Meeting a biological parent for the first time as a teenager can feel like stepping onto an emotional roller coaster. Throw in the grief of losing a loved one and the stress of relocating to a new state, and you’ve got yourself a whirlwind of feelings.

This was the reality for one 16-year-old, who suddenly found himself in a deeply religious household having been raised in a non-religious environment, trying to navigate new family dynamics with contrasting beliefs.

Teen boy is forced to live with his biological dad he just met, after his mom passes away and the rest of his family refuses to take care of him

The teen begs his grandparents to send him to live with his aunt who actually wants him, but they refuse and send him to his dad instead

The 16-year-old is forced to move in with his newfound dad, his wife and 2 kids

The new family, being very religious, tries to impose their belief on the teen, demanding he start going to church and get baptized

“I will never take part in their religion ever”: the teen, who grew up in an atheist environment, angers his family after he declares he doesn’t believe in God

The OP’s (original poster) story began when he was just 15 years old and faced the tragic loss of his mother to chronic illness. His grandparents and two aunts, unwilling to take care of him, contacted his estranged father, a man who had previously shown no interest in his son’s life.

The OP’s family had also involved a social worker, so the teen was sent to live with his biological father rather than with an aunt he knew and who wanted to take him in. Despite the OP’s and his aunt’s pleas, the legal preference is for a biological parent over an extended family member. Which is what happened in the OP’s case and he was sent to live with his newfound dad and his wife and kids just 3 weeks after meeting the man.

The OP was forced to leave the place he called home and his familiar surroundings and move to a new state with his father and his very religious family. The dad admitted to the OP that he knew about his existence but chose to ignore it as he was ashamed by his “promiscuous” behavior. The wife, described as “open-minded” by the dad, welcomed the OP into their religious household. However, the teen, raised in an atheist environment, has had no interest in participating in their religious practices, which ends up being the focal point of this story.

The father and his wife are very devoted to their religious beliefs and expect the OP to join their church activities, including getting baptized. Even his 2 younger siblings have started questioning him, asking him why he doesn’t attend church or pray.

They became quite persistent, trying to impose their beliefs upon the teen, but he was not having any of it. He told them straight up that he’s an atheist because that’s how he was raised, that’s what he knows and he has no intention of ever changing for anyone, including his newfound family. As expected, this declaration caused significant tensions, anger and friction in the household.

The situation hit a boiling point when the father’s wife insisted the OP should be grateful for the opportunity to be “saved” and accused him of being disrespectful and stubborn. The teen’s response was blunt: he declared they’re not his parents, but only people he was forced to live with, and that he will never participate in their religion. As expected, this declaration caused significant tensions, anger and friction in the household, with the dad and stepmom accusing the OP of being closed-minded.

Some parents may believe that imposing religion on their children is a good idea as they might view it as a means to help their kids discover their faith and ultimately share the same beliefs as them. However, that’s not really how this works. According to an article on religious practices and whether or not it is ever okay to force them on kids, “you cannot force someone to believe in something. A child will always believe what they want to believe, no matter how much those beliefs are forced.” In fact, kids are less likely to be interested in religion if they are forced into it, with many preferring to explore this field independently.

While our teen’s reactions may have seemed harsh to his dad and stepmom, they make sense if we consider the context. This kid suddenly found himself in an unfamiliar environment during what was probably the toughest time of his life – losing his mom. Meanwhile, his newfound family, motivated by their religious views, questioned the 16-year-old’s identity and beliefs, interpreting his refusal to join the church as an obstacle to family harmony and unity.

According to an article on embracing religious diversity in the family, “conflicting religious beliefs may challenge long-held family traditions, create disagreements regarding important life decisions, or even foster feelings of exclusion or judgment. Religious differences within a family can sometimes lead to tension and strain in relationships.”

What did you think of this story? Do you believe the OP was right for stating his grounds or could he have found a more diplomatic way of handling the situation? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens side with the teen, saying he is not a jerk for standing his ground and handling the situation like an adult

