Since its debut in the late 80s, the Simpsons has been, if not a household staple, then at least a TV staple. While these days it does seem like it’s past its glory days, a simple glance at older seasons shows exactly why people across multiple generations love it, every frame is dense with jokes, gags and clever little hidden gems.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest and wittiest random background sign gags from The Simpsons. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote the best ones and be sure to share your favorites in the comments down below.

#1

Springfield Nuclear Plant sign from The Simpsons, showcasing one of the best signs featured in the show.

smcg_az

    #2

    Simpsons scene showing Wall E. Weasel's pizza restaurant with a purple weasel holding a pizza on the roof and colorful signage.

    MundaneMeringue71

    #3

    Simpsons sign of Monstromart store with tagline where shopping is a baffling ordeal in animated scene.

    MundaneMeringue71

    It all started back in 1987 when a group of crudely drawn yellow people appeared as short segments on The Tracey Ullman Show. Matt Groening probably did not realize at the time that his creation would eventually become a permanent and beloved fixture of global culture. When the show finally earned its own dedicated time slot in 1989, it felt like a bolt of lightning hitting the television landscape.

    Families across the world were suddenly obsessed with a ten year old boy who wore a red shirt and told people to eat his shorts. This massive phenomenon known as Bartmania led to millions of T-shirts being sold even though many schools actually banned them for being a bad influence on the youth. Looking back at the early animation style, it is truly shocking to see how much the characters have evolved since those jittery and experimental first days on the air.
    #4

    The Simpsons scene showing a humorous sign about championship hockey and entertaining yourself at night.

    MundaneMeringue71

    #5

    The Simpsons community center sign humorously listing candy and candy-shaped rat poison conventions.

    Gnomenklatura

    #6

    The Simpsons scene showing The Perm Bank hair salon with Marge having her hair styled inside.

    Puzzleheaded_Dot4345

    By the time the early nineties rolled around, the show entered what fans now reverently call the Golden Era. This was a unique period where the writing was so incredibly sharp that it managed to balance slapstick humor with profound social commentary. Talented writers like Conan O'Brien and John Swartzwelder crafted episodes that felt like mini movies every single week.

    #7

    Sign from The Simpsons Springfield Psychiatric Center reading because there may not be bugs on you featured in best signs list

    NonCreditableHuman

    #8

    Ned Flanders trapped in pool with sharks in The Simpsons sign featuring best signs from the show.

    8themoth

    #9

    Simpsons sign reading painless dentistry formerly painful dentistry outside a brick building with parked cars nearby

    JDanzy

    It was no longer just a cartoon for kids because adults found themselves laughing at the subtle references to classic cinema and literature. The popularity grew so massive that guest stars started lining up to get their own yellow avatars. If you check the IMDb guest list, you will see everyone from legendary rock stars to world leaders wanting a piece of the animated action.
    #10

    Scene from The Simpsons showing elderly characters near a humorous sign about not discussing the outside world

    Important-Ear-9096

    #11

    The Simpsons scene showing a humorously misspelled beauty salon sign from the best signs collection

    lechiengrand

    #12

    A humorous Simpsons sign reads now entering Winnipeg with the phrase we were born here what’s your excuse.

    Benz152

    As the new millennium approached, some critics began to wonder if the show could possibly maintain its incredible momentum. While some felt the quality dipped slightly compared to the early years, the brand itself only grew more powerful and influential. We saw the release of The Simpsons Movie in 2007 which proved that people were still very willing to head to theaters to see Homer get into big trouble on the big screen.

    #13

    A Simpsons scene showing a humorous sign listing names from the best signs featured in The Simpsons.

    coloch_w0rth9

    #14

    A Simpsons character standing by a fence gate with a sign that reads no escaping please in the show.

    anon

    #15

    Sign in The Simpsons reading The Needle Exchange We mean SEWING outside a sewing shop with a character walking by featured in best signs.

    adam25255

    The merchandise was everywhere ranging from complex video games to massive theme park attractions at Universal Studios. It became a multi billion dollar franchise that seemed almost immune to the passage of time. One of the most fascinating aspects of its continued popularity is the strange and eerie ability the show has to predict the future.

    #16

    Lisa Simpson standing by humorous signs that read Keep Out and I'm a sign, not a cop in The Simpsons scene.

    i-fart

    #17

    The Simpsons characters standing outside Donner's Party Supplies with a Winter Madness Sale sign on the door.

    Puzzleheaded_Dot4345

    #18

    Animated scene from The Simpsons showing a humorous Tennessee road sign at night, featuring best signs from the show.

    wickedjonny1

    From the invention of smartwatches to certain unexpected political outcomes, the internet is full of lists of Simpsons predictions that have actually come true in real life. This has kept the show relevant in the age of social media because every time something weird happens in the news, people immediately check to see if the writers in Springfield saw it coming first.
    #19

    Simpsons scene featuring the best signs with a humorous eyewear shop called Eye Caramba storefront.

    uzzleheaded_Dot4345

    #20

    Simpsons scene showing humorous signs advertising books and specials outside a store with cars parked nearby.

    BigConstruction4247

    #21

    Sign from The Simpsons reading Springfield Christian School with a humorous message featuring some letters in red for emphasis.

    Airodyssey

    Even though the animation is now sleek and digital and polished, the heart of the show remains a dysfunctional but ultimately loving family. It has outlasted countless presidents and major technological shifts and fleeting fashion trends. The sheer longevity of the series is a testament to the relatable nature of the characters.

    #22

    The Simpsons scene showing the Try-N-Save store sign, one of the best signs featured in the series.

    Balance916

    #23

    The Simpsons scene showing Sneed's Feed & Seed sign, one of the best signs featured in the series.

    Samuelwankenobi_

    #24

    Neon sign of P. Piggly Hogswhine's Super-Smörg restaurant featured in The Simpsons parking lot scene.

    Jacoba_Fett

    We all know a grumpy neighbor like Ned Flanders or a greedy boss like Mr. Burns or a hardworking mother like Marge. As long as people still enjoy poking fun at the absurdities of modern life, there will likely be a place for the Simpsons on our screens. They have moved beyond being just a television program to being a shared language for people across the globe. Whether they are teaching us about history or just making us laugh at a man falling down a hill, they remain a constant in an ever changing world.
    #25

    Simpsons scene outside Hairy Shearers salon with Marge inside and Homer next to a pink car on the street.

    LumpyStomach7683

    #26

    Banner in The Simpsons reading Parent Teacher Night Let's Share The Blame, showcasing best signs from the show.

    knowledge_isporridge

    #27

    Simpsons parking garage at night with a humorous pay and park and pay sign under a crescent moon.

    Delgadoduvidoso

    #28

    The Simpsons scene showing a humorous Lucky Stiff Funeral Home sign with a man relaxing in a coffin.

    Impressive-Ad-5050

    #29

    The Simpsons storefront window displaying the best sign reading Wee Monsieur with clothing and a cartoon figure holding a balloon.

    Manchild-Collective

    #30

    Simpsons scene showing a storefront sign that humorously reads I can't believe it's a law firm.

    skid_rock

    #31

    Simpsons sign for a child psychiatrist office reading where imaginary friends come to die on a building exterior.

    EccentricDez42

    #32

    Marge Simpson looking outside at a van with a humorous sign reading Flowers By Irene in The Simpsons.

    JulianRob38

    #33

    Scene from The Simpsons showing a sign with the misspelled phrase keep oot, featuring main characters.

    anon

    #34

    A Simpsons-themed sign showing a dead bug on a green leaf with the text a bug’s death exterminators.

    TheZodiacDoD

    #35

    Colorful Simpsons sign with a character flying over a rainbow and Earth, showcasing one of the best signs in The Simpsons.

    TheFace3701

    #36

    Simpsons sign reading Berlin reunited and it feels so good displayed outside a building in animated style

    Shandi_Meisner

    #37

    Scene from The Simpsons showing children asleep on beds under signs with witty messages about signs and futility.

    helix400

    #38

    The Simpsons scene showing a used car lot with a hot air balloon sign reading prices are sky-high.

    Spare_Owl_7429

    #39

    Simpsons scene showing Rommelwood gated entrance with a guard, highlighting one of the best signs in the show.

    CriusofCoH

    #40

    Springfield Hospital building with a humorous sign, one of the best signs featured in The Simpsons series.

    anon

    #41

    Springfield High School sign shows professional ballet tonight and closing tomorrow to fix gas leak from The Simpsons.

    Scorpiodancer123

    #42

    Sleepy Azy Motel neon sign from The Simpsons featuring humorous and iconic signs from the show’s episodes at night.

    Disciple_of_Cthulhu

    #43

    The Simpsons family walking toward a Springfield chili cook-off sign featuring humorous wording about licking spoons.

    HidaTetsuko

    #44

    Bart Simpson entering a shop with a humorous sign, showcasing one of the best signs featured in The Simpsons.

    Old-Elk2769

    #45

    Sign reading Springfield Heights Institute of Technology, featured in The Simpsons showcasing best signs from the show.

    _grandmaesterflash

    #46

    Sign outside First Church of Springfield featuring a humorous message, highlighting best signs from The Simpsons.

    DrHowardCooperman

    #47

    Billboard from The Simpsons featuring a canceled sobriety special sign with Krusty the Clown, highlighting best Simpsons signs.

    Drapidrode

    #48

    Springfield women's prison sign from The Simpsons featuring one of the best signs in the show.

    anon

    #49

    A Simpsons scene showing a library with a sign that reads the hip place to be, featuring best signs.

    HolidayingWithSatan

    #50

    Homer Simpson standing outside the air conditioner store sign that reads It Blows in The Simpsons.

    stunneddisbelief

    #51

    Simpsons scene showing a helicopter with a satirical Fox News sign flying over a cityscape and park.

    JesusFChrist108

    #52

    Close-up of a Simpsons character pointing at a sign for Luvum & Burnham family law, showcasing the best signs in The Simpsons.

    Fit_Lemon8175

    #53

    A Simpsons scene showing a nuclear plant sign with the message core explosion repent sins as one of the best signs.

    SJB95

    #54

    Bart Simpson holding a Krusty home pregnancy test box with a humorous warning sign from The Simpsons.

    leave_it_to_beavers

    #55

    The Simpsons scene showing a church sign with humorous text about Sunday NFL games in Springfield.

    mistermeek67

    #56

    Simpsons scene showing the Springfield Arboretum sign featuring one of the best signs from the series.

    YouSaidIDidntCare

    #57

    The Simpsons scene with a wise figure and a humorous sign about safe combinations on a throne.

    whatmichaelsays

    #58

    Map from The Simpsons with a red star and the best signs including the message you are here we are not.

    FromundaCheeseLigma

    #59

    Homer Simpson looking at a humorous warning sign in The Simpsons featuring the best signs from the show.

    TJMULLIGANoCOM

    #60

    Billboard sign from The Simpsons advertising Flickey's pie 25,000 miles away in a rural landscape with blue sky and clouds.

    crucible

    #61

    The Simpsons characters standing under a humorous welcome sign featuring witty text from Reading Digest.

    Muffinshire

    #62

    Sign in The Simpsons scene reads "Tien An Men Square: On this site, in 1989, nothing happened" featuring best signs.

    trashedonlisterine

    #63

    Sign outside the First Church of Springfield humorously telling people to worship elsewhere, from The Simpsons best signs.

    PlennieWingo

    #64

    Simpsons scene showing the Wild Animal Kingdom sign with the phrase born free then caged and characters walking in.

    big_river_win

    #65

    Simpsons featured sign of Phineas Q. Butterfat’s 5600 Flavors Ice Cream Parlor in a colorful animated setting.

    MundaneMeringue71

    #66

    The Simpsons ice cream truck with a Native American sign and a purple color scheme on a suburban street.

    WackyPaxDei

    #67

    Homer Simpson standing by a gravestone with a humorous sign, showcasing one of the best Simpsons signs from the series.

    mjklin

    #68

    Gravestone sign for Homer J Simpson from The Simpsons with the phrase We are richer for having lost him.

    mackyoh

