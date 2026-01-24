ADVERTISEMENT

Since its debut in the late 80s, the Simpsons has been, if not a household staple, then at least a TV staple. While these days it does seem like it’s past its glory days, a simple glance at older seasons shows exactly why people across multiple generations love it, every frame is dense with jokes, gags and clever little hidden gems.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest and wittiest random background sign gags from The Simpsons. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote the best ones and be sure to share your favorites in the comments down below.