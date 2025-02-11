“I Don’t Know If I’m Overthinking Things”: Woman Asks If Date’s Weird Behaviors Are Early Red Flags
When you first start dating someone—especially someone you really, really like—it can be easy to let certain things slip through.
But this netizen didn’t fail to notice her date’s bizarre behaviors that might indicate possible troubles in the future. She shared her story with fellow Mumsnet users, asking if his actions could potentially be early red flags, and quite a few of them gave their two cents about it. You can find the full story and the netizens’ reactions below.
When they first start dating someone, people might view their date and the relationship through rose-tinted glasses
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
This woman didn’t fail to notice her date’s behaviors that could be considered early red flags, though
Image credits: Camandona (not the actual image)
Image credits: yslxx
The OP provided more details about the situation
Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, many thought the woman should run
After a while, the OP put up an update on how the story developed
People in the comments advised her to be firm
79 calls is when you inform the police as this sounds like it will escalate really, REALLY badly, starting with telling you to not wear make up. Get out, get friends round, protect yourself from this man. He is controlling and trying to control you by gaslighting. GTFO.
Walk away. He’s judging how you will react. In fact, run. My ex was sweetness and light. Then one night he punched because I had
Had spoken to neighbours- we had just moved, and it was a COUPLE . Broke my glasses, cut my mouth. I stayed because he was “sorry”, lovebombed me with flowers and gifts. Just run. I’ve been out 14 years. Best decision I ever made.
Those calls were 'I need to hear you're at home alone and not in a date with someone else' The mini slap and makeup comment already rang some alarm bells too.
