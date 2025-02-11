ADVERTISEMENT

If you pay close attention, you will notice that life is full of coincidences. Some people even make it their mission to capture the ones they come across, and thus photo compilations such as The Coincidence Project get created.

Denis Cherim started his ongoing series back in 2012, where he observes urban and natural landscapes merge to create a certain balance. In the list down below, you will see a number of different scenes where the subjects coincidently create amusing combinations that might make you look twice to get the whole story.

If you’d like to see more of Denis’s work, make sure to visit Part 1, and for more information about the creator, read the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | denischerim.com

#1

Trees silhouetted against a misty sunset create an intriguing coincidence effect.

denischerim Report

POST

Bored Panda reached out to Denis, who kindly answered our questions.

First of all, he told us more about himself and his background. “I’m a self-taught photographer from Romania, but I’ve never really stayed in one place for too long. My family moved to Istanbul when I was young, and that experience sparked my love for exploring different cultures. Later, we settled in Spain, and Madrid has been home ever since. Along the way, I’ve lived in cities like Bucharest, Sofia, London, Kaohsiung, and Berlin—each one leaving a mark on how I see the world. 

Recently, I made a change. I left the city for the countryside, looking for something I couldn’t quite name at the time. Silence, maybe. A different way of seeing. And it’s funny—sometimes, when you strip things down, you start noticing details you’d been missing all along.”
    #2

    A showerhead on the beach aligning with the sun's reflection on the ocean, creating an optical illusion.

    denischerim Report

    #3

    Sunlight perfectly aligned behind a tree, creating a visually striking coincidence in a foggy landscape.

    denischerim Report

    We were wondering what drew Denis to the world of photography, to which he replied: “Cameras were always around me. Not just sitting on shelves, but open, taken apart, and being repaired. My father has been fixing cameras for over 30 years, and thanks to him, I learned about the camera obscura before I even knew what photography really was. But knowing how a camera works and knowing what to do with it are two different things. I wasn’t interested in the mechanics—I wanted to see what I could ‘do’ with it. 

    A photographer once told me, ‘You have to try everything to find your place.’ So I did. I experimented, worked on different projects, and learned what didn’t fit. But what always felt right was walking alone with my camera, without a plan, just letting things happen. I was never good at writing or drawing, but photography? That made sense. It became my way of making sense of the world, of telling stories—not in words, but in light and timing.”
    #4

    Red light illuminating tall grass against a dark sky, part of The Coincidence Project's unique photography.

    denischerim Report

    #5

    Clouds seen through a chain-link fence in an artistic composition, resembling a fluffy creature.

    denischerim Report

    As for the creative process, Denis commented: “I don’t follow a formula. I just pay attention. I walk, I wait, I observe. Photography, for me, isn’t about forcing an image—it’s about being present enough to notice it when it appears. Some of the best moments happen when you stop looking for them. I’m not drawn to the obvious. I don’t chase sunsets or grand landscapes. 

    What fascinates me are the small things—the way a shadow cuts across a wall, the rhythm of clouds moving through the sky, the fleeting reflections that disappear before anyone else notices. The more I slow down, the more I see. Taking photos is a way to connect with my surroundings. A way to step outside of myself for a moment. And sometimes, if I’m lucky, something unexpected happens.”
    #6

    Foggy forest with slanted trees creating an illusion, capturing a unique perspective from The Coincidence Project photos.

    denischerim Report

    #7

    Silhouetted trees and a glowing red light behind a sign, creating a mysterious scene for The Coincidence Project.

    denischerim Report

    Denis also shared what he would like the audience to take away from his work.

    He wrote: “I hope they ‘pause.’  

    Not just to look, but to actually ‘see.’ We move through life so fast that we stop noticing the details. I want my photos to break that rhythm for a moment—to make people question what they overlook.  

    We tend to divide the world into categories: interesting or ordinary, meaningful or meaningless. But what if there’s something worth seeing in everything? What if the most familiar street corner hides a story you never considered?  

    That’s what the Coincidence Project is about. It’s about finding those moments where reality shifts—where things don’t fit neatly into a box. It’s about noticing in a way we’re not used to anymore.”

    Lastly, Denis added: “Look closer. You might be missing something incredible.”
    #8

    A dog standing on a rock aligns perfectly with a clothesline, creating an amusing optical illusion.

    denischerim Report

    #9

    Foggy mountain landscape with a lone tree, part of The Coincidence Project by Denis Cherim, creating an intriguing visual illusion.

    denischerim Report

    #10

    Wooden fence with tree reflection in water, creating an optical illusion. Coincidence Project photo by Denis Cherim.

    denischerim Report

    #11

    Rusty sign with "Coto Deportivo" in front of a misty mountain, creating a striking visual coincidence with a tree.

    denischerim Report

    #12

    Leaves perfectly aligned with a gap in the wooden bench, creating an optical illusion in The Coincidence Project photo.

    denischerim Report

    #13

    A dog leaps in a dramatic perspective, creating a visual coincidence that might make you look twice.

    denischerim Report

    #14

    Pathway lined with trees, creating a perspective that may make you look twice.

    denischerim Report

    #15

    Silhouette of a dog behind mesh, creating an optical illusion; part of The Coincidence Project photo series.

    denischerim Report

    #16

    A lone tree branch against a reflective water surface creating an optical illusion, part of The Coincidence Project.

    denischerim Report

    #17

    Silver car aligned with a blue building, creating a visual coincidence, by Denis Cherim.

    denischerim Report

    #18

    Contrasting perspective of a wooden post and wind turbine in a grassy landscape from the Coincidence Project series by Denis Cherim.

    denischerim Report

    #19

    Tree trunks blend seamlessly with leaves, creating intriguing visual coincidences in a dense forest setting.

    denischerim Report

    #20

    Wooden beams aligning with a wind turbine against a blue sky, part of the Coincidence Project photos.

    denischerim Report

    #21

    Sunlight beams through trees in a forest, creating a striking visual effect. Part of The Coincidence Project series.

    denischerim Report

    #22

    A tilted metal fence casting shadows on a sidewalk, creating a coincidental visual effect with nearby plants.

    denischerim Report

    #23

    A car perfectly aligned with a road sign, creating a visual illusion; inspired by Denis Cherim's Coincidence Project.

    denischerim Report

    #24

    Shadow of a person on a rocky wall, creating an intriguing visual coincidence.

    denischerim Report

    #25

    A red and white sign perfectly aligns with a barrier, creating a coincidence that appears visually seamless.

    denischerim Report

    #26

    Tilted view of a sidewalk and fence creating an optical illusion, part of The Coincidence Project photos by Denis Cherim.

    denischerim Report

    #27

    Cloud above grass resembling smoke captures a coincidence in nature, with a plane faintly seen to the left in the sky.

    denischerim Report

    #28

    Shadows create wavy lines in a sink, showcasing coincidence photography with intriguing patterns.

    denischerim Report

    #29

    Dog's head aligned with balcony bar creating optical illusion; part of The Coincidence Project series.

    denischerim Report

    #30

    Wind turbine against a clear sky, part of 'The Coincidence Project' by Denis Cherim, sunlight creating a halo effect.

    denischerim Report

    #31

    A glowing light trail creates an illusion near trees in fog, part of The Coincidence Project photos.

    denischerim Report

    #32

    Dog’s reflection in a puddle creating an optical illusion under the sunlight, from The Coincidence Project series.

    denischerim Report

    #33

    A large tire stands upright on grass, perfectly framing a tree in the distance under a clear blue sky, in a coincidence project.

    denischerim Report

    #34

    Foggy forest scene with vibrant yellow leaves, capturing a striking coincidence in nature.

    denischerim Report

