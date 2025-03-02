Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Calls Nursing “Easy”, His Daughter-In-Law Gets An Engineering Degree Just To Spite Him
Feminism, Social Issues

Man Calls Nursing “Easy”, His Daughter-In-Law Gets An Engineering Degree Just To Spite Him

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

There are people who see their achievements as so core to their own personality, that they have to gatekeep them. For example, the ex-highschool football star, or someone who graduated with honors three decades ago. It’s not to say that these things aren’t important, but thinking that your daughter-in-law can’t handle, say, engineering, just because you, a man, could, is ridiculous.

A netizen shared their rather inspiring story of how their wife decided to get a full chemical engineering degree just to prove her FIL wrong. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

RELATED:

    Telling someone they “don’t have what it takes” to get a certain degree is pretty nasty

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Which is why one woman decided to get an engineering degree just to get back at her FIL

    Image credits: MedicAlert UK / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Albert Vincent Wu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PeaceLoveSmithWesson

    Some men truly believe that only they can do whatever hobby or job they’ve chosen

    There’s an unspoken rule in the world of professional men: whatever they do is the hardest, most intellectually demanding, and most important job in existence. Whether they’re in finance, engineering, or some obscure field like “logistics optimization,” they will absolutely let you know why their work is the backbone of civilization. Not only that, it’s basically impossible for any “normal” person to even understand what they are doing.

    But when it comes to nursing, one of the most critical, grueling, and skill-intensive professions, some of these same guys suddenly act like it’s just advanced babysitting. Unfortunately, many men are raised to believe that their value is tied to technical or financial prowess. Engineering makes things. Finance moves money. Programming creates software. These are “big, important” contributions to society, so surely, a job that involves helping people rather than building things must be easier, right? (Spoiler: No.)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nursing demands critical thinking, multitasking, medical knowledge, and a pretty decent amount of emotional intelligence. But because it involves caregiving, it gets lumped into the “soft skills” category, something that, in certain male-dominated industries, is code for “not real work.” It is also still quite technical, and involves dealing with bodily fluids, blood and, at times, people who don’t make it.

    Stereotypes about jobs and gender still persist

    Historically, nursing has been female-dominated, and unfortunately, some people still equate “feminine” jobs with being less prestigious or difficult. Never mind that nurses literally keep people alive on a daily basis, the stereotype persists. Setting that aside, it’s just as important to mention that not only did this man decide that nursing was, on the whole, “easier” than engineering, he also seemed to believe that there was no way a woman could do it.

    This is probably one of the most classic examples of gender bias, which in this day and age should have long been disproven. Yes, there are fields where the vast majority of workers and graduates are men, but that is not to say that there is some inherent “feminine” quality that prevents women from excelling in them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After all, this woman graduated with honors, which seemed to break this man’s brain. This is a bit concerning, given the fact that as an engineer, he might be responsible for things that keep people alive. The fact that he can even entertain such baseless concepts suggests that perhaps it’s not all calculus and rational thoughts up there.

    The person who posted the story also chatted in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers thought the FIL was ridiculous

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um, how did the defense not make the connection between the two and get her disqualified?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um, how did the defense not make the connection between the two and get her disqualified?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda