Even though we encounter a thing every single day in our lives, it doesn't mean that from time to time it can't surprise us. Let's take doors, for instance. Some of them can be ordinary, something you see basically everywhere you go, but others can mesmerize you with their beauty.

Art Deco doors, which today's list is made up of, are a perfect example of that. There's a reason why many people love this style – it's fascinating. So, it's no surprise that these doors are too. So, let's walk through them, shall we?

More info: X

#1

Eastern Columbia Building, Los Angeles (1930)

Eastern Columbia Building, Los Angeles (1930)

culturaltutor Report

    #2

    Boston Avenue Methodist Church, Tulsa (1929)

    Boston Avenue Methodist Church, Tulsa (1929)

    culturaltutor Report

    #3

    National Tobacco Company Building, New Zealand (1932)

    National Tobacco Company Building, New Zealand (1932)

    travolax Report

    Some people are obsessed with doors. Yes, you read that right. Like this person, who wrote about having a “peculiar fascination about doors.” They said that every door has a story to tell and they’re eager to hear these stories. Quite philosophical, isn’t it? 

    Well, there are even more philosophical reasons why folks tend to get this obsession. For instance, a door stands like a threshold of possibility. What we mean by this is that it can be viewed as more than just a physical barrier – it can also be a metaphorical gate leading to various possibilities, hence the name. 
    #4

    Empire State Building, New York (1931)

    Empire State Building, New York (1931)

    culturaltutor Report

    #5

    La Maison Bleue, Angers (1929)

    La Maison Bleue, Angers (1929)

    culturaltutor Report

    #6

    Marine Building, Vancouver (1930)

    Marine Building, Vancouver (1930)

    culturaltutor Report

    Behind every door, some choices can shape our lives. That means that opening a door carries the symbolic meaning of new experiences. Thus, it leads to self-discovery – new people, passions, and personal growth overall. 

    Those are just a few philosophical explanations of why people develop enthusiasm for the concept of doors. At the same time, not every person is a fan of philosophy. There are plenty of reasons for this: some simply do not understand it, others are merely uninterested, and a few are afraid that it might prove that the values they have been living with until now are untrue. 
    #7

    Apartment Building, Brooklyn (19xx)

    Apartment Building, Brooklyn (19xx)

    PaddingtonBear2 Report

    #8

    Tuschinski Theatre, Amsterdam (1931)

    Tuschinski Theatre, Amsterdam (1931)

    culturaltutor Report

    Manufacturers Trust Bank, New York (1954)

    Manufacturers Trust Bank, New York (1954)

    SlickD**kery Report

    Still, even these people tend to like doors, but in an aesthetic sense. Aesthetics are made of various factors, including symmetry, colors, proportions, and so on. All of this creates a specific design, which is usually a part of a building's architecture. As you can see on this Wikipedia page, there are plenty of architectural styles that range through various time periods. 

    Today we’re going to focus on one of them – Art Deco. Some sources say it originated right before World War I (in the 1910s) in Paris, while others say it was in the 1920s. Either way, during the 1930s, it took Western Europe and the United States by storm. It represented luxury, glamor, and faith in progress. Sadly, due to the Great Depression, the style lost its intensity, while World War II fully ended its dominance. 
    #10

    Guardian Building, Detroit (1929)

    Guardian Building, Detroit (1929)

    culturaltutor Report

    #11

    One Lasalle St. Chicago, Illinois (1930)

    One Lasalle St. Chicago, Illinois (1930)

    Edwardian_Days Report

    #12

    Fisher Building, Detroit (1928)

    Fisher Building, Detroit (1928)

    culturaltutor Report

    At least with its dominance, the products were not completely lost. Of course, doors are no exception. Today’s list proves just that. These pictures were collected from an X thread dedicated to Art Deco doors posted by the @culturaltutor page, which has 1.7M followers. As the account’s bio says, it provides “a beautiful education,” and this thread is a perfect example of it.

    But what makes a door Art Deco? Typically, original Art Deco doors are made of dark and heavy wood and have geometric patterns and extravagant light cutouts. Basically, the style is a blend of elegance and functionality. It gets inspiration from ancient Egyptian and Aztec motifs, Futurism, and Cubism. All of this makes them eye-catching. 
    #13

    Cochise County Courthouse, Bisbee (1931)

    Cochise County Courthouse, Bisbee (1931)

    culturaltutor Report

    #14

    La Villa Empain, Brussels (1934)

    La Villa Empain, Brussels (1934)

    culturaltutor Report

    #15

    Carbide & Carbon Building, Chicago (1929)

    Carbide & Carbon Building, Chicago (1929)

    culturaltutor Report

    Well, as can be seen in this list, they are certainly eye-pleasing, aren’t they? After all, the human brain is wired to like art, as doing so helps the release of dopamine, or the “feel good” hormone. It creates a feeling of calmness and pleasure and even improves memory

    This makes today’s list not only beautiful but also useful, and what’s better than something that’s both nice and functional, right?

    Which of these doors would you like to walk through? Or maybe just admire? Don't forget to upvote them!
    #16

    Bacardi Buildings, Miami (1963)

    Bacardi Buildings, Miami (1963)

    NouveauDeco Report

    #17

    7461 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles (1958)

    7461 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles (1958)

    jediisland71 Report

    #18

    Apartment Building, New York (19xx)

    Apartment Building, New York (19xx)

    asonjones Report

    #19

    Chrysler Building, New York (1930)

    Chrysler Building, New York (1930)

    culturaltutor Report

    #20

    General Electric Building, New York (1931)

    General Electric Building, New York (1931)

    culturaltutor Report

    #21

    450 Sutter Street, San Francisco (1929)

    450 Sutter Street, San Francisco (1929)

    culturaltutor Report

    #22

    Koppers Building, Pittsburgh (1929)

    Koppers Building, Pittsburgh (1929)

    culturaltutor Report

    #23

    250 Cabrini Boulevard, New York (1936)

    250 Cabrini Boulevard, New York (1936)

    culturaltutor Report

    #24

    70 Pine Street, New York (1932)

    70 Pine Street, New York (1932)

    culturaltutor Report

    #25

    70 Pine Street, New York (1930)

    70 Pine Street, New York (1930)

    SlickD**kery Report

