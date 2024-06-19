Person Refuses To Get Paid Less Because They Finish Work Quicker, Just Scrolls On Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

We all perform our work tasks at different speeds. What one person might do in an hour can take another 3 hours due to their experience, skills, training, or focus. One of the issues that employers face with people who finish their duties earlier is their reward system. Should they be compensated with more work or allowed to go home early for being more efficient than others?

This company solved such a problem by paying less to those who finished their assigned tasks quicker. Refusing to take paycheck cuts, productive workers maliciously complied with the new policy by slacking off.

Some employees tend to finish their tasks quicker than others

This company solved this by paying less to those who finished their duties earlier

A payment structure largely affects employee efficiency and motivation levels

The way employees are compensated for their time largely affects their efficiency and motivation levels. In redditor VampArcher’s case, their pay is calculated using a mix of task-based and time-based systems. This means that employees are given assignments with designated time to complete them but get paid for the actual time spent on them.

However, such a payment structure doesn’t seem to be appropriate for this particular workplace. Since this structure was implemented, the workers were encouraged to waste time and misuse working hours. In the long term, workers might feel disengaged and unmotivated to work, leading to poorer quality of work.

When employees are penalized for their efficiency and productive skills, this also results in higher frustration and lower morale. It can further negatively affect the company and its goals and even result in increased employee turnover and a loss of profitability.

Admittedly, it’s hard to avoid pay structure changes like the company in this story went through, as it often depends on laws and regulations, competitive needs, economic shifts, and more. But to ensure that workers are content with it, management should clearly communicate changes and expectations about them and consider surveying the people about the new alterations. Getting their opinion can help prevent any possible frustration and employees leaving.

Only 32% feel like they’re being paid fairly

However, the author of this story is not alone in being dissatisfied with the way they are compensated. In fact, in 2022, employers learned that nearly 70% of the workforce is not happy. Out of 3,500 workers surveyed, it was found that only 32% feel like they’re being paid fairly, according to management consulting company Gartner.

The research has also revealed that people’s perceptions of their salary are often influenced more by how they feel about the organization as a whole than by the actual compensation itself. Therefore, for employees to feel like they’re being fairly compensated, companies should strive to increase trust in the organization.

This starts with companies paying workers the market rate for their positions and then providing future raises based on performance. The payments shouldn’t be stagnant and should be reviewed over time. In addition, the pay structure needs to be outlined for all employees so everyone can understand what they are compensated for.

“Make sure that internally there isn’t any disparity or discriminatory practices,” said Mary Rizzuti, a partner at Compensation Resources, a human resources and compensation consulting firm. “After you’ve done all of that work, then the next key ingredient for a company is having a good communication policy.”

Fostering transparency doesn’t cost much and has the greatest impact on restoring trust in the organization and improving perceptions of pay fairness and pay equity.

The author provided more information in the comments

