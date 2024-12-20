ADVERTISEMENT

As someone with a job, you probably know it’s impossible to give 100% every single day. We all have off days where we’re not at our best. But some professions—like doctors or dentists—demand near-perfect execution because even small mistakes can have big consequences.

Construction is another profession where precision and attention to detail are crucial. Yet, even with the best efforts, small mistakes can lead to hilarious and baffling results. Today, we’ve compiled some construction fails from the Instagram page ‘rakennus_mokat.’ These posts highlight some of the most head-scratching blunders, leaving you laughing and wondering how these projects ever passed inspection. Keep reading to discover some of the most jaw-dropping and bizarre mistakes in construction!