“AITA For Telling My Husband He And His Mother Ruined Out Wedding Day For Me?”

A wedding day is all about celebrating love and joy, and it’s a special moment for the couple to make it uniquely theirs. While couples might have a few extra requests to create their dream day, it’s just as important for family and friends to respect their choices and keep the spotlight on what truly makes them happy.

For one woman, her wedding day was marred by a situation where her husband and MIL ignored her repeated requests not to take photos. Struggling with self-esteem and weight gain due to recent hardships, she specifically asked for a photo-free day to avoid reminders of her current image. But despite her firm boundaries, her husband and MIL insisted, taking photos that left her feeling overwhelmed, hurt, and distant from her new husband. Keep reading to see how this situation unfolded and its emotional toll on her relationship.

Wedding photographs are a wonderful way to capture memories of a special day

A woman shared her experience of feeling ignored when, despite her repeated requests for no photos due to personal insecurities, her mother-in-law insisted on taking some, leaving her in tears

The author explained the reasoning behind some of their decisions

Some couples choose not to hire professional photographers, often because the cost can be significant

Every couple has their own idea of the perfect wedding, whether it’s a cozy, intimate gathering or an extravagant celebration. The one thing all couples have in common? They want their day to reflect their wishes, from the guest list to the decorations and yes, even photography.

While many love the idea of capturing every moment with a professional photographer, some couples choose not to have photos taken at all. One common reason is cost. Wedding photography prices vary by location and experience level, but the average cost often falls between $2,500 and $4,000. For couples who are budgeting carefully, these expenses can add up quickly.

For other couples, privacy is key. They may prefer to avoid sharing photos online or with extended circles, opting for a day free from the exposure that social media often brings. Choosing not to have a photographer can create a more private and intimate feel, allowing the couple to focus solely on each other and close loved ones.

Couples also prefer candid photos taken by loved ones to capture the day’s natural moment

A more relaxed, informal setting is also a draw for some, where guests can take candid snapshots that capture the vibe without formal posing. This approach can make the day feel more personal, less focused on staging, and more about enjoying the moment as it unfolds.

Another consideration is comfort level in front of the camera. Not everyone feels at ease with a lens on them, and some people might feel uncomfortable with staged or formal photos. They might prefer to remember the day as it felt, rather than how it looked in pictures.

In this particular case, the bride’s decision not to have photos stemmed from a deeply personal reason. She had been through difficult times, including significant weight gain, and didn’t feel her best. Her mother-in-law’s insistence on taking photos, despite knowing her feelings, added tension and left her feeling unsupported on her special day.

What are your thoughts? Do you think that respecting a couple’s wishes should be a priority, or are wedding photos a tradition that everyone should honor? Share your thoughts below!

Many people online voiced their support for the author and sympathized with her challenges

Others argued that the husband had a right to decide and keep pictures of his big day

Some people felt she shouldn’t have gotten married until she was in a better emotional state

The author shared more details about her situation, discussing her insecurities and plans for managing her relationship with her mother-in-law

