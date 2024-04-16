ADVERTISEMENT

Statistics know everything. It knows how many weddings took place in the country over the past year (approximately 2.24M), in how many cases the couple decided that they had enough and parted ways (nearly 674K times), and even how much money is spent on average per ceremony (around $35K in 2023). The only thing it doesn’t actually know is how many different stories, from sad to absurdly funny, happen at weddings.

This particular tale from the user u/Frosty_Foundation130, which we are going to tell you now, will also undoubtedly get added to the statistics of sad incidents at weddings – if, of course, someone bothers to count such stories. Well, if not, just read it, it’s really worth it!

More info: Reddit

The author of the post has a friends’ circle of around 2 dozen people in one group chat

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

Two of these friends decided to tie the knot one day

Image credits: Frosty_Foundation130

When it came to invitations, one mutual friend wrote to the author that she was uninvited as the bride-to-be wants a low-key event

Image credits: Plann (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Frosty_Foundation130

The woman didn’t expect this invitation at all but she was incredibly upset when it turned out that she was the only one uninvited out of 18 folks

Image credits: Konstantin Mishchenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Frosty_Foundation130

Moreover, many people from the chat had their plus ones as well

Image credits: Kats Weil (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Frosty_Foundation130

So the woman decided to leave that chat – but her best friend called her ‘petty’ for doing so

So please meet the Original Poster (OP), a 23-year-old woman who once found herself in an unpleasant situation and needed advice from netizens (looking ahead, the author was expecting a couple of tips in the comments, and the discussion racked up over 9.2K). So, shortly before the events described, two of the author’s friends decided to tie the knot.

Let’s immediately clarify – in the woman’s own words, she has a common social circle, about two dozen people, and they have a common group chat where they communicate, congratulate each other on important events in life, share photos, and plan common activities.

And so, two of these people in the chat decided to become spouses. The OP notes that she doesn’t actually consider the bride a close friend, although they hung out together more than once or twice, and she even pet sat in the spouses-to-be’s house a couple of times. Well, as for me, what is this, if not evidence of friendship? But apparently the bride thought differently…

When the time came to send out invitations, one of the mutual friends wrote to the OP on behalf of the bride, saying that she was asked to convey that they’re planning just a low-key event for their closest people, so the author shouldn’t be offended that she’s not invited. Well, our heroine didn’t expect an invitation anyway, so on the wedding day she made her own plans. And then the next day came…

The group chat was literally bursting with photos and selfies from the wedding – and the original poster wasn’t even too lazy to count – it turns out that out of 18 people in the chat, only she was not invited! Moreover, almost all the guests had a plus one, and included even those who started dating after the OP was warned about the upcoming ‘low key event!’

Our heroine was so disappointed and upset that she left this chat literally on the spot over the burst of emotions. Apparently, her departure was noticed – so people immediately started DMing her asking what happened. The woman’s best friend, having learned about the reasons for this decision, immediately called her behavior ‘petty’ and ‘childish’.

True, having understood all the nuances, that very friend agreed that the situation looked rather strange. After all, initially she didn’t even know that the bride-to-be specifically asked one of the mutual friends to notify the OP about the upcoming uninviting. So our heroine just wondered how right or wrong was her reaction?

Image credits: Daniel Korpai (not the actual photo)

“I usually believe in the best in people, so perhaps the spouses-to-be simply could’ve really planned a small wedding, and then changed their plans – and just forgot to warn this woman. You always want to believe in the best,” says Irina Matveeva , a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “If it was deliberately ignoring just one person out of many friends, then it looks really rude and improper.”

“In other words, you can use the services of a person for petsitting, call them a friend – and then, when the time comes to emphasize your friendship by inviting them to your wedding, you balk, and even bashfully shifting the unpleasant conversation onto someone else. I think this woman did the right thing – unless, of course, other circumstances come to light.”

“As they say, ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed,’ or simply in any unpleasant situation – and this incident most likely showed the original poster who really thinks about her and who doesn’t. I think she needs to figure it out and, if the version of intentional uninviting will be confirmed, just move on with those who truly appreciate her,” Irina concludes.

People in the comments also quite sincerely believe that the original poster did the right thing. Moreover, commenters are confident that they would have acted in the same way in a similar situation. “I would’ve left that group chat too,” one of the commenters wrote. “How is it that everyone else got invited with plus ones but you weren’t? To be honest, that seems intentional.”

In general, people advised the author to simply stay friends with only those who wrote to her and were worried about her absence from the wedding – and let the rest continue to live as they lived. “Stick with the friends that reacted out with concern, drop the rest,” another commenter summarized. And do you, our dear readers, agree with this opinion?

However, people in the comments massively sided with the author, stating that the bride’s behavior looks really rude and impolite