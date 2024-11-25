ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to share the latest works from a cartoonist, Jonathan Ray Hawkins, who introduced his Zoolies series on Bored Panda last November. If you missed the earlier post, don’t worry—you can still catch up now!

We asked Jonny to tell us more about his cartoons, and here’s what he shared: “ If I had to describe my comics in three words it would be: Relatable, Punderful, Tasteful: I think they are relatable because people can see themselves in my cartoons and relate to the characters, even if they happen to be shepherds or shell collectors or sheep. I like to think they are great punderful fun for the whole family, for kids as well as groan-ups. I make my cartoons tasteful, in case I have to eat my words and to give the reader a wholesome laugh without having to take a shower afterwards.”

#1

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

Bored Panda spoke with the author of the ‘Zoolies’ series to learn more about the origins of his comics: “What initially inspired me to make my comics - my mother was a painter and she and my dad had a wonderful sense of humor and they both got me to want to make them laugh. Both had big laughs. My Dad's face would turn red like a tomato when he would laugh hard at a cartoon. My mother's art was so awesome and faith-lifting. It inspired me to want to draw, but a funny thing happened on my drawing journey.” Hawkins jokingly added: “Perhaps I like to play on words and draw because I was born in Pencil-vania.”
#2

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#3

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

The cartoonist shared with us more: “Where do I come up with new ideas for comics? My office, mostly, but sometimes in the shower, other parts of the restroom, libraries, cafes, bookstores and occasionally even in my sleep. Zzzzz.”

#4

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#5

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

We were also curious to learn which cartoonists and comedians Jonny admires and draws inspiration from. He kindly shared: “Disney, Dr. Seuss, Charles Schulz and more recently, Gary Larson, Tom Cheney, Nurit Karlin, Harley Schwadron, Liz Climo, Liana Finck, Rex May aka ‘Baloo’ and Bob Vojtko. I love so many cartoonists! Hard to narrow it down. Add P.C. Vey to that list. As for comedians - I love Steven Wright's clever monotonic wit. Always enjoyed Mel Brooks, Woody Allen, Michael Junior, Jonathan Winters and Jerry Seinfeld.”
#6

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#7

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

Lastly, the author of ‘Zoolies’ shared more about his personal favorite cartoons he has created so far: “I like the cartoon of the yellow fruit getting counsel where he says, ‘I want to be with ice cream.’ and in another balloon: ‘I want to be left alone.’ The title says Banana Split Personality. That one I find appealing. And it's sold many times and is in my recent 2025 Punny Cartoon a Day box desktop calendar.”
#8

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#9

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#10

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#11

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#12

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#13

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#14

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#15

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#16

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#17

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#18

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#19

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#20

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#21

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#22

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#23

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#24

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#25

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#26

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#27

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#28

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#29

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#30

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#31

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#32

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#33

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#34

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#35

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#36

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#37

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#38

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#39

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#40

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#41

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#42

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#43

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#44

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#45

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

#46

Paws And Punchlines: Jonathan Ray Hawkins’ One-Panel Dog Comics Delight Fans

