“Somebody Tell Her It’s Backwards”: Farrah Abraham’s Tiny Bikini Photoshoot Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Farrah Abraham in a tiny bikini holding a slice of watermelon during a photoshoot by the poolside.
Celebrities, News

“Somebody Tell Her It’s Backwards”: Farrah Abraham’s Tiny Bikini Photoshoot Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Former Teen Mom participant Farrah Abraham became the subject of widespread online ridicule last Tuesday (May 13) after appearing in a photoshoot wearing a red shrink bikini at a Las Vegas hotel.

The outfit, consisting of thin red strings and minimal fabric, left very little covered. Instead of sending her followers into a frenzy of lust and admiration, her photos caused a much different reaction, with users cracking jokes at her expense.

Highlights
  • Farrah Abraham’s red shrink bikini photoshoot sparked online ridicule instead of admiration.
  • The 33-year-old reality star has a history of controversy and public criticism tied to her TV and adult entertainment career.
  • Some fans expressed genuine concern about Abraham’s mental health and her unresolved family issues.

“She’s wearing her red flags… she’s an all-around walking red flag,” one user wrote.

“Did she put her thong on backwards?” another asked.

RELATED:

    Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was ridiculed for wearing a thin red bikini for a Las Vegas photoshoot

    Farrah Abraham posing at Spearmint Rhino Manhattan, wearing a metallic top and black skirt with styled blonde hair.

    Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

    The TV personality and adult content star was photographed swimming and posing with a slice of watermelon at the Virgin Hotels’ sand-bottom pool, but the minimal nature of the swimsuit caused many to ignore the setting completely.

    Farrah Abraham posing indoors with long wavy hair, wearing a black top during a Fearlessly Female event.

    Image credits: Farrah Abraham

    The 33-year-old is no stranger to controversy—or to baring skin. Her career has long been defined by a mix of reality TV fame, adult entertainment ventures, and viral moments.

    Image credits: The Mega Agency

    Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she first rose to fame in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, and later starred in the massively popular reality show Teen Momfor four seasons.

    Abraham then published a commercially successful memoir called My Teenage Dream Ended in August 2012. 

    Image credits: The Mega Agency

    The book offers a personal look at her teenage pregnancy and the troubles she faced throughout her life, which include depression, drug use, the arrest of her father, and the passing of the father of her daughter.

    While the book landed at nº11 on the New York Times bestseller list, the accompanying musical album was met with harsh criticism

    The former TV personality has experienced a career marked by controversy and criticism

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot, humorously pointing out a backwards detail.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot with funny reactions and playful emojis on social media.

    Farrah Abraham in a tiny bikini during a photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions about it being backwards.

    This type of reception, commercially successful venues that are met with disdain by the public, has seemingly become a pattern for the former reality TV star—all the way to her recent bikini photoshoot.

    “Even almost naked, she is nothing to look at,” one user wrote. “Her beef curtains must’ve needed a tie back,” another followed.

    Image credits: F1abraham

    Comments ranged from lighthearted quips to more offensive remarks, with some even comparing Abraham to controversial female celebrities such as Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian.

    Farrah Abraham in a sparkling green jacket during an interview discussing tiny bikini photoshoot reactions.

    Image credits: Page Six

    “She wants to be the next Censori,” one viewer said. “No, I think she wants to be Kim K so bad,” another replied.

    “Does the carpet match the drapes?” a user asked. 

    “It looks like the little wrapper that goes around a slice of bologna,” another followed up, ridiculing the content creator.

    Viewers more familiar with Abraham’s struggles expressed concern for her mental well-being

    Comment on Farrah Abraham tiny bikini photoshoot, expressing humorous disbelief and shock in a social media reply.

    Comment by user Tater Chip mentioning attention and dental floss in response to Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot reactions.

    Comment reading still reaching for her 15 minutes of fame it’s over in a social media post.

    Beyond the lighthearted commentary, some fans expressed concern at what they believe to be a downward spiral for Abraham.

    “Not enough mental health resources to go around in this world. This woman needs help,” a viewer argued. “I see she’s a grown woman, but I doubt her parents gave her enough love and attention.”

    “I hope her daughter ends up better than this.”

    Farrah Abraham posing indoors wearing a beaded purple halter top during a tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions.

    Image credits: farrahabraham

    In March of this year, Abraham revealed that she still has unresolved issues with her parents and resorted to ketamine therapy to cope with the “rage” she feels towards them.

    “I had a full circle event during winter, and then I started ketamine because of this,” she said during a podcast appearance. “I’m actually enraged to think how my parents allowed me to be what they put me around at 16.”

    “I was forced to be around toxicity longer than my soul could stand.”

    “Nasty.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the former TV star

    Comment on social media post reacting humorously to Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot with funny remarks.

    Comment from Sunny Ferrari questioning if the person is Kim Kardashian, mentioning both have the same plastic surgeon.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions in a social media thread.

    Comment on a social media post reacting humorously to Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot and its backwards aspect.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions on social media.

    Comment on social media reacting humorously to Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot sparks hilarious reactions.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions on social media.

    Comment on social media mentioning Farrah Abraham's tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions.

    Comment by Wayne Bobbit reading Does the carpet match the drapes with top fan badge and 2 reactions below the comment.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot joking about the swimsuit appearing backwards and tied with a ribbon.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot humorously comparing it to a small food wrapper.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot with a humorous reaction about birth control.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot saying her bikini looks backwards, sparking hilarious reactions.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions about the bikini being worn backwards.

    Comment on a social media post about Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions.

    Comment saying Somebody tell her it’s backwards reacting to Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot online.

    Comment on Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot sparking hilarious reactions on social media.

    Social media comment criticizing Farrah Abraham’s tiny bikini photoshoot with humorous reactions.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

