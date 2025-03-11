Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kids End Up With No Food At A B-Day Because Their Parents Refused To RSVP
Entitled People, Social Issues

Kids End Up With No Food At A B-Day Because Their Parents Refused To RSVP

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting together an event, be it a birthday party, a wedding or just a boardgame night takes effort. The least the potential guests can do is comply with any additional instructions or, at the very least, actually tell the host if they plan on showing up at all.

A mom asked the internet if she was wrong after she refused to feed the kids of parents who would not RSVP to her child’s birthday party. Despite frequent requests for them to do that, as the mom was making personalized lunch boxes for each kid, some parents simply showed up, dropped off their child and drove away.

RELATED:

    It’s not exactly easy to plan a party when you don’t know how many people will show up

    Children at a birthday party looking at a cake, wearing party hats, and surrounded by balloons and decorations.

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So one mom ended up unable to feed the kids of parents who refused to RSVP

    Text about kids' birthday party with no food due to RSVP issues, mentions bouncy castle and 40 children attending.

    Text image discussing party invitations and lack of RSVPs for a birthday event.

    Text conversation about RSVPs for a birthday party.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text detailing a second invite request for RSVPs due to food allergies and individual lunch boxes for a child's party.

    Invitation text stating no food without RSVP for kids' party, highlighting RSVP importance.

    Text about coordinating extra food for siblings due to lack of RSVPs at a kids' birthday party.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing challenges with RSVPing for events due to work and contact issues.

    Text messages about RSVP confusion for a kid's birthday, parents apologize and confirm attendance, addressing food issue.

    Text about kids' party attendance issues due to no RSVP from parents.

    Woman looking thoughtfully out the window, sitting in a chair, pondering kids’ party RSVP issues.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text about kids not being fed at a party due to parents not RSVPing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing parents missing events even with RSVP, affecting kids' food situation at a birthday party.

    Text describing a school mom's surprise about not providing extra food at a birthday due to no RSVP.

    Text explaining why tailored food boxes were chosen over a buffet due to allergies.

    Text debate on RSVP responsibility at a kid's birthday, mentioning YABU and YANBU perspectives on food planning.

    Image credits: itsmeits

    Many readers agreed with her

    Comment on parents not RSVPing causing no food for kids at a birthday.

    Text message about invites not being acknowledged, leading to issues at a kids' birthday event without RSVP.

    Text snippet discussing lack of RSVP for kids' party, resulting in surprise arrival.

    Text comment discussing parents' refusal to RSVP, referencing children being upset.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussion about kids missing food at a birthday due to parents not RSVPing.

    Text discussion about parents not RSVPing to birthday parties, resulting in no food for kids.

    Text comment about kids left with no food due to parents' RSVP refusal at a birthday party.

    Comment discussing parents not RSVP'ing to a birthday, mentions entitlement.

    Text exchange about RSVP issues for a kid's party, discussing no-shows and last-minute cancellations.

    Comment discussing kids left without food at a birthday due to parents not RSVPing.

    Comment discussing kids missing out on food at a birthday due to unresponsive parents.

    Text discussing kids without food at a birthday due to parents not RSVPing, emphasizing fairness and spare options.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few thought the kids shouldn’t suffer because their parents are entitled

    Comment on food issues at a birthday party due to parents not RSVPing.

    Text expressing sadness for kids at a birthday with no food due to parents not RSVPing.

    Comment by LunaLove1 discussing birthday party food options.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    isoldev avatar
    Isolde Leeuwen
    Isolde Leeuwen
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No I agree YANBU and if you do not RSVP and show up last minute, especially if your kid has allergies or there are others present with allergies, give some food with your kids. OP has been clear, parents are way to easy dropping their kids off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    isoldev avatar
    Isolde Leeuwen
    Isolde Leeuwen
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No I agree YANBU and if you do not RSVP and show up last minute, especially if your kid has allergies or there are others present with allergies, give some food with your kids. OP has been clear, parents are way to easy dropping their kids off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda