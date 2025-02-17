Guy Plans On Excluding Partner From Will, She Refuses To Remodel His Property For Free In Response

ADVERTISEMENT

All couples have their good and bad days and their romantic moments or small tiffs. Eventually, it all comes down to how they maneuver past the bad days and small tiffs, as that’s what really defines the relationship, doesn’t it?

This couple is in the middle of a squabble as the original poster’s (OP) partner expects her to work on remodeling his rental property business, but claims that he will not leave it to her in his will. Well, she refused to do it for free and said she would charge him $20 per hour, but he is not happy with that!

The poster helps remodel her partner’s rental properties while he has helped her house after a major flood, but one day he asked her to completely remodel a rental property

This is a long-term project that would demand a lot from the poster, but he told her that he would not leave it for her in his will, but to his siblings instead

She was alarmed by this, as she didn’t want to provide free labor for him and his family and then end up with nothing if things went south between them

She said she would charge him $20 per hour to remodel his rental property but he didn’t like what she was asking so she sought advice online

In today’s story, Reddit user ceehorsey17, tells us how she ended up in a disagreement with her partner of three years. They are there for each other as she helps him remodel his rental properties while he has helped repair her house after a major flood.

Now he wants to remodel one of the rental homes which might take 6 months, and then move on to the other properties as well, so basically it’s a big project. The problem arose when the couple discussed their marriage and prenup where he clearly stated that we would leave his rental property business to his siblings and not her in the will.

Our poster was alarmed by it and also quite hurt, but it was unfair of him to ask her to work on it and then give it to his family in the end. Well, OP told him that she would charge him $20 per hour to work on the remodeling and mentioned that he should also call his family to help.

That didn’t go down well with him, so the poster sought advice online. Bored Panda reached out to the poster to ask for an update about the situation. She told us, “A few days following the story, I got my own consulting offer in my professional field. I likely won’t have any extra time to dedicate to any projects beyond that. This obviously pays significantly better.”

Seems like she might not be working on her partner’s project right now, but folks pointed out that she was completely within her rights to ask for money when she was going to invest so much time and energy in it and not even get it in the end. We understand how hurt she must have felt when he suddenly sprung this on her.

To understand more about relationship dynamics, we also reached out to Friyana Irani, a counseling psychologist who works at CREDO World School in Dahanu, and Mind Wellness Centre in Wadala. She mentioned that when one partner contributes unpaid labor to the other’s business, it can create complex psychological dynamics in the relationship.

“Feelings of resentment, power imbalances, and role ambiguity are common. The contributing partner may feel unrecognized, leading to diminished self-worth, while the business-owning partner may unconsciously adopt a more authoritative role, reinforcing an uneven power dynamic,” she added.

Friyana also explained that differing views on financial independence and asset division can significantly impact relationship stability. She claims that disagreements over financial matters often reflect deeper values and power dynamics, which, if unresolved, can lead to chronic dissatisfaction and eventual separation.

She believes that transparent communication and shared financial planning are crucial in mitigating these issues.

When we asked the poster about particular challenges of the situation, she narrated, “The most challenging part has been reading the negative comments about my partner. This isn’t the full story of our lives together, just one piece. I don’t think he is a bad person. This is just one area we very much disagree in.”

Our expert noted that psychologically, a person may choose to keep business and estate planning separate from their long-term partner due to fears of loss of control, past financial trauma, or trust issues.

Friyana also stressed that concerns about legal or family obligations—such as previous marriages, children from other relationships, or cultural expectations—can drive a person to compartmentalize financial and business matters, even if they are emotionally committed to their partner.

That does make sense, however, the original poster also gave some wise advice while concluding the interview, “Do not accept unfair treatment in your relationships. Sometimes “matching their energy” is difficult but it’s necessary to stay true to your own values.”

She also said that the comments helped her consider other alternatives to future prenup or estate planning that she had not considered. We hope the couple gets through this situation and comes out stronger. What are your thoughts about the story? Let us know in the comments!

