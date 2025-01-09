Artist Designs Beautiful Storage Boxes That Look Like Cakes Inspired By Famous Movies And Series (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Cakes are undeniably beautiful to look at, so it feels almost natural to ask: could they double as decoration pieces? The creator behind Cinema_Cakery has the perfect solution—creating storage boxes shaped like cakes!
But that's not all! All of the cakes are inspired by specific movie or series moments. The creator, Hwang Sera, shared: "I choose a movie that impressed me among my favorite movies or newly learned movies, and among them, mise-en-scène chooses pretty movies first."
Scroll down below to find references to movies such as Home Alone, Tangled, The Notebook, and others. You will definitely find your favorite!
Tangled
In an interview with Bored Panda, Hwang Sera shared more about herself.
“I majored in visual design in Korea and worked as a web planner and designer for about 4 years. I took a break for about a year after leaving the company because I felt that my health was getting worse after working so busy. As the fake cakes I made during the break became loved, I started selling them in earnest.”
Peter Pan, 2004
Monsters, Inc.
We were wondering what gave Hwang the idea to make storage boxes that look like cakes. The artist wrote: “My friends and I love other desserts, but we're particularly picky about cakes. So after a birthday party, we always leave more than half of the cake behind. It's a waste to always leave a cake, and I decided to start by thinking about making a cake that I can keep forever.”
The Notebook
Squid Game
Hwang shared what is the hardest part about turning a movie scene into one of her cake boxes.
“The color of the movie is so pretty, but sometimes it doesn't go well with the cake work, and that's the hardest part. When the colors don't match, I have to express them in a creative way other than the colors, but I often find it difficult to come up with ideas” wrote the artist.
Squid Game
The Princess Diaries
As for the materials, Hwang explained: “I mainly use resin and silicone. I invested all the severance pay I received after leaving the company in buying materials. After 6 months of purchasing and researching various materials, resin and silicone were the materials that can last the longest and are durable. I'm still researching materials, and I'm going to continue researching materials.”
Cinderella
The Hot Chick
Hwang has over 107K followers on Instagram, who adore her creativity. We asked the artist to share her favorite reaction to her work.
She wrote: “I feel the best about the reaction that I thought it was a real cake. Even if it's not necessarily a pleasant reaction, I sometimes get inspired by advice or malicious comments in the comments, so I'm grateful for all the reactions.”
Mamma Mia
Down With Love
Lastly, Hwang added: “Since the response is much better in other countries than in Korea, I would like to go overseas and hold exhibitions or pop-up stores if I have a chance later. I hope to meet you overseas.”