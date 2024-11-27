“I Am An Extreme Slob”: Bride Shares “Psycho” Hack To Save Her Wedding Dress From Getting Ruined

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing says “bride’s worst nightmare” quite like spilling food or wine on your expensive wedding dress. But for one clever wife-to-be, a genius solution ensured she could devour her spaghetti and meatballs without the fear of her dress telling the tale.

Hannah Brown and her husband, Jake, kept their wedding outfits spotless with a little inspiration from the 2000 movie, American Psycho.

“Nothing was gonna get between me and my spaghetti,” the comedian wrote on social media.

Image credits: hannahabrown

Image credits: hannahabrown

The bride and groom both wore clear plastic raincoats during their wedding reception to protect their attire from spills and splatters.

As she shared the raincoat with her 100.6K followers on TikTok, cheerful text accompanied the video.

“This is your sign to get American Psycho raincoats for your wedding dinner so you can actually enjoy the meal without worrying about ruining your dress,” read the text that appeared on her clip.

The creative hack had social media users praising her cleverness for keeping things fun and practical on her big day.

“Got married to my favorite person surrounded by our favorite people a month ago,” the comedian and influencer said in a social media post

Image credits: hannahabrown

Image credits: fluffy wolf Publishing/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Hannah tied the knot last month in a strapless lace gown from La Premiere at Carondelet House in Los Angeles, and their reception featured one of their favorite dishes: spaghetti and meatballs.

As much as the couple loved the idea of an Italian feast, Hannah knew all too well how quickly food can get splattered. The solution? Raincoats.

“Jake and I knew we wanted the beef option for our wedding dinner to be spaghetti and meatballs. We’re both obsessed with Italian food and the whole mood for the evening was inspired by one of our favorite Italian spots in LA, Pace,” she told the Daily Mail.

The couple managed to keep their wedding attire spotless by wearing clear plastic raincoats during their reception

Image credits: hannahabrown0

Image credits: hannahabrown0

“That being said, I am an extreme slob,” she continued. “I could literally be sitting in a chair with my hands folded and find a way to get something on my shirt, so the raincoats felt like the only way to ensure I’d be able to enjoy dinner without the stress of potentially ruining my dress.”

“Jake is actually a really clean eater, but he wore one with me in solidarity!” she added.

The newlywed said she was initially hesitant about being captured in a raincoat on her special day. But her decision to run with the idea allowed her to savor her wedding menu unabashedly.

The raincoats ensured that nothing came between the couple and one of their favorite dishes—spaghetti and meatballs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Brown (@hannahabrown)

“I waffled on wearing them a bit because I was so excited to look and feel elegant for once in my life, but then I remembered how much I love eating with reckless abandon, so we went for it,” she told the outlet.

“I did, however, forget to take my raincoat off for my dad’s really heartfelt speech, so it served a double purpose of catching my tears,” she joked.

Hannah shared pictures from the beautiful wedding on Instagram, calling it the “best day of our lives.”

“Got married to my favorite person surrounded by our favorite people a month ago,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to our friends, family and amazing team for making it the best day of our lives!”

Fans praised the raincoat solution, calling it “epic,” “iconic,” and the “best idea ever.”

