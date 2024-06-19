Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Refuses To Get Paid Less Because They Finish Work Quicker, Just Scrolls On Social Media
Work & Money

Person Refuses To Get Paid Less Because They Finish Work Quicker, Just Scrolls On Social Media

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We all perform our work tasks at different speeds. What one person might do in an hour can take another 3 hours due to their experience, skills, training, or focus. One of the issues that employers face with people who finish their duties earlier is their reward system. Should they be compensated with more work or allowed to go home early for being more efficient than others?

This company solved such a problem by paying less to those who finished their assigned tasks quicker. Refusing to take paycheck cuts, productive workers maliciously complied with the new policy by slacking off. 

Some employees tend to finish their tasks quicker than others

Image credits: Zen Chung / pexels (not the actual photo)

This company solved this by paying less to those who finished their duties earlier

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Maria Orlova / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Meruyert Gonullu / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: VampArcher

A payment structure largely affects employee efficiency and motivation levels

The way employees are compensated for their time largely affects their efficiency and motivation levels. In redditor VampArcher’s case, their pay is calculated using a mix of task-based and time-based systems. This means that employees are given assignments with designated time to complete them but get paid for the actual time spent on them. 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, such a payment structure doesn’t seem to be appropriate for this particular workplace. Since this structure was implemented, the workers were encouraged to waste time and misuse working hours. In the long term, workers might feel disengaged and unmotivated to work, leading to poorer quality of work. 

When employees are penalized for their efficiency and productive skills, this also results in higher frustration and lower morale. It can further negatively affect the company and its goals and even result in increased employee turnover and a loss of profitability. 

Admittedly, it’s hard to avoid pay structure changes like the company in this story went through, as it often depends on laws and regulations, competitive needs, economic shifts, and more. But to ensure that workers are content with it, management should clearly communicate changes and expectations about them and consider surveying the people about the new alterations. Getting their opinion can help prevent any possible frustration and employees leaving. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)

Only 32% feel like they’re being paid fairly

However, the author of this story is not alone in being dissatisfied with the way they are compensated. In fact, in 2022, employers learned that nearly 70% of the workforce is not happy. Out of 3,500 workers surveyed, it was found that only 32% feel like they’re being paid fairly, according to management consulting company Gartner. 

The research has also revealed that people’s perceptions of their salary are often influenced more by how they feel about the organization as a whole than by the actual compensation itself. Therefore, for employees to feel like they’re being fairly compensated, companies should strive to increase trust in the organization. 

This starts with companies paying workers the market rate for their positions and then providing future raises based on performance. The payments shouldn’t be stagnant and should be reviewed over time. In addition, the pay structure needs to be outlined for all employees so everyone can understand what they are compensated for. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make sure that internally there isn’t any disparity or discriminatory practices,” said Mary Rizzuti, a partner at Compensation Resources, a human resources and compensation consulting firm. “After you’ve done all of that work, then the next key ingredient for a company is having a good communication policy.”

Fostering transparency doesn’t cost much and has the greatest impact on restoring trust in the organization and improving perceptions of pay fairness and pay equity.

Image credits: Arina Krasnikova / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author provided more information in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

People shared various reactions and similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda