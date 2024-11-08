Guy Loses All Respect For Fiancée After Her Reaction To Fire: “Screaming That We’re Going To Die”

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting married is an important decision that deserves a lot of careful thought—after all, it’s a promise to share a lifetime together, for better or worse.

For one Redditor, however, a recent and rather unusual experience forced him to reconsider whether his fiancée was truly the right match. During an unexpected house fire, she lost her composure and was quickly overtaken by panic and fear.

And just like that, he began wondering if she was really ‘wife material’ after all.

During an unexpected house fire, the man’s fiancée lost her composure, quickly overtaken by panic and fear

Share icon

Image credits: Skylar Kang / pexels (not the actual photo)

And just like that, he found himself wondering if she was really ‘wife material’ after all

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Levi Damasceno / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TrickyInteractions

Commenters encouraged him to break up—not for his sake, but for hers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One user chimed in with a personal story, reminding everyone that it’s hard to predict how any of us will react in a crisis