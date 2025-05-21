“Narcissist”: Millionaire Reality Star Slammed For ‘Rude And Arrogant’ Comment To Cannes Waiter

ADVERTISEMENT

Ann Kaplan Mulholland, a Canadian millionaire and Real Housewives of Toronto star, sparked outrage over the way she treated a waiter in Cannes who offered her a slice of pizza.

The reality TV personality attended the Cannes Film Festival with her friends last week and dined at an outdoor restaurant on the French Riviera.

A video shows a waiter placing a slice of pizza on Ann’s plate, with the socialite quickly stopping him—her eyes wide with surprise—as soon as the pizza server touched her plate.

Highlights Ann Kaplan Mulholland faced heavy online criticism after posting an interaction with a waiter she had at a restaurant in Cannes.

The Canadian millionaire gave what many considered an “arrogant” response when a waiter served her a slice of pizza.

Ann deleted the post, but it was later shared by influencer Joey Swoll, who labeled her a “narcissist.”

“Um, do I look like I eat carbs?” the 64-year-old asked.

The waiter immediately removed the slice from her plate and appeared stunned by the question before walking away.

Image credits: VCG/Getty Images

Ann reportedly posted and then deleted the moment on her Instagram page with the caption “#SoClose.”

The video gained significant traction after it was shared by bodybuilder and influencer Joey Swoll, who boasts 8 million followers on TikTok.

“‘Do I look like I eat carbs?’ No, you look like someone who’s arrogant and a narcissist and doesn’t know how to act like an adult at a restaurant,” Joey began.

The reality TV star, who owns the Lympne Castle in England, expected the waiter to know she didn’t eat carbs

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

Image credits: suemcco11

Image credits: Ex_HFT

“But I believe what you meant to say to that man who’s just trying to do his job is, ‘No, thank you.’

“‘You can tell a lot about someone from how they treat the waitstaff at a restaurant,” he stressed.

“I don’t know if it’s because you have money or you were on TV, but you think you’re better than people.”

Joey then accused Ann of trying to “shame or embarrass” the waiter by posting the clip on social media just to get “likes and attention.”

Ann was forced to delete the video after people began labeling her as “rude” and “arrogant”

Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

The video has received over 11 million views and thousands of comments questioning the businesswoman’s behavior at the restaurant.

“I could never mistreat a person who is working and earning a humble living. I can’t stand this type of people,” one user wrote.

“Being rude/obnoxious to someone who’s serving you is the lowest of low,” added someone else.

A third commented: “People who are rude to service workers are giant red flags 🚩 🚩 poor guy 🥺”

Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

Image credits: MedeirosPanther

Image credits: isa1ah53

A group of service workers shared their experiences with impolite customers. “This pisses me off so bad. I work fast food and people are so freaking rude ! Like my bad I’m just tryna do my job,” one user said.

“I’m working at a high-end restaurant, and this is what I have to go through on a daily basis!” someone else commented. “It’s so sad and totally unnecessary to behave in this way.”

This is not the first time that the Real Housewives star has shared videos of her interactions with restaurant staff.

The Canadian millionaire is known for starring in The Real Housewives of Toronto

Image credits: drm2.official

While dining at the Royal Mansour, a five-star hotel in Casablanca, Morocco, staff members came to wash her hands at the table.

Ann pretended to scream in pain as a man poured water over her hands, laughing awkwardly at her reaction.

She captioned the clip on May 3: “Hand cleaning hack. They even wash your hands for you at the table! Now that’s hot!” clarifying, “yes the staff had fun taping this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrM2 | Two Married Doctors | Life Unscripted (@drm2.official)



Ann, who moved to the UK with her husband three years ago to invest in a castle, attended the Cannes Film Festival in a dress by Homolog Paris.

The long pink gown featured feathers and was adorned with multiple golden hands and crown detailing.

It also featured a train, which was not permitted under the festival’s newly enforced dress code, given that long trains “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater.”

She and her husband bought the medieval Lympne Castle in Kent to renovate it and turn it into a wedding venue

Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

Ann and her husband Stephen, a former plastic surgeon, have claimed non-dom status in the UK for the past three years, during which they bought Lympne Castle, a medieval castle in Kent.

The couple invested a rumored £25 million (approx. $33.6 million) to transform it into a luxury wedding venue, as per The Daily Mail. They have also opened a restaurant, Naughty Dog, on the site.

Ann said she employs around 100 workers for the project. The renovation is documented in the CTV reality show Queen of the Castle.

Image credits: Fabulous Magazine

Lympne Castle has been a host to royalty including King Henry VIII, nobility like Sir Tomas Beecham, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, in addition to celebrity guests like Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger.

The Winnipeg native boasts a doctorate in finance and started the loan firm iFinance in 1996. In 2022, she sold it after growing it into one of the largest consumer finance Companies in Canada.

She has written several books, including If You Don’t Laugh, You’ll Cry, and How To Be Successful In Spite Of Yourself.

The mother of six is also the proprietor to a portfolio of luxury real estate properties across Canada, according to her website.

Ann deactivated her Instagram comments following the negative reactions to her video.

Bored Panda has contacted Ann Kaplan Mulholland for comment.

“And SHE posted it on her social media. She really saw nothing wrong with it,” one reader commented

