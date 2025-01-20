Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

4YO Just Wanted To Show Older Man A Snail He Found, Gets Pushed Out Of The Way, Dad Snaps
Entitled People, Social Issues

4YO Just Wanted To Show Older Man A Snail He Found, Gets Pushed Out Of The Way, Dad Snaps

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was 5 or 6 years old, I remember being completely obsessed with penguins and reading as much about them as possible. As kids, we are easily fascinated by the smallest of things, but nature and its oh-so-amazing creatures probably top the list. Even the original poster’s (OP) kid saw a snail on a hiking trail and couldn’t avert his eyes from it. In fact, he wanted to share his excitement with an old passerby, whom he called over to check out the tiny creature, but the old fellow pushed him aside, which totally angered his father! More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Children are completely fascinated by nature and its diverse creatures and love to watch their movement

    The poster was hiking with his 4-year-old son and dog when the kid spotted a snail on a tree and was observing it with fascination

    Image credits: hadriantheteshlor
    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    An old man was approaching with his dog and the kid was excited to see the lab, so he called them over to check out the snail

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Image credits: hadriantheteshlor
    ADVERTISEMENT Image credits: James Frid / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, the old man pushed the little kid aside, completely angering the poster, who asked the man to apologize to his son

    Image credits: hadriantheteshlor

    The old man tried to argue that the kid was blocking the trail, but looking at the poster, he just mumbled an apology and walked away

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks were shocked by the entitled old man but applauded the poster for making him apologize, meanwhile, they also shared snail facts for the kid

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda