“Somebody Tell Her It’s Backwards”: Farrah Abraham’s Tiny Bikini Photoshoot Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Former Teen Mom participant Farrah Abraham became the subject of widespread online ridicule last Tuesday (May 13) after appearing in a photoshoot wearing a red shrink bikini at a Las Vegas hotel.

The outfit, consisting of thin red strings and minimal fabric, left very little covered. Instead of sending her followers into a frenzy of lust and admiration, her photos caused a much different reaction, with users cracking jokes at her expense.

The 33-year-old reality star has a history of controversy and public criticism tied to her TV and adult entertainment career.

Some fans expressed genuine concern about Abraham’s mental health and her unresolved family issues.

“She’s wearing her red flags… she’s an all-around walking red flag,” one user wrote.

“Did she put her thong on backwards?” another asked.

Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The TV personality and adult content star was photographed swimming and posing with a slice of watermelon at the Virgin Hotels’ sand-bottom pool, but the minimal nature of the swimsuit caused many to ignore the setting completely.

Image credits: Farrah Abraham

The 33-year-old is no stranger to controversy—or to baring skin. Her career has long been defined by a mix of reality TV fame, adult entertainment ventures, and viral moments.

Image credits: The Mega Agency

Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she first rose to fame in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, and later starred in the massively popular reality show Teen Momfor four seasons.

Abraham then published a commercially successful memoir called My Teenage Dream Ended in August 2012.

Image credits: The Mega Agency

The book offers a personal look at her teenage pregnancy and the troubles she faced throughout her life, which include depression, drug use, the arrest of her father, and the passing of the father of her daughter.

While the book landed at nº11 on the New York Times bestseller list, the accompanying musical album was met with harsh criticism.

The former TV personality has experienced a career marked by controversy and criticism

This type of reception, commercially successful venues that are met with disdain by the public, has seemingly become a pattern for the former reality TV star—all the way to her recent bikini photoshoot.

“Even almost naked, she is nothing to look at,” one user wrote. “Her beef curtains must’ve needed a tie back,” another followed.

Image credits: F1abraham

Comments ranged from lighthearted quips to more offensive remarks, with some even comparing Abraham to controversial female celebrities such as Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian.

Image credits: Page Six

“She wants to be the next Censori,” one viewer said. “No, I think she wants to be Kim K so bad,” another replied.

“Does the carpet match the drapes?” a user asked.

“It looks like the little wrapper that goes around a slice of bologna,” another followed up, ridiculing the content creator.

Viewers more familiar with Abraham’s struggles expressed concern for her mental well-being

Beyond the lighthearted commentary, some fans expressed concern at what they believe to be a downward spiral for Abraham.

“Not enough mental health resources to go around in this world. This woman needs help,” a viewer argued. “I see she’s a grown woman, but I doubt her parents gave her enough love and attention.”

“I hope her daughter ends up better than this.”

Image credits: farrahabraham

In March of this year, Abraham revealed that she still has unresolved issues with her parents and resorted to ketamine therapy to cope with the “rage” she feels towards them.

“I had a full circle event during winter, and then I started ketamine because of this,” she said during a podcast appearance. “I’m actually enraged to think how my parents allowed me to be what they put me around at 16.”

“I was forced to be around toxicity longer than my soul could stand.”

“Nasty.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the former TV star

