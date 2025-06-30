Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding
Eva Longoria wearing a hot pink bikini and sunhat, posing at the beach with sunglasses on a sunny day.
Celebrities

Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding

Eva Longoria made waves in Marbella, Spain, as she sizzled in a hot pink bikini, just as her good friend Lauren Sanchez was tying the knot with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos in a star-studded wedding in Venice. 

The actress skipped the ~$50 million wedding for a sun-soaked beach day with her family, but that didn’t stop her from becoming the moment.

Highlights
  • Eva Longoria chose a beachside family vacation in Spain over attending Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish Venice wedding.
  • The actress stunned in a bright pink bikini while strolling along the Marbella shoreline.
  • She was seen helping husband José Bastón, whose arm is in a sling, and doting on their son Santiago.
    Eva skipped Jeff Bezos’ wedding but still stole the show

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: Harald Krichel / Wikipedia

    While A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Leonardo DiCaprio gathered in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s nuptials, Longoria turned heads for different reasons. 

    The 50-year-old Desperate Housewives star looked glamorous as she walked barefoot on the beach in a bright pink bikini. 

    Eva Longoria showed off her toned physique and glowing skin, and her signature dark hair flowed in natural waves under the Spanish sun.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: evalongoria / nstagram

    It appeared that instead of mingling with celebrities at the ultra-private Venice party, Eva chose to unwind with her husband José Bastón, 57, and their son Santiago, 7, according to theDaily Mail

    The couple, who have been married for nearly a decade, looked like newlyweds themselves, holding hands, sharing kisses, and smiling on the shore.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

    In a social media-worthy moment, Eva was spotted helping her husband adjust his arm sling beneath a beach umbrella. 

    Both wore matching white linen shirts and Panama hats, creating a classic and laid-back vibe.

    It’s family first for Eva as beach snaps catch netizens’ attention

    Eva’s son Santiago, who just turned seven, joined his parents at the beach wearing pink and white crab-print swim trunks. 

    Eva was seen hugging him under the umbrella as she took breaks from the sun.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    At one point, Eva was seen laughing with a friend, who was wearing a black swimsuit, in the sand. 

    The group seemed at ease as they enjoyed the warm weather, blue skies, and relaxing pace of southern Spain.

    The Longoria-Bastón family splits their time between their homes in Spain, Mexico, and the US. 

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola / Getty Images

    Eva has stated that she was drawn to the Andalucía region of Spain, and she enjoys its chiringuitos, which are small beachfront bars and restaurants.

    Eva’s fans appreciated her hot but wholesome photos.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: NBC News / YouTube

    “Stunning. Absolutely stunning,” one commenter wrote.

    “She looks incredible,” another wrote.

    Others, however, were more critical, with some netizens suggesting that Eva might have had some work done recently.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    “Tummy tuck within the last year. So obvious,” one commenter wrote.

    “That’s lipo/tummy tuck. The belly button and texture give it away,” another stated.

    Eva’s wholesome family beach day was fun, but it also doubled as a working vacation of sorts

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos / Instagram

    Though she skipped the Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Italy, Eva has not exactly been off the radar. 

    In between family time, she has been using her platform to amplify serious issues, reposting Instagram Reels about mass deportations and policies affecting Latino communities.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    She has also been very busy with her other endeavors, such as her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, and her ongoing CNN docuseries Eva Longoria: Searching For.

    After the success of Searching for Mexico and its follow-up Searching for Spain, the actress is already preparing to launch the next chapter, Searching for France.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: evalongoria / nstagram

    “France has long been a cornerstone of global cuisine, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with CNN for this next chapter in our culinary and cultural journey” Longoria toldThe Hollywood Reporter

    “I can’t wait to dive into the country’s rich gastronomic traditions, revisit the regions that have shaped my own palate and passion, and celebrate the artistry and heritage that make French food and culture so enduringly iconic and influential in kitchens around the world.”

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: evalongoria / Instagram

    She also recently wrapped filming for “The Pickup,” a crime comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer that’s set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this August.

    Eva is also set to direct Kim Kardashian and Paula Pell in the Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, in which Kim plays the titular outsider in a group of friends.

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Image credits: evalongoria / nstagram

    And for fans of family comedies, she’s currently streaming in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip on Disney+.

    Netizens were quite appreciative of Eva’s photos, especially since she looked great in her recent family snaps

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Eva Longoria Steals The Spotlight In Hot Pink Bikini After Skipping BFF Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

