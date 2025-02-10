Single Mom Gifts Cousin $2K In Baby Essentials, Finds Them Sold On Facebook Within Hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising a child isn’t cheap. Between constantly outgrowing clothes, the never-ending need for diapers, food, toys, and childcare, the costs pile up fast. And don’t even get started on strollers. Who decided a decent one should cost as much as a weekend getaway?

Understanding this struggle all too well, one Redditor—a single mom living paycheck to paycheck—decided to do something generous. She gifted her pregnant cousin $2,000 worth of baby supplies, hoping to help her out. But instead of being grateful, the cousin took everything, made snide remarks, and then turned around and sold it all online. Ouch.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

Understanding just how expensive raising a child is, the woman gifted her pregnant cousin $2,000 worth of baby supplies

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What she didn’t expect was for her cousin to put it all up for sale online just hours later

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rough-Baker-7032

In the comments, the author admitted she thought they were close, but now sees otherwise

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Readers agreed her cousin was rude and advised her not to waste any more effort on her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon