I was born, raised, married, and had a child here. Before I turned forty, I had never been interested in this city, and I had never photographed it because I was too familiar with it. There was no sense of novelty or impulse for me to pick up a camera. But two years ago, my family made the decision to immigrate. In three or four years, we will leave the country and move to the United States. At that point, I suddenly felt reluctant to say goodbye. Fortunately, this is a long farewell. I still have three or four years left, and I decided to capture as much of this city and the stories that happen here as possible. I spend two or three days each week photographing the city—from streets to neighborhoods, from alleys to business districts, from parks to temples, and through the changing seasons from spring to winter. I've discovered that so many interesting and moving stories are unfolding here. So far, I’ve taken thousands of photos, with more than a hundred of them being my favorites. I hope these photos can be published in the future, and the book title might be called "The Long Goodbye."