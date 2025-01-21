“It Wasn’t Good Service”: Customer Tips 10% For Service, Manager Bans Her From The Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

It goes without saying that tips are a great thing to get at the end of the day. That’s why your barista might be extra smiley or your server might show their most professional self.

But some people expect tips without putting much effort into what they do. This redditor experienced it firsthand, after she left a 10% tip at a restaurant despite receiving bad service and had to explain herself to a very unhappy manager. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.

RELATED:

Leaving a tip is optional, but many service providers view it as a given, unrelated to the effort they’re willing to put in

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This customer had to explain herself to the restaurant manager after leaving a 10% tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: fashien

The OP provided more details about the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

People shared their thoughts in the comments section

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens have gone through similar situations themselves