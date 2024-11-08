Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
date 2024-11-08
Guy Loses All Respect For Fiancée After Her Reaction To Fire: “Screaming That We’re Going To Die”
Couples, Relationships

Guy Loses All Respect For Fiancée After Her Reaction To Fire: “Screaming That We’re Going To Die”

Getting married is an important decision that deserves a lot of careful thought—after all, it’s a promise to share a lifetime together, for better or worse.

For one Redditor, however, a recent and rather unusual experience forced him to reconsider whether his fiancée was truly the right match. During an unexpected house fire, she lost her composure and was quickly overtaken by panic and fear.

And just like that, he began wondering if she was really ‘wife material’ after all.

During an unexpected house fire, the man’s fiancée lost her composure, quickly overtaken by panic and fear

Image credits: Skylar Kang / pexels (not the actual photo)

And just like that, he found himself wondering if she was really ‘wife material’ after all

Image credits: Levi Damasceno / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TrickyInteractions

Commenters encouraged him to break up—not for his sake, but for hers

One user chimed in with a personal story, reminding everyone that it’s hard to predict how any of us will react in a crisis

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know on some other threads the word c u n t is sometimes used in a friendly way, but sometimes is the strongest swearword imaginable? This is one of those latter occasions.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't control how you react in a state of panic.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My MIL talks about being a teacher a lot. She's dealt with all sorts of injuries - broken bones, seizures, heads split open, etc... when my now husband broke his arm she was a full on mess and another teacher had to help him.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being faced with a fire is incredibly overwhelming and a primal fear. Most people would panic in some sense. I'm guessing, from the fire extinguisher use and the comments of "we're trapped" that the fire was between you and the exit? Pretty normal to freak out in that situation

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
