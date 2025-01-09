ADVERTISEMENT

Cakes are undeniably beautiful to look at, so it feels almost natural to ask: could they double as decoration pieces? The creator behind Cinema_Cakery has the perfect solution—creating storage boxes shaped like cakes!

But that's not all! All of the cakes are inspired by specific movie or series moments. The creator, Hwang Sera, shared: "I choose a movie that impressed me among my favorite movies or newly learned movies, and among them, mise-en-scène chooses pretty movies first."

Scroll down below to find references to movies such as Home Alone, Tangled, The Notebook, and others. You will definitely find your favorite!

