“You Beat A Kardashian Any Day”: Eva Longoria’s 50th Birthday Photos Spark Divided Reactions
Celebrities, News

“You Beat A Kardashian Any Day”: Eva Longoria’s 50th Birthday Photos Spark Divided Reactions

Eva Longoria has entered a new decade of life — and she’s making sure to embrace it all with a fitting celebration!

“This is 50,” the actress wrote in a series of snapshots where she wore flowy white tops that didn’t do much to hide her chest, letting her brown hair fall in natural locks.

She opted for a natural makeup look and forfeited any jewelry to accentuate her skin and clothing.

Highlights
  • Eva Longoria celebrated her 50th birthday with stunning photos and a natural makeup look.
  • Comments praised her timeless beauty and confidence at 50.
  • Some criticized her revealing photos, labeling them as unnecessary.
  • Longoria’s friends surprised her with a birthday party in Miami.
RELATED:

    Eva Longoria rang in her 50th birthday with a jaw-dropping photoshoot

    Eva Longoria poses in a white shirt, celebrating her 50th birthday, sparking diverse reactions.

    Image credits: evalongoria

    Many of the comments were simply shocked at how “beautiful” she looked at 50 years old, with some reflecting on how different they looked at that age. 

    “The sexiest. The most empowered 50 I’ve ever seen,” said American journalist Mariana Atencio. “THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU. FELIZ CUMPLE HERMANA.”

    “The best 50 has ever looked!” another echoed.

    Reese Witherspoon commented, “She’s an ICON and a LEGEND !”

    Image credits: evalongoria

    Model and Dancing with the Stars alum Brooks Nader said to Longoria, “I mean… not normal at ALL!!!”

    “Is this?!? Bc if so, where do I sign up?!? GOT DAYUM!” gushed Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

    “Healthy eating, exercise, stress relief, and the use of modern minor procedimientos estéticos makes this possible. Go Eva! You look Gorgeous! God bless!” wrote a user.

    Her friends flooded her comments section with love

    Eva Longoria celebrating her 50th birthday with a sparkling cake and champagne.

    Image credits: evalongoria

    Group celebrating at Eva Longoria's 50th birthday, dressed elegantly in a lively atmosphere.

    Image credits: evalongoria

    A few netizens, however, thought the excessive show of skin wasn’t entirely necessary.

    “That is 50 vulgar edition…” wrote someone on Facebook.

    Another asked, “Beautiful but i have 1 question do your son approve of his naked mother? Why if you are so beautiful always be half naked on photographs,” going on to say that they’ve seen “many beautiful stunning women even older than 50” who don’t “flaunt” their bodies on social media.

    “50 with 50 filters and god know what else,” a third stated. “Eva I love you but let’s stay natural. Natural is beauty.”

    Longoria’s close circle of friends threw her a surprise birthday party in Miami

    Eva Longoria celebrates her 50th birthday with friends, dancing at a lively nightclub party.

    Image credits: evalongoria

    According to Daily Mail, Longoria had plans to spend the night before her birthday, on March 15, at an event promoting her Casa Del Sol Tequila in Miami — but her friends had a different idea of ringing in the big five zero, throwing her a heartwarming surprise party instead.

    Video footage showed the birthday girl walking down the stairs at Casa Donna restaurant in a sparkling strapless silver gown with simple makeup and matching jewelry. 

    She was first greeted by philanthropist Maria Bravo and artist Nicoe Design.

    “I just had to be there to celebrate YOU because there’s no way I’d miss such a special moment in your life!” Bravo toasted on social media. “Seeing the look on your face when I surprised you was priceless!”

    Another video showed American Music Award winner Becky G sweetly paying tribute to her friend and saying that she was so blessed to exist in the same lifetime as her. 

    “To follow in your footsteps, you are truly one of the most bad–ss people I’ve ever met,” she concluded.

    Image credits: evalongoria

    The entire celebration was filled to the brim with warmth as singers and various other artists showered Longoria with love, breaking out in song and dance.

    A few other guests who attended included influencer LeLe Pons, Tefi Possoa, and singer Bad Gyal, along with Brazilian YouTube star Camila Coelho and actor Amaury Nolasco.

    “You beat a Kardashian any day” read a comment

    Comment saying, "You beat a Kardashian any day," in response to Eva Longoria's birthday.

    Comment by Jemimah praising Eva Longoria on her 50th birthday with a wine emoji.

    Comment from Zoé Boryga: "50 and fabulous Happy Birthday" with a cake emoji.

    Comment praising Eva Longoria's stunning appearance at 50, highlighting her unique beauty.

    Comment praising Eva Longoria's beauty on her 50th birthday.

    Comment praising Eva Longoria's appearance at 50, mentioning she looks better than the commenter did at that age.

    User comment praising beauty at 50 in response to Eva Longoria's birthday photo.

    Comment questioning Eva Longoria's birthday outfit choice sparks debate.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing plastic surgery in relation to Eva Longoria's 50th birthday.

    Comment on Eva Longoria's birthday photos discussing surgeries and money impact.

    Comment on Eva Longoria's 50th birthday, "This is 50 with tons of money," accompanied by 39 likes and reactions.

    Comment from Rossana Castillo about Eva Longoria's look and plastic surgery at 50, with mixed emoji reactions.

    Comment on Eva Longoria's 50th birthday photos causing mixed reactions.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

