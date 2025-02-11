“I Don’t Know If I’m Overthinking Things”: Woman Asks If Date’s Weird Behaviors Are Early Red Flags

ADVERTISEMENT

When you first start dating someone—especially someone you really, really like—it can be easy to let certain things slip through.

But this netizen didn’t fail to notice her date’s bizarre behaviors that might indicate possible troubles in the future. She shared her story with fellow Mumsnet users, asking if his actions could potentially be early red flags, and quite a few of them gave their two cents about it. You can find the full story and the netizens’ reactions below.

When they first start dating someone, people might view their date and the relationship through rose-tinted glasses

This woman didn’t fail to notice her date’s behaviors that could be considered early red flags, though

The OP provided more details about the situation

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, many thought the woman should run

After a while, the OP put up an update on how the story developed

People in the comments advised her to be firm

