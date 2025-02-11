Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Don’t Know If I’m Overthinking Things”: Woman Asks If Date’s Weird Behaviors Are Early Red Flags
Couples, Relationships

“I Don’t Know If I’m Overthinking Things”: Woman Asks If Date’s Weird Behaviors Are Early Red Flags

When you first start dating someone—especially someone you really, really like—it can be easy to let certain things slip through.

But this netizen didn’t fail to notice her date’s bizarre behaviors that might indicate possible troubles in the future. She shared her story with fellow Mumsnet users, asking if his actions could potentially be early red flags, and quite a few of them gave their two cents about it. You can find the full story and the netizens’ reactions below.

RELATED:

    When they first start dating someone, people might view their date and the relationship through rose-tinted glasses

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    This woman didn’t fail to notice her date’s behaviors that could be considered early red flags, though

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Camandona (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: yslxx

    The OP provided more details about the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, many thought the woman should run

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    After a while, the OP put up an update on how the story developed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments advised her to be firm

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    79 calls is when you inform the police as this sounds like it will escalate really, REALLY badly, starting with telling you to not wear make up. Get out, get friends round, protect yourself from this man. He is controlling and trying to control you by gaslighting. GTFO.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Walk away. He’s judging how you will react. In fact, run. My ex was sweetness and light. Then one night he punched because I had

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had spoken to neighbours- we had just moved, and it was a COUPLE . Broke my glasses, cut my mouth. I stayed because he was “sorry”, lovebombed me with flowers and gifts. Just run. I’ve been out 14 years. Best decision I ever made.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those calls were 'I need to hear you're at home alone and not in a date with someone else' The mini slap and makeup comment already rang some alarm bells too.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
