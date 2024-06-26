Woman Ignores BF’s Car Rules, Is Mad When He Gives Her The Silent Treatment
Whether it’s your grandmother’s vase or a brand new bike, you will likely try to make sure that it stays unscathed. As you should; possessions might not be the most important thing in the world, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take good care of them.
For this redditor, it was a new car—the first big item he had bought for himself—that he wanted to keep in good condition. That’s why he wouldn’t let his girlfriend and her son bring drinks or food into the car. And that one time they did, it ended in them getting the silent treatment from the driver.
Many people have something they cherish, whether because of its monetary or sentimental value
Image credits: Sleepi Alleyne (not the actual photo)
This guy bought a new car and said that there will be no food in the vehicle, but the rule didn’t take long to be broken
Image credits: Lucas Pezeta (not the actual photo)
Image source: IrregularScrotum
The OP provided fellow netizens with more details
The majority of them didn’t think the man was a jerk in the situation
The dude isn't TA, neither is the 9 year old child, but the mother certainly is. If you have a kid, you're responsible for it - especially when it is in someone else's car, who's been clear about the rules inside of it. The mother shouldn't have bought her kid a slushy, simple as that, and you can't tell me she didn't at least have the knowledge that a nine year old could likely not drink the entire thing at once, or never fall asleep at the car. She's at fault for this 100%.
The GF is an entitled brat and teaching her son to be one too. No excuse for this, she had zero respect for him and his property and he was giving her and her son a free ride to her mums as well. Why was he cleaning it? Her son, her mess, she should have been cleaning it and offering to pay to get all the residue out as well. Note to all new car owners though, SCOTCHGUARD any fabric seating and all carpeting, it's saved me heaps of heartache.
The dude isn't TA, neither is the 9 year old child, but the mother certainly is. If you have a kid, you're responsible for it - especially when it is in someone else's car, who's been clear about the rules inside of it. The mother shouldn't have bought her kid a slushy, simple as that, and you can't tell me she didn't at least have the knowledge that a nine year old could likely not drink the entire thing at once, or never fall asleep at the car. She's at fault for this 100%.
The GF is an entitled brat and teaching her son to be one too. No excuse for this, she had zero respect for him and his property and he was giving her and her son a free ride to her mums as well. Why was he cleaning it? Her son, her mess, she should have been cleaning it and offering to pay to get all the residue out as well. Note to all new car owners though, SCOTCHGUARD any fabric seating and all carpeting, it's saved me heaps of heartache.
28
9