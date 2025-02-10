Single Mom Gifts Cousin $2K In Baby Essentials, Finds Them Sold On Facebook Within Hours
Raising a child isn’t cheap. Between constantly outgrowing clothes, the never-ending need for diapers, food, toys, and childcare, the costs pile up fast. And don’t even get started on strollers. Who decided a decent one should cost as much as a weekend getaway?
Understanding this struggle all too well, one Redditor—a single mom living paycheck to paycheck—decided to do something generous. She gifted her pregnant cousin $2,000 worth of baby supplies, hoping to help her out. But instead of being grateful, the cousin took everything, made snide remarks, and then turned around and sold it all online. Ouch.
Read the full story below.
Understanding just how expensive raising a child is, the woman gifted her pregnant cousin $2,000 worth of baby supplies
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
What she didn’t expect was for her cousin to put it all up for sale online just hours later
Image credits: Paul Hanaoka / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Rough-Baker-7032
In the comments, the author admitted she thought they were close, but now sees otherwise
Readers agreed her cousin was rude and advised her not to waste any more effort on her
When I gave away baby stuff for free, I always made sure to tell which items I expected back and which were a donation. After that, what people so with the stuff I gave them I don't care. You want to sell it and deal with entitled buyers on Facebook? Have fun. I don't have the patience for that. If I wanted or needed money I would have either sold the stuff to her or told her I want it back after use.
You lose all right to say a word when you give someone a gift.
