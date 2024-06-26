Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Ignores BF’s Car Rules, Is Mad When He Gives Her The Silent Treatment
Couples, Relationships

Woman Ignores BF’s Car Rules, Is Mad When He Gives Her The Silent Treatment

Whether it’s your grandmother’s vase or a brand new bike, you will likely try to make sure that it stays unscathed. As you should; possessions might not be the most important thing in the world, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take good care of them.

For this redditor, it was a new car—the first big item he had bought for himself—that he wanted to keep in good condition. That’s why he wouldn’t let his girlfriend and her son bring drinks or food into the car. And that one time they did, it ended in them getting the silent treatment from the driver.

Many people have something they cherish, whether because of its monetary or sentimental value

Image credits: Sleepi Alleyne (not the actual photo)

This guy bought a new car and said that there will be no food in the vehicle, but the rule didn’t take long to be broken

Image credits: Lucas Pezeta (not the actual photo)

Image source: IrregularScrotum

The OP provided fellow netizens with more details

The majority of them didn’t think the man was a jerk in the situation

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No eating in my dad's car. If we want to eat we must do it BEFORE getting in. And this rule is not negotiable. He wont let us in with food. So if you dont want food in your car you should refuse to drive if they have food.

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dude isn't TA, neither is the 9 year old child, but the mother certainly is. If you have a kid, you're responsible for it - especially when it is in someone else's car, who's been clear about the rules inside of it. The mother shouldn't have bought her kid a slushy, simple as that, and you can't tell me she didn't at least have the knowledge that a nine year old could likely not drink the entire thing at once, or never fall asleep at the car. She's at fault for this 100%.

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The GF is an entitled brat and teaching her son to be one too. No excuse for this, she had zero respect for him and his property and he was giving her and her son a free ride to her mums as well. Why was he cleaning it? Her son, her mess, she should have been cleaning it and offering to pay to get all the residue out as well. Note to all new car owners though, SCOTCHGUARD any fabric seating and all carpeting, it's saved me heaps of heartache.

