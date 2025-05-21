Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Narcissist”: Millionaire Reality Star Slammed For ‘Rude And Arrogant’ Comment To Cannes Waiter
Millionaire reality star labeled narcissist speaking to Cannes waiter in tense outdoor interaction.
Celebrities, News

“Narcissist”: Millionaire Reality Star Slammed For ‘Rude And Arrogant’ Comment To Cannes Waiter

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Ann Kaplan Mulholland, a Canadian millionaire and Real Housewives of Toronto star, sparked outrage over the way she treated a waiter in Cannes who offered her a slice of pizza.

The reality TV personality attended the Cannes Film Festival with her friends last week and dined at an outdoor restaurant on the French Riviera.

A video shows a waiter placing a slice of pizza on Ann’s plate, with the socialite quickly stopping him—her eyes wide with surprise—as soon as the pizza server touched her plate.

Highlights
  • Ann Kaplan Mulholland faced heavy online criticism after posting an interaction with a waiter she had at a restaurant in Cannes.
  • The Canadian millionaire gave what many considered an “arrogant” response when a waiter served her a slice of pizza.
  • Ann deleted the post, but it was later shared by influencer Joey Swoll, who labeled her a “narcissist.”

“Um, do I look like I eat carbs?” the 64-year-old asked.

The waiter immediately removed the slice from her plate and appeared stunned by the question before walking away.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Ann Kaplan Mulholland faced backlash over her treatment of a Cannes waiter who offered her a slice of pizza
    Millionaire reality star in pink dress with gold hands and feathers posing on Cannes red carpet, showing narcissist attitude.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: VCG/Getty Images

    Ann reportedly posted and then deleted the moment on her Instagram page with the caption “#SoClose.”

    The video gained significant traction after it was shared by bodybuilder and influencer Joey Swoll, who boasts 8 million followers on TikTok.

    “‘Do I look like I eat carbs?’ No, you look like someone who’s arrogant and a narcissist and doesn’t know how to act like an adult at a restaurant,” Joey began.

    The reality TV star, who owns the Lympne Castle in England, expected the waiter to know she didn’t eat carbs

    Millionaire reality star labeled narcissist during tense exchange with Cannes waiter at outdoor dining setting.

    Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

    Screenshot of a tweet calling out a millionaire reality star for rude and arrogant behavior at Cannes, labeled narcissist.

    Image credits: suemcco11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing a red flag when a narcissist millionaire reality star is rude and arrogant to a Cannes waiter.

    Image credits: Ex_HFT

    “But I believe what you meant to say to that man who’s just trying to do his job is, ‘No, thank you.’

    “‘You can tell a lot about someone from how they treat the waitstaff at a restaurant,” he stressed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t know if it’s because you have money or you were on TV, but you think you’re better than people.”

    Joey then accused Ann of trying to “shame or embarrass” the waiter by posting the clip on social media just to get “likes and attention.”

    Ann was forced to delete the video after people began labeling her as “rude” and “arrogant”

    Woman in a pink ruffled dress and tiara posing in front of a stone castle, embodying a narcissist reality star vibe.

    Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The video has received over 11 million views and thousands of comments questioning the businesswoman’s behavior at the restaurant.

    “I could never mistreat a person who is working and earning a humble living. I can’t stand this type of people,” one user wrote.

    “Being rude/obnoxious to someone who’s serving you is the lowest of low,” added someone else.

    A third commented: “People who are rude to service workers are giant red flags 🚩 🚩 poor guy 🥺”

    Woman in flowing blue dress walking on garden path outside historic stone building, evoking narcissist reality star scene.

    Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a millionaire reality star’s rude and arrogant behavior toward a Cannes waiter.

    Image credits: MedeirosPanther

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing rude and arrogant behavior towards service staff, highlighting respect and equality regardless of status.

    Image credits: isa1ah53

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A group of service workers shared their experiences with impolite customers. “This pisses me off so bad. I work fast food and people are so freaking rude ! Like my bad I’m just tryna do my job,” one user said.

    “I’m working at a high-end restaurant, and this is what I have to go through on a daily basis!” someone else commented. “It’s so sad and totally unnecessary to behave in this way.”

    This is not the first time that the Real Housewives star has shared videos of her interactions with restaurant staff.

    The Canadian millionaire is known for starring in The Real Housewives of Toronto

    Millionaire reality star posing outside Nobu Tokyo, linked to narcissist controversy over rude Cannes waiter comment

    Image credits: drm2.official

    While dining at the Royal Mansour, a five-star hotel in Casablanca, Morocco, staff members came to wash her hands at the table.

    Ann pretended to scream in pain as a man poured water over her hands, laughing awkwardly at her reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She captioned the clip on May 3: “Hand cleaning hack. They even wash your hands for you at the table! Now that’s hot!” clarifying, “yes the staff had fun taping this.”


    Ann, who moved to the UK with her husband three years ago to invest in a castle, attended the Cannes Film Festival in a dress by Homolog Paris.

    The long pink gown featured feathers and was adorned with multiple golden hands and crown detailing.

    It also featured a train, which was not permitted under the festival’s newly enforced dress code, given that long trains “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater.”

    She and her husband bought the medieval Lympne Castle in Kent to renovate it and turn it into a wedding venue

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millionaire reality star wearing a blue dress and tiara sitting on a bench, linked to narcissist Cannes waiter incident.

    Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ann and her husband Stephen, a former plastic surgeon, have claimed non-dom status in the UK for the past three years, during which they bought Lympne Castle, a medieval castle in Kent. 

    The couple invested a rumored £25 million (approx. $33.6 million) to transform it into a luxury wedding venue, as per The Daily Mail. They have also opened a restaurant, Naughty Dog, on the site.

    Ann said she employs around 100 workers for the project. The renovation is documented in the CTV reality show Queen of the Castle.

    Millionaire reality star wearing a crown and elegant dress, described as narcissist after rude Cannes waiter incident.

    Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

    Lympne Castle has been a host to royalty including King Henry VIII, nobility like Sir Tomas Beecham, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, in addition to celebrity guests like Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger.

    The Winnipeg native boasts a doctorate in finance and started the loan firm iFinance in 1996. In 2022, she sold it after growing it into one of the largest consumer finance Companies in Canada.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Joey Swoll reposted Ann’s video on his TikTok page, accusing her of trying to “shame” the waiter

    @thejoeyswoll You can tell a lot about someone from how they treat the waitstaff at a restaurant. #fyp♬ original sound – Joey Swoll


    She has written several books, including If You Don’t Laugh, You’ll Cry, and How To Be Successful In Spite Of Yourself.

    The mother of six is also the proprietor to a portfolio of luxury real estate properties across Canada, according to her website.

    Ann deactivated her Instagram comments following the negative reactions to her video.

    Bored Panda has contacted Ann Kaplan Mulholland for comment.

    “And SHE posted it on her social media. She really saw nothing wrong with it,” one reader commented

    Comment on social media criticizing a millionaire reality star’s rude and arrogant behavior towards a Cannes waiter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing millionaire reality star labeled narcissist for rude and arrogant behavior toward Cannes waiter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Lauren on social media defending a millionaire reality star accused of rude and arrogant behavior in Cannes.

    Social media comment criticizing rude behavior, highlighting narcissist traits associated with millionaire reality star controversy.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment expressing strong dislike for rude and arrogant behavior, referencing a millionaire reality star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about being rude and arrogant to a waiter, highlighting narcissist behavior in a social media reply.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media calling waiter poor and precious, related to narcissist millionaire reality star incident.

    Comment by user Gracie expressing sadness, featured under a post about narcissist millionaire reality star controversy.

    Comment on a social media post about a narcissist millionaire reality star’s rude and arrogant behavior toward a Cannes waiter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media criticizing millionaire reality star labeled narcissist for rude and arrogant behavior at Cannes event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment section showing a user named Paloma replying with rude and arrogant words, reflecting narcissist behavior online.

    Comment from an online user praising a waiter, related to a narcissist millionaire reality star incident at Cannes.

    Comment on social media post criticizes narcissist millionaire reality star’s rude and arrogant behavior toward Cannes waiter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Comment on social media criticizing a millionaire reality star's rude and arrogant behavior toward a Cannes waiter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post calling someone a narcissist with criticism about rude and arrogant behavior.

    Comment from a user named Tanya calling out rude and arrogant behavior related to a narcissist in a reality star context.

    Comment section screenshot showing a user named Turbonemseremed criticizing Dr Ann Kaplan with 479 likes on the comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media accusing millionaire reality star of being narcissist for rude Cannes waiter remark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a millionaire reality star criticized for rude and arrogant behavior toward a Cannes waiter.

    Comment from user Nada discussing narcissist behavior of nouveau riche being rude and arrogant towards workers due to insecurities.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another so-called diva with a stick up her...well you know.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire how BP chooses to share comments where the appearance of the woman is attacked. BP is great at promoting attacks on how women look. Also, including comments that suggest old money people are cool is an interesting choice. Nice values BP has.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another so-called diva with a stick up her...well you know.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire how BP chooses to share comments where the appearance of the woman is attacked. BP is great at promoting attacks on how women look. Also, including comments that suggest old money people are cool is an interesting choice. Nice values BP has.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda