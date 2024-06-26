Woman Ignores BF’s Car Rules, Is Mad When He Gives Her The Silent Treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s your grandmother’s vase or a brand new bike, you will likely try to make sure that it stays unscathed. As you should; possessions might not be the most important thing in the world, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take good care of them.

For this redditor, it was a new car—the first big item he had bought for himself—that he wanted to keep in good condition. That’s why he wouldn’t let his girlfriend and her son bring drinks or food into the car. And that one time they did, it ended in them getting the silent treatment from the driver.

Many people have something they cherish, whether because of its monetary or sentimental value

Image credits: Sleepi Alleyne (not the actual photo)

This guy bought a new car and said that there will be no food in the vehicle, but the rule didn’t take long to be broken

Image credits: Lucas Pezeta (not the actual photo)

Image source: IrregularScrotum

The OP provided fellow netizens with more details

The majority of them didn’t think the man was a jerk in the situation

