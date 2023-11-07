30 New Yorkers Wanted To Cheer On Marathon Runners, So They Designed These Absurd Poster Signs
The 52nd edition of the New York City Marathon was in full swing on Sunday (November 5).
As the last of six World Marathon Majors events scheduled for 2023, thousands of people gathered to watch the 50,000 runners.
And despite the athletes taking to the streets of NYC to complete the 26.2-mile course rightfully being at the center of the attention, the emblematic sports competition had another type of show-stopping group of people: poster holders.
Bored Panda rounded up a couple of the best signs that were spotted at the event.
Even Seth Phillips, Aka Dude With Sign, Shared One Of His Iconic Posters
Some People Were Straight Up Hilarious
A Special Mention To Those Suffering From Uncomfortable Rubbing Body Parts Was Made
No Comment.
Rat Puns Are Really Under-Rat-Ed
Not Sure What Christopher Walken Did, Maybe People Oppose Deer Hunters?
Why Make A Poster Complicated When Two Words Suffice
Oh Dating Apps... Everyone's Nightmare
And Now We're Here
Natural Needs And Especially Flatulence Were A Recurring Theme During The Event
Some Marathon Watchers Had A Very Niche Sense Of Humor
Counting Down Miles Must've Been The Best Approach
Someone "Ron Weasleyed" The Runners Instead Of Simply Cheering Them On
Sport Enthusiasts Were Particularly Busy That Day
Now That Should Light A Fire Under Their Derriere
Do You Think Some Runners Stopped To Unpack Their Inner Emotional Struggles?
The Meta Big Brother Eyes Were Everywhere
Some Viewers Took Things Personally
Who Forgot About This Satirical Conspiracy Theory?
Naturally, A Major Event Wouldn't Be Major Without The Presence Of Taylor Swift
A Special Mention To New York's Infamous Rodents
Cheering? No, Sometimes People Want Discouragement
Politics Was Another Winning Theme During The Marathon
Some Inter-State Competition Never Hurt Anyone
The Marathon Was The Perfect Occasion To Air Out Personal Problems, It Seemed
Nice Body Parts
Many of these were great, others, not so much.
