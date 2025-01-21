Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It Wasn’t Good Service”: Customer Tips 10% For Service, Manager Bans Her From The Restaurant
Entitled People, Social Issues

“It Wasn’t Good Service”: Customer Tips 10% For Service, Manager Bans Her From The Restaurant

It goes without saying that tips are a great thing to get at the end of the day. That’s why your barista might be extra smiley or your server might show their most professional self.

But some people expect tips without putting much effort into what they do. This redditor experienced it firsthand, after she left a 10% tip at a restaurant despite receiving bad service and had to explain herself to a very unhappy manager. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.

    Leaving a tip is optional, but many service providers view it as a given, unrelated to the effort they’re willing to put in

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This customer had to explain herself to the restaurant manager after leaving a 10% tip

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: fashien

    The OP provided more details about the situation

    People shared their thoughts in the comments section

    Some netizens have gone through similar situations themselves

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't want to pay their workers a living wage so they won't have to depend on tipping but trying to pressure costumers to give more money is ok. 🤷‍♀️

    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gratuity: Something 'voluntarily' given in return for a favour or service, as a recompense or acknowledgment. It's creeping into the UK (even in retail!), but the majority of Brits say "F**k, no!" Employers HAVE to pay a Living Wage in the UK, and as said: voluntary tips are only in restaurants - and ONLY if the service is quick and smooth & polite. USA Employers should stop paying 'Sweatshop' wages, instead of expecting customers to pay them in tips.

    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm French and I wouldn't put up with that. We once went to the "best" restaurant in our town, got the "haughty service" by à waiter who obviously thought we weren't good enough to eat there. Well he got no tip at all (waiters are decently paid, here) and we never went back.

