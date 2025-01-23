Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jessica Simpson Shows Off “Revenge Body” In Skimpy Swimsuit After Divorcing Eric Johnson
Celebrities, News

Jessica Simpson Shows Off "Revenge Body" In Skimpy Swimsuit After Divorcing Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has no problem believing that revenge is a dish best served hot.

After announcing her separation with her former husband, Eric Johnson, whom she’d been with for more than ten years, the actress took to social media to flaunt her body as she showed off the latest collection from her clothing line.

A video on her Instagram page showcased a series of summer clothing, from a long, flowing, summer dress to a casual floral-printed gown.

  • Jessica Simpson promotes her clothing line in a bright swimsuit after divorcing from Eric Johnson.
  • Her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, 5, joined her mother in a swimsuit to adorably promote the series.
  • Simpson emphasizes fashion as a form of self-expression and inner confidence.
    Jessica Simpson’s new photoshoot flaunted her body after her public separation with Eric Johnson

    Blonde woman in floral dress holding a fur coat, standing in front of bookshelves.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    But what caught most people’s — and the media’s — attention was her orange/yellow one-piece swimsuit as Simpson posed on a picnic bench outside a diner.

    “Not only did she look perfectly toned and slender, but the Employee of the Month actress also had a fresh Malibu tan,” wrote the Daily Mail

    Her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, 5, was there to adorably help promote her mother’s line in matching swimwear.

    Family smiling together indoors, featuring Jessica Simpson and a man holding a young girl, both adults dressed casually.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    “New season, new styles! Our latest collection available exclusively at @walmart,” Simpson teased.

    In an exclusive interview with People, the 44-year-old shared a little bit about the “Cali-boho with Texas charm” vibe of the newest set of clothes.

    “There’s a rock and roll western vibe that runs through the pieces of this collection,” she said in September 2024. “It is a celebration of how different forms of artistic expressions are woven together.”

    Her youngest daughter, Birdie, was there to adorably support her mother’s line

    Two people smiling outdoors, one wearing a red cap, the other with sunglasses, emphasizing "revenge body" style.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    And for Simpson, it was important this style fit in well with the idea of fashion being utilized as a form of “self-expression.”

    “Creativity is absolutely interrelated with fashion for me,” she stated. “I find that what I am wearing helps me evoke a certain sense of self.

    “It is really always inner confidence coming out that is most beautiful in my opinion, but sometimes clothes and shoes can help navigate part of the creative process.”

    Blonde woman in a yellow swimsuit posing confidently, showcasing a "revenge body".

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    Blonde woman in yellow swimsuit sitting on a wooden table, showcasing revenge body outdoors.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    Although the post sparked a handful of negative comments regarding her recent divorce, many took the time to hype up the Blonde Ambition star.

    “You better serve in that golden one piece!” one comment exclaimed.

    “Omg the queen is BACK!!” gushed another.

    Others light-heartedly pestered her with requests on whether new music was in the works.

    “We the Jessibirds are now super excited for your new music to be announced next month 🎼🎶🎵🎶💿🐦🐤🐦🐤🐦🐤” a fan shared.

    The star’s fashion style has always been an important part of her self-expression

    Blonde woman in an orange dress sits indoors, showcasing her "revenge body" confidently.

    Image credits: jessicasimpson

    Simpson first made news of her separation from her ex-husband public on January 14, sharing that the two had been struggling for a while.

    She also pulled back the curtain on their relationship for People.

    “Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said. “Our children come first, and we are focused on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

    Simpson and Johnson first met all the way back in May 2010 and started dating not long after. Half a year later, the two were engaged.

    On October 31, 2011, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby together — who we now know as 12-year-old Maxwell Drew.  

    A year later, their son Ace Knute became a part of their special family.

    Contradicting comments flooded the actress’s social media post

    Comment on revenge, sobriety, and mental health as true triumphs after a breakup.

    A comment discussing reasons for a split, highlighting privacy issues and cosmetic enhancements.

    Comment criticizing Jessica Simpson's "revenge body" after divorce, mentioning her children.

    Comment on celebs using tactics post-divorce, noting focus on body vs. person.

    Text comment questioning priorities about appearance versus children's privacy and well-being.

    Comment on Jessica Simpson's revenge body, discussing female celebrities and early midlife crises.

    Comment questioning focus on children post-divorce, claiming it's needed more than a "revenge body.

    Text comment criticizing a celebrity for handling their separation privately, yet being publicly prominent.

    Comment criticizing Jessica Simpson for her swimsuit appearance, suggesting she needs an intervention.

    Comment by user 'BABYFACE..' saying, 'She should stop, with everything' about revenge body topic.

    A supportive comment about a tasteful photoshoot, expressing positivity and prayers for all involved.

    Comment stating 'Jessica is a beautiful queen' in response to her revenge body reveal.

    Comment discussing Jessica Simpson's marketing and clothing line, mentioning her "revenge body.

    Comment wishing someone well, mentioning they're still impressive and extending best wishes to their family.

    Comment praising someone's appearance and aging gracefully.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please stop posting this sort of nonsense on BP. "Bored Panda’s mission is to spread good news and highlight top artists from around the world." Photos of some woman with inflated lips is not what I'm here for.

