To New York's Infamous Rodents

#22

Cheering? No, Sometimes People Want Discouragement

#23

Politics Was Another Winning Theme During The Marathon

#24

Some Inter-State Competition Never Hurt Anyone

#25

The Marathon Was The Perfect Occasion To Air Out Personal Problems, It Seemed

#26

Nice Body Parts

#27

Others Seemingly Came Straight From Bikini Bottom In Support Of The Runners

#28

Some Supporters Had Very Encouraging Words

#29

Some Runners May Have Needed Tough Love

#30

Someone Should Call Charlie Xcx

