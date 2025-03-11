Kids End Up With No Food At A B-Day Because Their Parents Refused To RSVP
Putting together an event, be it a birthday party, a wedding or just a boardgame night takes effort. The least the potential guests can do is comply with any additional instructions or, at the very least, actually tell the host if they plan on showing up at all.
A mom asked the internet if she was wrong after she refused to feed the kids of parents who would not RSVP to her child’s birthday party. Despite frequent requests for them to do that, as the mom was making personalized lunch boxes for each kid, some parents simply showed up, dropped off their child and drove away.
It’s not exactly easy to plan a party when you don’t know how many people will show up
So one mom ended up unable to feed the kids of parents who refused to RSVP
Many readers agreed with her
A few thought the kids shouldn’t suffer because their parents are entitled
No I agree YANBU and if you do not RSVP and show up last minute, especially if your kid has allergies or there are others present with allergies, give some food with your kids. OP has been clear, parents are way to easy dropping their kids off.
