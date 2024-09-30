Some people are obsessed with doors. Yes, you read that right. Like this person, who wrote about having a “peculiar fascination about doors.” They said that every door has a story to tell and they’re eager to hear these stories. Quite philosophical, isn’t it?

Well, there are even more philosophical reasons why folks tend to get this obsession. For instance, a door stands like a threshold of possibility. What we mean by this is that it can be viewed as more than just a physical barrier – it can also be a metaphorical gate leading to various possibilities, hence the name.



