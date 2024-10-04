ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of the Chinese photographer Chris Yan. On view throughout October 2024, this captivating showcase includes twenty street photographs from his acclaimed series ‘Beijing Story’

Beijing Story

Beijing is a city full of contradictions. It is incredibly ancient, with a history spanning more than 3,000 years, and is one of the cities with the most cultural heritage in the world. Yet, it is also highly modern, serving as the capital of China with a population of over 20 million. As you walk through this city, you often witness the collision between tradition and modernity, creating the illusion of traveling through both history and the future at once. Beijing is home not only to its native residents but also to a migrant population of 8 million. People arrive and depart daily. This city has a unique culture, customs, and lifestyle. Many things here have remained unchanged for hundreds of years, while others are evolving every day.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | chrisyanyan.com

#1

© Chris Yan

I was born, raised, married, and had a child here. Before I turned forty, I had never been interested in this city, and I had never photographed it because I was too familiar with it. There was no sense of novelty or impulse for me to pick up a camera. But two years ago, my family made the decision to immigrate. In three or four years, we will leave the country and move to the United States. At that point, I suddenly felt reluctant to say goodbye. Fortunately, this is a long farewell. I still have three or four years left, and I decided to capture as much of this city and the stories that happen here as possible. I spend two or three days each week photographing the city—from streets to neighborhoods, from alleys to business districts, from parks to temples, and through the changing seasons from spring to winter. I've discovered that so many interesting and moving stories are unfolding here. So far, I’ve taken thousands of photos, with more than a hundred of them being my favorites. I hope these photos can be published in the future, and the book title might be called "The Long Goodbye."
#2

© Chris Yan

#3

© Chris Yan

#4

© Chris Yan

#5

© Chris Yan

#6

© Chris Yan

#7

© Chris Yan

#8

© Chris Yan

#9

© Chris Yan

#10

© Chris Yan

#11

© Chris Yan

#12

© Chris Yan

#13

© Chris Yan

#14

© Chris Yan

#15

© Chris Yan

#16

© Chris Yan

#17

© Chris Yan

#18

© Chris Yan

#19

© Chris Yan

#20

© Chris Yan

