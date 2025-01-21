“It Wasn’t Good Service”: Customer Tips 10% For Service, Manager Bans Her From The Restaurant
It goes without saying that tips are a great thing to get at the end of the day. That’s why your barista might be extra smiley or your server might show their most professional self.
But some people expect tips without putting much effort into what they do. This redditor experienced it firsthand, after she left a 10% tip at a restaurant despite receiving bad service and had to explain herself to a very unhappy manager. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.
Leaving a tip is optional, but many service providers view it as a given, unrelated to the effort they’re willing to put in
This customer had to explain herself to the restaurant manager after leaving a 10% tip
The OP provided more details about the situation
People shared their thoughts in the comments section
Some netizens have gone through similar situations themselves
Gratuity: Something 'voluntarily' given in return for a favour or service, as a recompense or acknowledgment. It's creeping into the UK (even in retail!), but the majority of Brits say "F**k, no!" Employers HAVE to pay a Living Wage in the UK, and as said: voluntary tips are only in restaurants - and ONLY if the service is quick and smooth & polite. USA Employers should stop paying 'Sweatshop' wages, instead of expecting customers to pay them in tips.
I'm French and I wouldn't put up with that. We once went to the "best" restaurant in our town, got the "haughty service" by à waiter who obviously thought we weren't good enough to eat there. Well he got no tip at all (waiters are decently paid, here) and we never went back.
