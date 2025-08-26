Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Katy Perry Stuns In Bikini Amid Breakup, Rumored Fling, And Legal Drama
Katy Perry wearing black and white bikini and sunglasses, walking in the sea with water in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Katy Perry Stuns In Bikini Amid Breakup, Rumored Fling, And Legal Drama

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry has been photographed enjoying a rare moment of calm on the beach, a scene that contrasts with the more turbulent aspects of her current life.

The 40-year-old was spotted on the sands of Miami Beach over the weekend, basking in the sun and taking a dip in the ocean in a skimpy black-and-white bikini.

Alone and barefoot, Perry showed off her toned abs and fit figure just days after wrapping the Florida leg of her Lifetimes tour, and right before she’s set to testify in court over a years-long property battle.

Highlights
  • Perry was spotted in a bikini on Miami Beach after wrapping the Florida leg of her Lifetimes tour.
  • Her beach getaway came hours before she was scheduled to testify over a $15M property dispute.
  • The singer is also navigating a high-profile split from Orlando Bloom and rumors of a failed fling with Justin Trudeau.
RELATED:

    Katy Perry enjoyed a relaxing day on the beach as critics claim her life is “spiraling out of control”

    Katy Perry posing in a red outfit with elegant makeup and styled hair against a light curtain background.

    Image credits: katyperry

    Perry appeared to be taking a breather before her next show in Chile on September 6, but fans believe the solo sighting carries with it heavier undertones. This summer has been anything but light for the pop star, whose personal life is undergoing a heavy shift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In July, Perry and Orlando Bloom issued a joint statement confirming what many had long suspected: their nearly decade-long relationship was over.

    Katy Perry walking in the ocean wearing a black bikini and sunglasses, showing confidence amid breakup and legal drama.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    “Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” a statement on the couple’s situation read.

    “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

    After the split, Perry made headlines by being seen on a date with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The pair were seen dining together in Montreal and he was even spotted at one of her shows. However, any budding romance seems to have burned out as quickly as it began.

    Katy Perry posing in a black leather outfit with a man against a plain background, showcasing bold fashion style.

    Image credits: katyperry

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy Perry with sleek hair and earrings, smiling brightly at an event with a blue patterned backdrop.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Trudeau got spooked,” a source claimed. “He didn’t expect the public reaction to be so loud. Katy didn’t push, but he pulled away.”

    When it comes to Bloom, while on paper the separation seemed amicable, sources close to the couple suggested otherwise.

    Perry’s public image has reportedly taken a huge hit after her involvement in Blue Origin’s space tourism flight

    @giangds97 Not Like The Movies – THE LIFETIMES TOUR NYC #madisonsquaregardens#teenagedream#katyperry#vocal#concert♬ original sound – Giang The Concert Guy

    Tensions reportedly began brewing after Perry’s highly publicized April spaceflight, the all-female Blue Origin mission funded by Jeff Bezos. According to one insider, Bloom branded the stunt cringe-worthy and embarrassing, causing a fight that some say was the beginning of the end.

    “It hurt her feelings,” the insider explained. “Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space, and your partner not being impressed.”

    Katy Perry dressed in a black outfit standing beside a man in a black suit, looking elegant and composed.

    Image credits: katyperry

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy Perry stuns in a colorful bikini at the beach amid breakup rumors and ongoing legal drama.

    Bloom’s apprehensions, however, were not off mark. The singer’s public image took a major hit following her spaceflight.

    Critics and fans alike dismissed the venture as a celebrity vanity project, especially after Perry’s remark that the trip made her feel “more connected to love,” which many perceived as tone-deaf given the mission’s elite exclusivity.

    The fallout was reportedly so intense that last-minute changes had to be made to stage elements in her tour, which directly alluded to Blue Origin.

    Lifetimes is a high-concept production built around a post-apocalyptic video game narrative in which Perry plays a half-human, half-robot pop heroine battling an evil AI known as “the Mainframe.”

    Image credits: ridmi

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite being ambitious, the concept has been described by critics as being “incoherent and bloated.”

    Perry tried to meet the criticism head-on. During a concert at Chicago’s United Center the pop star paused mid-show to address the backlash.

    “Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet,” she said to the crowd. “I think that’s false,” she added, tearfully, as fans cheered.

    Perry is set to appear in court as part of a longstanding battle over a $15 million Santa Barbara mansion she purchased in 2020

    @hercampus this has to be the most unlikely couple I’ve ever heard of 🎥 alexlavoie1304 #katyperry#justintrudeau#lifetimes#roar♬ original sound – hercampus

    Adding to her personal troubles has been an ongoing legal battle that dates back to 2020.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Perry is also preparing to take the stand today in a years-long legal dispute over the $15 million Santa Barbara mansion she purchased that year.

    Katy Perry smiling in a blue wetsuit with her name patch visible, showcasing her style and confidence.

    Image credits: katyperry

    Katy Perry performing on stage in a futuristic outfit, with dramatic lighting and suspended in a mechanical structure.

    Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The case was first brought by Carl Westcott, an elderly US Army veteran, who claims he was not mentally competent when he sold the estate to Perry’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi.

    The 85-year-old, who owned the property for only two months before the sale, claimed he was not sound of mind when he agreed to it, as he was recovering from a surgery and under the influence of potent painkillers.

    @citlaliicardonaa#katyperry#katyperrytour2025#thelifetimestour#nashvilletennessee#bridgestonearena♬ original sound – Citlaliicardonaa

    Katy Perry wearing a black blazer dress and glasses at a public event with photographers and onlookers in the background

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2023, Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that Perry’s team had lawfully obtained the property. But the trial was split into two phases, and the penalty phase, now underway, has proven to be just as contentious.

    Perry is seeking up to $4.8 million in damages, citing structural defects, years of deferred maintenance, and lost rental income.

    Woman with two children smiling next to a man lying in bed, unrelated to Katy Perry bikini breakup rumored fling legal drama.

    Image credits: kameronwestcott

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy Perry stuns in colorful bikini posing outdoors amid breakup rumors and ongoing legal drama.

    Man with two children standing near a pool in a backyard, unrelated to Katy Perry bikini breakup rumored fling legal drama.

    Image credits: kameronwestcott

    Last week, Perry’s lawyers tried to push her testimony ahead of schedule, citing her ongoing tour and limited availability. But the judge was not impressed.

    “That’s outrageous,” Judge Lipner told the court. “It doesn’t reflect well on you, it doesn’t reflect well on Ms. Hudson. It’s not nice, it’s not right.”

    “She looks so much better without all of that makeup,” one commented on Perry’s pictures

    Comment on social media post about someone humorously calling herself a marine biologist after briefly going in the water, featuring laughing reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Tracy Bradley expressing a critical opinion about recent concerts, posted on a light blue background.

    Katy Perry in a bikini posing outdoors, showcasing her style amid breakup rumors and legal drama.

    Katy Perry stuns in a colorful bikini outdoors, showcasing confidence amid breakup, rumored fling, and legal drama.

    Katy Perry stuns in a colorful bikini, showcasing her style amid breakup rumors and ongoing legal drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Katy Perry's natural look without makeup amid breakup and rumored fling news.

    Comment by Jennifer Nave expressing sadness about a breakup, hoping the couple would stay together.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing court testimony scheduling and legal privileges amid Katy Perry breakup rumors.

    Comment about Montecito mansion lawsuit posted on social media with 25 reactions shown in interface.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy Perry stuns in a colorful bikini, showcasing confidence amid breakup, rumored fling, and ongoing legal drama.

    Katy Perry stuns in a colorful bikini posing confidently outdoors amid breakup and rumored fling news.

    Comment discussing Katy Perry's bikini appearance amid breakup, rumored fling, and legal drama updates.

    Katy Perry stuns in a colorful bikini at the beach amid breakup rumors and ongoing legal drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy Perry stuns in a colorful bikini, showcasing confidence amid breakup rumors and ongoing legal drama.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What am I missing? Where's the stunning photo? I see tons of prettier women every day in public transport.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What am I missing? Where's the stunning photo? I see tons of prettier women every day in public transport.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT