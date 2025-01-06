Artist Illustrates Everyday Moments With A Touch Of Whimsy And Surrealism (35 Pics)Interview With Artist
Karlotta Freier, a German-born illustrator now based in the United States, has collaborated with renowned brands and publications such as Hermès, The New Yorker, Coldplay, and Apple, among others. Her artwork usually includes nature and day-to-day moments infused with something magical or absurd. However, as the artist wrote: "None of that is on purpose."
Today, we have selected some of Karlotta's work to share with you, Pandas, but if you'd like to see more, make sure to visit her Instagram. As for the creative process, the artist commented, offering valuable insight into how she brings her ideas to life: "When working on a project with a client it’s easy to get lost in the idea of wanting to make something that they’ll like. I’ve learned that my work turns out best when I try to make something that I will like first."
More info: Instagram | karlottafreier.com
In an interview with Bored Panda, Karlotta shared more about her background.
“I moved to the US in 2019 to get my MFA at the SVA in New York.
I loved drawing since I can remember, so as a young grown-up, I tried to find a profession where I could build on that. I think what draws me to art is the process itself. I just really enjoy sitting somewhere drawing. Among people or alone, I am happiest when I draw. And I feel lucky that I built a life where I can do that so much.”
Karlotta continued: “I didn’t know illustration existed for the longest time. I tried being a costume designer in a theater, then a tattoo artist, and then briefly studied graphic design. That same university offered illustration courses and those were the only thing I was interested in, so I switched majors. I am lucky that my parents never questioned any of that.”
The artist also shared more about how she comes up with ideas for her illustrations.
“I like to spend a lot of time thinking about composition and color. I often ask myself: ‘Can I make an image more interesting by adding something in the foreground or background?’ I’m most excited about my work when I can discover something new and surprise myself, so that's what I strive for. Often I can discover something new because clients bring in ideas, references, and goals for themselves, and working with these new elements expands my horizon every time. I also noticed that my work is best when I do it with a lot of attention and kindness. Sometimes that is only possible when I take breaks, so those are an important part of my practice too.”
When asked about what the artist hopes for audiences to take away from her artwork, she responded: “When I love a drawing it makes me want to draw too, so I hope people feel inspired to pick up a pen and piece of paper and start drawing when they see my work.”
Some of them look like sixties album covers, but to be honest, they don't do anything for me.
