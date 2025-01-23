Jessica Simpson Shows Off “Revenge Body” In Skimpy Swimsuit After Divorcing Eric Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Simpson has no problem believing that revenge is a dish best served hot.

After announcing her separation with her former husband, Eric Johnson, whom she’d been with for more than ten years, the actress took to social media to flaunt her body as she showed off the latest collection from her clothing line.

A video on her Instagram page showcased a series of summer clothing, from a long, flowing, summer dress to a casual floral-printed gown.

But what caught most people’s — and the media’s — attention was her orange/yellow one-piece swimsuit as Simpson posed on a picnic bench outside a diner.

“Not only did she look perfectly toned and slender, but the Employee of the Month actress also had a fresh Malibu tan,” wrote the Daily Mail.

Her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, 5, was there to adorably help promote her mother’s line in matching swimwear.

“New season, new styles! Our latest collection available exclusively at @walmart,” Simpson teased.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 44-year-old shared a little bit about the “Cali-boho with Texas charm” vibe of the newest set of clothes.

“There’s a rock and roll western vibe that runs through the pieces of this collection,” she said in September 2024. “It is a celebration of how different forms of artistic expressions are woven together.”

Her youngest daughter, Birdie, was there to adorably support her mother’s line

And for Simpson, it was important this style fit in well with the idea of fashion being utilized as a form of “self-expression.”

“Creativity is absolutely interrelated with fashion for me,” she stated. “I find that what I am wearing helps me evoke a certain sense of self.

“It is really always inner confidence coming out that is most beautiful in my opinion, but sometimes clothes and shoes can help navigate part of the creative process.”

Although the post sparked a handful of negative comments regarding her recent divorce, many took the time to hype up the Blonde Ambition star.

“You better serve in that golden one piece!” one comment exclaimed.

“Omg the queen is BACK!!” gushed another.

Others light-heartedly pestered her with requests on whether new music was in the works.

“We the Jessibirds are now super excited for your new music to be announced next month 🎼🎶🎵🎶💿🐦🐤🐦🐤🐦🐤” a fan shared.

The star’s fashion style has always been an important part of her self-expression

Simpson first made news of her separation from her ex-husband public on January 14, sharing that the two had been struggling for a while.

She also pulled back the curtain on their relationship for People.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said. “Our children come first, and we are focused on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Simpson and Johnson first met all the way back in May 2010 and started dating not long after. Half a year later, the two were engaged.

On October 31, 2011, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby together — who we now know as 12-year-old Maxwell Drew.

A year later, their son Ace Knute became a part of their special family.

Contradicting comments flooded the actress’s social media post

