Sometimes, inviting everyone you’d like to see at your wedding is simply impossible; be it because of financial or other constraints, an extensive list might have to be cut down a little.

When this redditor’s cousin was planning their big day, they realized that they couldn’t invite everyone they wanted, so they decided to send out ‘you’re uninvited’ cards. That alone was puzzling to the redditor, but what took them aback even more was that the soon-to-be-married handed out tasks for those who did make it to the invitee list. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Getting married is a wonderful moment, which many happy couples want to share with their loved ones

This couple couldn’t invite everyone they wanted to see at their wedding, so they decided to hand out ‘you’re uninvited’ cards

Share icon

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, some considered it all tacky

