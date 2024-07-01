Boomer Tells Guy To Not Go To Yale Because It’s “Satanic”

ADVERTISEMENT

It used to be considered conventional wisdom, to learn from one’s elders. But one other important piece of wisdom is to know which elders to listen to. After all, there are a lot of people out there, some of whom are entitled, delusional and plain ol’ nasty.

A young man shared his mildly infuriating and somewhat hilarious experience with a boomer who tried to talk him out of a Yale scholarship because of the risk of “indoctrination.” We reached out to the young man via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Getting into an Ivy-league school with a scholarship is generally a pretty good thing

Share icon

Image credits: Reliance Trends – Official (not the actual photo)

But one boomer was dead-set on convincing a young man not to go

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Teona Swift (not the actual photo)

Image source: 0dysseus123

Readers were quick to tell him to disregard everything she said to him

ADVERTISEMENT