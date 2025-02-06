Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Siblings Realize Too Late That Stepsis Wasn’t Their Dad’s Bio Child After His Will Exposes The Truth
Family, Relationships

Siblings Realize Too Late That Stepsis Wasn’t Their Dad’s Bio Child After His Will Exposes The Truth

Adjusting to blended families can be quite difficult for kids, especially when the new parent doesn’t even accept them as a stepchild. Well, it’s a two-way street, so this new individual gets treated the exact same way that they treat the stepkid.

Reddit user Agile-Huckleberry607 had little love for her stepfather as he always made it clear that she wasn’t his kid. However, her stepsiblings refused to believe that she was their stepsister despite the blatant differential treatment that she received from their dad. Only when he passed away and left her nothing in the will did they believe it, but then, it was too late!

More info: Reddit

    Kids can find it difficult to adjust in a blended family, especially when they are not accepted by the “new parent”

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s stepfather never accepted her as his family, but his and her mom’s kids never understood this despite how he treated her

    Image credits: Agile-Huckleberry607

    Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She tried to tell her three stepsiblings that their dad was not her father, but they refused to believe her even when she showed her birth certificate

    Image credits: Agile-Huckleberry607

    Image credits: cocfanssejati / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When their father was ill, the poster refused to help him, so the siblings fought with her, still refusing to believe that she was their stepsister

    Image credits: Agile-Huckleberry607

    They only believed it when he passed away and left her nothing in the will, so they wanted to discuss it, but she refused after what they made her go through

    Today, we dive into a story that’s a little sad for the original poster (OP) because of how her stepfather treated her. Her mom married him when she was just 4 years old and he never failed to remind her that he was not her real father. This differential treatment toward her continued after the couple had 3 children of their own.

    Surprisingly, though, OP’s stepsiblings never got an inkling that she was not their real sister, but rather, their stepsister. Their mom never tried to correct them and their dad didn’t even know about this, so when they were around 12, the poster told them. However, even after she showed them her birth certificate as proof, they refused to believe her. 

    When she pointed out how differently their dad treated her, it was to no avail as they brushed it aside as being due to the fact that “older kids have it different.” 5 years ago, when her mom passed away, her stepdad became sick, but she refused to help him, which is fair considering he never treated her right. 

    This didn’t go down well with her stepsiblings who still refused to believe that she was not their real sister. Yet again, her protests about how he treated her differently fell on deaf ears. The tables turned when the man passed away and left nothing for the poster in his will, and that’s when the truth hit the siblings. 

    They finally believed that the poster was being honest all along and reached out to her to talk about it. Well, it was too late now because she had no interest whatsoever in discussing it after everything that these people put her through. Contemplating whether she’s making the right decision, the poster vented online and sought advice from Redditors.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    First of all, folks expressed their sympathies that the poor poster had to go through so much at such a young age. Research states that children, regardless of their age, need love, acceptance, and a sense of belonging to thrive. 

    It further elaborates, “When a step-parent dislikes a stepchild, it can lead to feelings of rejection, low self-esteem, and insecurity in the child. They may feel unwelcome in their own home and may start to question their worth. This can affect their academic performance, social interactions, and overall mental health.”

    Folks were also concerned about whether her mother knew what her husband said to the poster or had an idea about the way he treated her. OP replied in the comments that her mom could see the way he treated her and his kids differently and also knew about some of the things he said to her but ignored it. This was quite horrifying to hear and netizens said that this was pure emotional neglect.

    It has been observed that for children, affectional neglect may have devastating consequences, including failure to thrive, developmental delay, hyperactivity, aggression, depression, low self-esteem, running away from home, and a host of other emotional disorders.

    While the poster could be struggling with these things due to the way her mom and stepdad treated her, she also had to face the wrath of her stepsiblings. Folks highlighted that it was only after the will that they approached her and that sounded like a big red flag. They even advised her to keep her distance from these people and she commented that she intended to do just that.

    We hope they don’t keep bothering her about it so she can at least have a better life now that she’s rid of the old toxicity. If your siblings (or stepsiblings) refused to believe you, would you still forgive them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks online sided with the poster and chastised the stepsiblings for not believing her and making her suffer

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    gfbarros avatar
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a very confusing story. The siblings want to talk to the OP about what exactly? Besides apologizing, which they dont want to do, what would they say? What would the OP say?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my world, if you marry someone with kids, you treat them as your own rather than resent them for not being yours.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps part of the rehashing they want to have would include their apology. In any case, I'd be too curious to see what they had to say. If nothing else it would solidify any decision to move on with my life without them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
