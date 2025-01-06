ADVERTISEMENT

Karlotta Freier, a German-born illustrator now based in the United States, has collaborated with renowned brands and publications such as Hermès, The New Yorker, Coldplay, and Apple, among others. Her artwork usually includes nature and day-to-day moments infused with something magical or absurd. However, as the artist wrote: "None of that is on purpose."

Today, we have selected some of Karlotta's work to share with you, Pandas, but if you'd like to see more, make sure to visit her Instagram. As for the creative process, the artist commented, offering valuable insight into how she brings her ideas to life: "When working on a project with a client it’s easy to get lost in the idea of wanting to make something that they’ll like. I’ve learned that my work turns out best when I try to make something that I will like first."

More info: Instagram | karlottafreier.com