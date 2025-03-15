“You Beat A Kardashian Any Day”: Eva Longoria’s 50th Birthday Photos Spark Divided Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Eva Longoria has entered a new decade of life — and she’s making sure to embrace it all with a fitting celebration!

“This is 50,” the actress wrote in a series of snapshots where she wore flowy white tops that didn’t do much to hide her chest, letting her brown hair fall in natural locks.

She opted for a natural makeup look and forfeited any jewelry to accentuate her skin and clothing.

Image credits: evalongoria

Many of the comments were simply shocked at how “beautiful” she looked at 50 years old, with some reflecting on how different they looked at that age.

“The sexiest. The most empowered 50 I’ve ever seen,” said American journalist Mariana Atencio. “THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU. FELIZ CUMPLE HERMANA.”

“The best 50 has ever looked!” another echoed.

Reese Witherspoon commented, “She’s an ICON and a LEGEND !”

Image credits: evalongoria

Model and Dancing with the Stars alum Brooks Nader said to Longoria, “I mean… not normal at ALL!!!”

“Is this?!? Bc if so, where do I sign up?!? GOT DAYUM!” gushed Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

“Healthy eating, exercise, stress relief, and the use of modern minor procedimientos estéticos makes this possible. Go Eva! You look Gorgeous! God bless!” wrote a user.

Her friends flooded her comments section with love

Image credits: evalongoria

Image credits: evalongoria

A few netizens, however, thought the excessive show of skin wasn’t entirely necessary.

“That is 50 vulgar edition…” wrote someone on Facebook.

Another asked, “Beautiful but i have 1 question do your son approve of his naked mother? Why if you are so beautiful always be half naked on photographs,” going on to say that they’ve seen “many beautiful stunning women even older than 50” who don’t “flaunt” their bodies on social media.

“50 with 50 filters and god know what else,” a third stated. “Eva I love you but let’s stay natural. Natural is beauty.”

Longoria’s close circle of friends threw her a surprise birthday party in Miami

Image credits: evalongoria

According to Daily Mail, Longoria had plans to spend the night before her birthday, on March 15, at an event promoting her Casa Del Sol Tequila in Miami — but her friends had a different idea of ringing in the big five zero, throwing her a heartwarming surprise party instead.

Video footage showed the birthday girl walking down the stairs at Casa Donna restaurant in a sparkling strapless silver gown with simple makeup and matching jewelry.

She was first greeted by philanthropist Maria Bravo and artist Nicoe Design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

“I just had to be there to celebrate YOU because there’s no way I’d miss such a special moment in your life!” Bravo toasted on social media. “Seeing the look on your face when I surprised you was priceless!”

Another video showed American Music Award winner Becky G sweetly paying tribute to her friend and saying that she was so blessed to exist in the same lifetime as her.

“To follow in your footsteps, you are truly one of the most bad–ss people I’ve ever met,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

Image credits: evalongoria

The entire celebration was filled to the brim with warmth as singers and various other artists showered Longoria with love, breaking out in song and dance.

A few other guests who attended included influencer LeLe Pons, Tefi Possoa, and singer Bad Gyal, along with Brazilian YouTube star Camila Coelho and actor Amaury Nolasco.

