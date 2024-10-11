Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Think About How I Feel”: Employee’s Told To Clock Out When Work Is Slow, Boss Expects Compassion
Work & Money

“Think About How I Feel”: Employee’s Told To Clock Out When Work Is Slow, Boss Expects Compassion

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

For many workers, slow days at work can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you get to enjoy a slower pace, usually meaning less stress, but on the other – it’s often when time seems to stand completely still. That is until your boss comes along and gives you something to do, bidding farewell to that brief moment of peace.

This redditor was no exception, as they, too, were told that there is always something to do in the restaurant they were working at. But that wasn’t the main problem; what seemingly bothered the cook even more was the fact that they were asked to clock out when things got slow. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Restaurant workers often have to operate in a fast-paced environment

Image credits: Rene Terp / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when things get slow, some people—like this cook—might be asked to carry out different tasks or even clock out altogether

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: awkward_cheddar

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's admirable that OP wants to go out on a high note, not burn bridges etc. (give two weeks notice cuz no one else does) but honestly, a cook in a restaurant....unless you desperately need the referral from them to obtain another job, your employer is not treating you fairly or legally...you don't "owe" being a "good employee to the end" to them. You'll just waste 14 days on schedule and probably get paid for 2-3 hours a day, if that.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And here I am, thinking that things couldn't get worse for employees living over the pond. This employer is a thief because he steals what is rightfully yours: pay for 8 hours of labour.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mindykany avatar
Min
Min
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be appropriate if the employee wasn't refusing to do labour that they didn't want to do. I agree the situation is ridiculous, but both sides are being unreasonable here.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's admirable that OP wants to go out on a high note, not burn bridges etc. (give two weeks notice cuz no one else does) but honestly, a cook in a restaurant....unless you desperately need the referral from them to obtain another job, your employer is not treating you fairly or legally...you don't "owe" being a "good employee to the end" to them. You'll just waste 14 days on schedule and probably get paid for 2-3 hours a day, if that.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And here I am, thinking that things couldn't get worse for employees living over the pond. This employer is a thief because he steals what is rightfully yours: pay for 8 hours of labour.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mindykany avatar
Min
Min
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be appropriate if the employee wasn't refusing to do labour that they didn't want to do. I agree the situation is ridiculous, but both sides are being unreasonable here.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 199.4M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 452.3M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.3M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda