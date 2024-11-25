ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to share the latest works from a cartoonist, Jonathan Ray Hawkins, who introduced his Zoolies series on Bored Panda last November. If you missed the earlier post, don’t worry—you can still catch up now!

We asked Jonny to tell us more about his cartoons, and here’s what he shared: “ If I had to describe my comics in three words it would be: Relatable, Punderful, Tasteful: I think they are relatable because people can see themselves in my cartoons and relate to the characters, even if they happen to be shepherds or shell collectors or sheep. I like to think they are great punderful fun for the whole family, for kids as well as groan-ups. I make my cartoons tasteful, in case I have to eat my words and to give the reader a wholesome laugh without having to take a shower afterwards.”

More info: Facebook