Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teacher Maliciously Complies With Entitled Principle, Takes Him At His Word And Leaves
Entitled People, Social Issues

Teacher Maliciously Complies With Entitled Principle, Takes Him At His Word And Leaves

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

People with just a little bit of power very quickly tend to forget its limitations. They might get so used to abusing it, cajoling people, throwing around threats and insults that they cease to consider the possibility that someone might get up and leave, or, even worse, simply refuse to be threatened.

A teacher shared a brilliant bit of malicious compliance when an abusive and ambitious principal tried to make him teach courses he wasn’t trained to do. When he refused, the principal mockingly suggested that he look for a new job and was unpleasantly surprised when the teacher decided to take him at his word.

People in power sometimes can’t understand the limits of it

Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

One teacher decided to take a principles threat at face value and wrote up a resignation letter

Image credits: Max Fischer / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vanessa Garcia / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Vanessa Garcia / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anonymous

Toxic bosses are shockingly common

Unfortunately, parts of this story will no doubt feel all too familiar to anyone who has spent enough time employed. After all, if you work for any company or organization, chances are, you have a boss or manager of some sort. A principal is a classic example of one type of manager. Setting aside questions of what these people actually do, these folks tend to have some power and, often enough, do not hesitate to flaunt it.

More often than not, this creates a feeling of immunity from consequences. In the US, around 30% of workers have reported some sort of bullying from management. Sometimes this is the result of malignant personalities ending up in positions of power. All too often, people with narcissistic personality disorder end up in positions of power, despite them being roughly 5% of the entire population. Other times, this is just what happens when a person gets used to throwing their weight around.

The unhappy truth is that most people can’t afford to just quit on the turn of a dime, meaning they stay at organizations with toxic culture for years. Often, this means their productivity and motivation plummets, with disastrous results. The best employees will generally just leave, as they tend to not have trouble finding work elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an abusive manager is often a learned strategy

This story has a classic and absolutely counterproductive example. When confronted about their decisions, the principal tells a valued employee that “no one cares” which is sure to motivate them to keep trying. While we can’t know for certain, this principal probably thought this line was absolutely fantastic, and enough to keep this pesky teacher out of his hair.

In any other situation, saying “no one cares” to a person passionately defending something is roughly akin to fighting words. At best, this principle was so caught up in their own vision that they forgot what a school and its teachers were actually for. The result is that he is now making decisions that lead to the entire teaching staff applauding when one quits.

As drastic as it might seem, quitting is often the best choice. Firstly, the “bad manager” isn’t going to magically get better or act nicer. Abuse of power is often a learned behavior, something they do because time and time again, it works out for them. Sometimes cutting one’s losses is enough, but as this story demonstrates, it can also be what gets an even higher up to notice.

Sometimes drastic measures are needed to get people’s attention

Now this principle will have to explain why they desperately need to replace six teachers at once and that they lost a lot of extracurricular activities in one fell swoop. Teaching is by no means an easy job, so finding people willing to do it is often harder than most people think. Regardless of what he says, it will be hard to spin this as anything but his own failure. In a perfect world, this might end up with the principle removed, but at the very least, it should curtail some of this power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, this story serves as a reminder to not waste your time in a toxic environment and, just as importantly, why it’s vital to have a real and functional support system. If this teacher was saddled with bills and had no one to go to, unemployment would seem a lot more scary than it is.

Readers enjoyed his story and some gave a few suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda