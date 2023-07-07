Recently, Reddit user u/PeachMilkshake2319 made a post on the platform, asking first responders to share some information about what you should and should not do in dangerous situations, and the advice they've received sound really valuable.

#1 I just read something that if you're lost and your phone is about to die, change your voicemail to give an approximate location of where you are.

#2 If you are dealing with someone who has been stabbed or impaled and the item is still inside the body, do not pull it out.

#3 Have your address clearly marked & lit so responders can get to you quickly... every second counts.

#4 When you call an emergency number, the first words out of your mouth should be your location/address. That way, if you get cut off they at least know where to look for you.

#5 If you lose your child in a crowded area, shout out what they're wearing as well as their name. It makes them much easier to identify to others.

If you're swimming in the ocean and you get knocked over and can't tell which way is up, exhale and follow the bubbles.

#6 Don’t put anything in the mouth of someone having a seizure, protect their head and let them seize.

#7 Ex-EMT here. We’re talking 13 years ago.



It’s not a great idea to put the pedal down as soon as the traffic light turns green. Wait a couple extra seconds. That first 2-3 seconds when the light turns green is a GREAT time to get nailed by some idiot blowing through a red light.

#8 Treat every gun as if it’s loaded.



llllPsychoCircus replied:

Proper weapons handling according to the Marine Corps

Rule 1: Treat every weapon as if it were loaded.

Rule 2: Never point a weapon at anything you do not intend to shoot.

Rule 3: Keep your finger straight and off the trigger, until you are ready to fire.

Rule 4: Keep the weapon on safe, until you intend to fire

Rule 5: Know what lies beyond and between you and your target.

#9 One thing a senior supervisor taught me as a crisis social worker, if it feels bad or wrong trust it. Don’t push past it, there’s usually a good reason you intuitively know that. Also, lock up your damn guns.

#10 Whenever you encounter an emergency situation, stop what you’re doing and say to yourself “This is not MY emergency”



This will (hopefully) allow you to take a step back & assess the situation & prevent you from making poor, split second decisions.



So many people jump into swift water trying to save someone else, only to become a second victim. Some people quickly try to extricate victims, but injure then further.



Allow yourself to look at things as objectively as possible and you’ll make much better decisions.

#11 My Uncle used to be a Cop. He said that if someone is Overdosing, you should still call 911 because you could save their life, and there will be absolutely no legal trouble. And you don't have to wait 48 Hours to report someone is missing. The sooner the Better. My Dad used to be a Firefighter. He said that if you ever wake up to the smell of Gas, don't turn anything on, because it's electrical damage, and it can cause a firey explosion. He also said that when cooking something in a pan, And it catches on Fire, Don't use Water to put it out, use the pan cover.

#12 How to perform a Heimlich on yourself, you're a goner without a doubt if you're by yourself and food gets too stuck.



BobRoss6995 replied:

1- try to cough the stuff up first. Hard, firm coughs.

2- if not successful, ball one hand into a fist and place it above the belly button.

3- cup with the second hand.

4- When performing the Heimlich, push both hands into the stomach and upwards towards the ribs. Hard and firmly. This is to push air upwards and push the object out.

5- If needed, add objects to aid in adding more pressure into step 4. This could be the edge of a dining chair. Lean into the object at a 30-45 degree angle. When doing the Heimlich, push into the object using your legs. Doing this, you’re using the object to push your hands further into your abdomen.

6- Repeat.

#13 Know how to inject an epipen!



TerribleIdea27 replied:

Don't put your thumb on the end of the pen! Great way to stab yourself instead (although if you're stabbing yourself anyway an EpiPen to the thumb is still better than nothing)

#14 If everyone in a room/vehicle/building is unresponsive, DO NOT ENTER FOR ANY REASON. If you see someone collapse after entering a confined space, DO NOT ENTER FOR ANY REASON. If you see a person collapsed near a potential chemical spill, DO NOT ENTER FOR ANY REASON. Overall, if it killed them, it will kill you.

#15 Paramedic here almost 5 years.



Don't put your feet up on the passenger dash.



Febrile seizures are common in babies. Most of the time they are completely benign. Still a good idea to call us incase there's another reason why they are seizing. For a new parent, I understand it's terrifying. It's not how high their temp gets, it's how fast it gets there. Don't bundle them up if they have a fever. I know they're cold but that's just the fever. Give them meds.



Seriously consider how emergent your emergency is before agreeing to have us transport you or your loved one. We can't deny your request for an ambulance, and we really can't say 'this doesn't warrant an ambulance ride'. So just use your best judgement, if you are able to. Grandma feels weak and throwing up? She's probably sick. Take her to the hospital or better, an urgent care. Don't really need an ambulance for that. Your back has been hurting for a week? Don't really need an ambulance for that. Hurt your ankle in the shower? Don't really need an ambulance for that. You feel lonely cause you're old and your kids don't visit/call? DON'T REALLY NEED AN AMBULANCE FOR THAT! Other people DO need one and you are taking away a VALUABLE resource from them! My city of 350K people only has 6 ambulances. Yes just 6! Don't waste them! Each call can take up to 2 hours with driving to you, transporting, waiting for a bed, and cleaning. 2 hour window where somebody won't have an ambulance quickly because you have the flu.

#16 I volunteered on a SAR team for several years and here are a few pretty strait forward things that if people had known may have saved their life.



- If you fall in swift water float on your back with your knees slightly bent and feet facing down river. This lets you push off rocks without breaking your legs or being pulled under. You can use your arms and legs to try to direct your path downstream to avoid obstacles.



- Avoid crossing areas of rock where the rock slope steadily increases to a cliff or drop. This is common in granite slabs in the Sierra mountains. Even on pretty gentle slopes there can be loose gravel and once you start sliding it can be extremely hard to stop. So always keep in mind what would happen if you were to slip.



- When lost in dense woods it is very easy to wonder in circles. To avoid this line up 3 trees in the line you want to follow. Move to the middle of the 3 trees and then select a new tree keeping it in line with the others. Keep doing this to navigate in a strait line.



- You do not need cell service for your smart phone to have GPS or for the compass to work. If you get lost take note of your gps cords and use the compass to get a sense of your surroundings. Then turn off your phone and save the battery. Check for cell service if you find a high point. Your phone may still have some maps loaded so check that as well. You may get lucky and be near a trail or road.



- If you are stuck out side and getting very cold you will start to shake pretty violently. This is a good thing and means your body is trying to warm you up. If you start to get tired or feel warmer even tho nothing had changed DO NOT fall asleep. Do literally whatever it takes to keep yourself awake. If you fall asleep there is a very low chance you ever wake up. Along these lines if you suddenly stop shivering and feel a bit drunk you may be in the final stages of hypothermia and are in serious trouble. Even warming up may not be enough, seek medical attention quickly.

#17 Stop co-sleeping with infants. They don’t need to be in the bed with you, even if you don’t plan to fall asleep. It’s crazy to me how many people argue that there’s nothing dangerous about it.



aldegundis replied:

The stories of a parent unknowingly suffocating their infant child are absolutely haunting.

#18 The tv line, "somebody call 911!" doesn't work. The crowd will assume some else has, and so no one will.



If you come upon the emergency, and you don't see someone already calling 911, YOU DO IT, or you take charge of the scene (like if you're doing CPR) and *appoint* someone to do it and report back to you.



"In an emergecy, the one with the flashlight becomes the leader."

#19 Get off your damn cell phone when you drive.

#20 I’m not a first responder, but I have a friend who is.

He says STAY OFF OF TRAIN TRACKS. Don’t squish pennies or do photo shoots on them or walk on them at all. Believe it or not trains can sneak up on you at an alarming speed and they DO NOT slow down.

#21 Career Coast Guard here:



Wear your life jacket. Period.



Don't drink and drive a boat. Period.



Use the kill switch on your boat/PWC.



Know where you're going, tell two people your itinerary.



Make sure a second person on the vessel knows how to operate it. Practice man overboard drills/situations.



The backfire flame arrester on your engine is your friend, do not remove it. I promise you it doesn't "gain you any horsepower" when you remove it.



Keep a life ring / throwable within arms reach.



If you ever fall through ice you only have minutes to get yourself on the shelf. Once you're on the shelf roll away from it towards stronger ice don't try to stand up and walk.

#22 You don’t have to have phone service to dial an emergency number. It will be prioritised for any available network, so if there’s signal from anything it will get through, not just your network.



Similarly, if you don’t know the emergency number of a country you’re in, try the one for your home country. A lot of places will have common ones worldwide go through too.

#23 If you fall into cold water - first of all, FLOAT!!

> If you found yourself struggling in the water unexpectedly, your instinct would tell you to swim hard. But cold water shock could make you gasp uncontrollably. Then you could breathe in water and drown. Instead, you should Float to Live. Tell your children if they fall into water the most important thing is to float so they can shout for help & be easy to find. It calms them down to realise that this is because help will be on hand they just have to make it easier. Being calm might save their life. Tell them they can wait like that for ages if need be - just floating & shouting. I act like there’s an upcoming quiz that my kids are cramming for and randomly will ask them safety questions in any situation. They love the chance to show off & I am repeating it so often it will hopefully stick forever. Q : What’s the most important thing of you fall into water? A : Float & shout. - Q : who is allowed to pick you up in a car or take you to their house? A : nobody unless you’ve told me they will that day. - Q : what do you do if a stranger is being weird? A : go to anyone else & tell them, especially a group. - Q : what do you do if someone is holding on to you? A : BE LOUD AS HELL & kick & hit & wriggle

#24 Know your emergency exits especially at crowded events, big stores. In case of fire or active shooter, etc... everyone will panic and go the main entrance (the way they came in) but there is emergency exits you should go to the closest safe exit.

#25 You cannot smell smoke when you sleep. Install smoke alarms in your bedrooms and hallways. Sleep with your doors closed.



Make an escape plan with your family for the event of a fire, have two main escape routes and a meeting point away from the house (letterbox usually). Practice your escape plan with your family. Do it more than once.



And change your smoke alarm batteries each season.

#26 Treat every fire alarm as if there was a real fire. I'm astounded by how everyone just keeps working and completely ignores it.

#27 If you're going to a big crowded event with a small kid, get a sharpie and write your phone number on their arm. Teach them to find someone in a hi-vis and show it to them if they get separated from you.

#28 Wear the seatbelt. It's there for a reason.

#29 Limb amputations. Easy to save someone with a tourniquet. Keep a few in your car, know how to apply them. It can save your or someone else’s life. Tons and tons of blood dumps out of an amputation.

#30 Children choking - every parent should assume at some point their child WILL choke on something and know how to handle such situation.



Charble675 replied:

I choked on a flinstone gummy when i was super young, my poor mom was scared as hell but to her credit acted fast and got me to cough it back up.

#31 Road safety is very underrated and emergencies are common.



Keep your cool. Warn others of a problem with emergency flashers. Stay well off the side of the road if you must get out of the vehicle. Keep your belt on unless you just get out of the vehicle



If you are walking, be aware of your surroundings. Don't get lost in your headphones. Walk against traffic. Stand off to the side of the road if it's narrow and a car is coming. Wear bright/reflective clothing, especially at night



If you are a driver, keep a safe following distance. Slow down in bad weather. Use you emergency flashers liberally for when traffic slows suddenly, weather is really bad, or around a road hazard.



WEAR YOUR Seatbelt! I've seen innumerable people die who would have lived if they had just buckled the f**k up.



Never drive under the influence!



I've seen more people die from road incidents than anything else, by far! (Lifestyle disease not included)

#32 Friend of mine is a police officer in his home city. If your friend is drunk get them a cab home. DO NOT leave them to take the train home. He always tells me 90 percent of the people he gets run over by trains are drunks who fall into the train tracks.

#33 My dad was an EMT, Firefighter, Fire Investigator, and a police officer. I’ve learned so much from him, but a few that always stay in my mind are:



1. Always extinguish unattended candles, unplug unused appliances, and unplug Christmas lights when sleeping. Sadly, my dad dealt with a lot of deaths from fires started by these things.



2. If you live in a community with a pool that has a faulty gate or fence around it, RAISE HELL until it is fixed. If you have a pool on your property, DO NOT cut corners and expect a s****y fence to keep people out. Luckily there are a lot of regulations around pools now, but when apartment complexes started adding pools in there weren’t requirements for gates around them. Dad had a few calls for a missing kid, noticed the murky pool close by (off-season and wasn’t being cleaned), and had to drag the pool until he found the child. Even 40 years later, he gets a lump in his throat talking about it and we were NEVER allowed to even have a small above-ground pool. There are still kids today that will wander to a neighbors pool and not come back out.



3. If there is a fire in your house, there are a few things to know. First, what kind of fire it is and how to put it out. Kitchen/grease fire? NEVER PUT WATER ON IT! Put a cover on the pan/pot or throw a towel over it. If there is a fire that you can’t put out yourself within 30 seconds, call 911 and GET OUT. Do not start collecting items, grabbing clothes, or continue fighting the fire. A fire will spread very fast and start emitting very toxic smoke immediately. Most fire deaths aren’t from skin burns, they are from smoke inhalation.



4. If your house is on fire and it is already out of control but the room you are in does not have flames (for example, if your kitchen is on fire but you are upstairs in your bedroom) keep your door closed and exit from that room through a window if possible. If you are exiting the home and CAN, always close the door or window behind you to starve the fire. There is a such thing as a backdraft and it can be catastrophic.



5. Things to have in your home and your car at all times- first aid kit with tourniquets and plastic wrap, fire extinguisher, glass hammer, seatbelt cutter, and your ID. Learn how to use a tourniquet, trauma wound care, fire extinguisher, and the tools before an accident happens. The Red Cross has lots of education videos or your local fire department will always have people on shift available to teach you if you ask.



6. If something requiring emergency services happen under possibly illegal circumstances (drug overdose, house fire from reckless behavior, car accident when drinking and driving, etc) BE HONEST WITH THE FIRST RESPONDERS. You will not be the first or last call they ever have with illegal or reckless circumstances. They cannot do their job the best if they do not have all of the information.

#34 Depending on your definition of first responder, 911 dispatcher here. Listen to us. People are literally trained to give simple life saving instruction to you. Talking over us, ignoring, or just saying get here now and hanging up takes away from saving whom you’re calling for.

#35 1. Drownings don’t look like they do on Baywatch. Don’t expect splashing, screaming or frantic waving. People who are drowning often look like someone being a bit of a weirdo playing by themselves, head going under then popping up like a buoy that’s weighted. 2. Drowning people are dangerous to your safety and you need to approach the situation by prioritising your own survival. It is the natural response of a drowning person to cling onto whatever they can to stay afloat. That includes you. Given the chance, they will climb on your head, and you need to approach a drowning person with the assumption that they absolutely will. Proceed with a floatation device for them to cling to. If you don’t have one, approach feet first, ready to push off if they try to clamber onto you. 3. Don’t jump into the water to save someone unless you know in absolute certainty that you can get both of you back out. The ocean doesn’t care how well you swim in bathers at the pool, it is an absolute force of nature. Don’t become a second victim to be saved, your best intentions don’t help anyone. 4. Don’t walk on the rocks. Don’t swim near the rocks. Don’t fish from the rocks. Stay off the damn rocks.

#36 Not something you could use to prevent a lot of casualties at once but very important information that people seem to immediately forget the moment they see someone get seriously hurt.



If you see someone lying on the ground after having an accident where they took a very nasty hit to the neck area or upper chest, do the victim a favor and leave them there. Obviously make sure they’re out of harms way but ***never*** move their head or try to lift them back up. A persons first instinct to help is to lift the person back up, if someone has a serious neck injury you can make it 100x’s worse by moving them.



Someone I know witnessed a car accident where the driver was hurled 20ft from their vehicle and landed on their upper chest. Once he’s lying on the ground everyone runs to help and everyone’s trying to help him up or sit him up. To everyone’s horror the moment he was lifted up his neck fell to the side with a loud crunch and any movement he might’ve had stopped a run toy like he was shocked with electricity.



The person helping him up snapped his neck paralyzing him, something that could’ve been avoided if they left it to the emt’s who are trained for this s**t.



Don’t f**k around with a persons body if they took a nasty hit to the upper chest.

#37 Ex-Crisis response. Learn how to talk people that are having a panic attack or going through s*icidal thoughts. It's scary from the outside, but fairly simple skill and you don't have to "solve" the situation. Not making it worse is a night and day difference in helping that person pull themselves out of it.

#38 Make sure children are strapped into the appropriate-sized car seat in the back. Front airbags can be fatal to kids.



Secure_Conclusion_62 replied:

For parents: DON'T hold any of your children in your arms or on your lap while in a vehicle. I don't care if they are hungry, crying, you name it. In a crash, the airbags can kill them on your lap. You can be the strongest person in the world, but even you won't stop your little one from becoming a flying projectile. Just make sure they are properly seated and secured according to their age and siz.



#39 If you see a snake, just keep a distance and keep calm. Most snakes won’t attack you, probably only anacondas think of you as food, unless you’re a little kid who meets a big python.

Don’t try to pick a snake up!! If you get bitten, take a good look at what kind of snake it is. Try to stay calm, get medical help ASAP.

#40 If you ever encounter heavily burnt person running to you (They always run in the hope to survive), Don't touch them with your bare hands, your hands might be too hard for their burnt skin and flesh, always touch them with cloth or towel.

#41 Paramedic here-

1) learn to recognize signs and symptoms of a stroke. “F.A.S.T”acronym is what we use in the EMS world.

2) learn how to do effective CPR. Immediate bystander CPR and early 911 activation plays a MOJOR role in good patient outcomes in cardiac arrest. If you don’t do good CPR there won’t be very much brain/heart to save by the time we get there.

#42 If you're in a car accident, especially a busy intersection/roadway, don't just get out; if your car is driveable, get it out of the roadway. If it's not driveable, get yourself out of the street ASAP. Can't count how many times I've almost been struck by drivers not paying attention or just not giving a s**t and driving fast past accident scenes.

#43 I’m not a first responder, however I had friends who worked in EMT and I was trained for first aid and a few other certifications while in school.



Always keep a first aid kit and tourniquet in your car. I’ve had many close calls, luckily only needed it once. Guy ran a red light and I t-boned him. He was uninjured and drove away, however my leg was cut so badly that if I hadn’t used my tourniquet, I would have bled to death.



Also get training for first aid, you never know when you’ll need it. It can save your life, and others lives in a bad situation.



Last thing I’m gonna write here is: when you’re driving, keep the mindset that everyone is a maniac on the road. It’ll keep you prepared to avoid an accident if you need to.

#44 With a sucking chest wound (SCW), seal the front and back wounds so that no air can escape or be brought into the chest cavity. Remember air follows least resistance.



&



The hard band under the Adam's apple is where to cut for an emergency tracheotomy. A PEN DOES NOT WORK! Movie bs...

#45 That strokes don't always have the typical "F.A.S.T" symptoms. F: face droopy on one side. Let them smile, one side hanging down? Bad sign. A: Let them lift both arms, hand palms up (the bottom part of ur hand, English isn't main language soz). One arm falls down? Bad sign. S: speech slurry? Sounds drunk? Can't find the words, or speaking weird sentences? Bad sign. T: one of the above; call. Asap. Strokes can also have different symptoms and sometimes you have to trust on gut feeling. I'm a nurse and a guy told me he wasn't feeling well, no FAST symptoms but he couldn't read the messages on his phone. He wanted to text his boss he wasn't coming today but he couldn't type the letters and words. Stroke. His speech and arms were fine. Another man was horribly dizzy suddenly. No FAST signs but just unable to stand up due to how dizzy and unwell he was. Turns out to be a small Stroke as well.

#46 Avoid getting out your car on the shoulder or even near the freeway at all costs. Get a flat, drive to the nearest exit. Your rim can be replaced, you can’t be.

Freeways are probably one the most dangerous places to be on the job.

#47 Know how to check for opiate overdose (Loss of consciousness, pin point pupils, not breathing) and how to administer naloxone. It's free at www.towardtheheart.com.

#48 ER MD here. If a person collapses and has a cardiac arrest, do not perform mouth to mouth. Just perform high quality chest compressions, continously, until EMS arrives. High quality chest compressions (100 per minute) and appropriate defibrillation are the only interventions that have been shown in the medical literature to lead to positive medical outcomes.

#49 Ex-EMT and ER Nurse



Proper way to help a choking infant, if you don’t support the head properly while delivering back blows, you can seriously mess up their neck.

#50 Download the "what three words" app :) every location on the planet has a square and 3 words assigned to it. Helps emergency services find your location faster especially if you are in a difficult to find or vague area.

#51 If someone robs you, just give them your phone and wallet or whatever else they want. It’s all replaceable. It’s not worth getting shot in the chest and dying over.

#52 Second responder here (Red Cross): Know how to put out grease fires, keep the appropriate extinguisher, pot lid, and wherewithal close at hand when cooking.



We see so many fires where folks couldn't put out a grease fire before it jumped to *everything else.*.

#53 Please people. If you have a severe fall, DO NOT MOVE. Even if you feel fine, there is still a chance that you have suffered spinal damage. If you are kept still until medical help arrives, you are in a much better chance of recovering.



Only move if you are in immediate danger.

#54 Don't tailgate! I've seen so many people tailgate that are one short break away from an accident. Have at least 3 seconds of distance between you and the car in front of you.

#55 If you have a diabetic patient who's dizzy at home or anywhere with no ability to measure blood sugar..always Assume it's a hypoglycemia not hyperglycemia

The first line in any diabetes chapter in any medical book is "hyperglycemia is dangerous, hypoglycemia can be fatal"

If his blood sugar is high and you made it a bit higher till getting help then that's not a serious problem,if it's low and you made it lower you can probably send him into a coma and kill him

#56 My friend works in EMT and with years of experience, his team is like the main team. They know a few things so I tend to listen when he tries to warn people and teach them how and what to do.



We concluded that the majority of people, even though they know what to do in an emergency, tend to panic and get "stuck". They are now offering classes to understand how to react when panic kicks in and as they say, one person who doesn't panic but has less knowledge is far more important than the one who knows all the medical procedures but has panicked and "froze". Many times people couldn't even give a proper address to the dispatch and that causes major delays and can potentially make a difference between life and death.



If you have any of the classes close to you, please attend at least for a few hours, try to learn how to act under stress.





If all fails, dial 911/112 and give as detailed info as possible, try to stay calm and listen for the instructions by the dispatch (they can direct your call to the doctor, firefighter, police officer or anything you might need help with).

#57 Just. Pull. To. The. Right.



Seriously, our lights go on and people start doing random s**t all over the road. Just pull to the right and at least make an effort to stop.



However if we're splitting down a lane and everyone in front of you moves to the left to make a hole down the middle, do not be the singular idiot that blocks off that hole.

#58 Never remove a motorcyclists helmet after a nasty crash.



That's the one I was always told. It's a neck brace.

#59 Don't deny a heart attack.

#60 Given what recently happened in Florida’s gulf beaches…more people need to know how to escape a rip current.

#61 I got CPR training from a trauma specialist who said: **POOR CPR IS BETTER THAN NO CPR.**



People die of heart attacks while other people stand around doing nothing, because they're afraid of doing the "wrong" thing. Even people who have been trained in CPR are afraid they'll do it "wrong."



**JUST DO SOMETHING!**. My trainer said that it's normal to be freaked out. If all you can remember is *pound on chest*--do that! If all you can think of is *mouth-to-mouth"-- do that! Turn the person on their side, remove anything that's in their mouth... Whatever.

#62 Know how to swim before getting into a boat.

#63 De-escalating physical confrontation.

#64 Don't let your child ride on the lawn mower with you!