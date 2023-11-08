Dog Cartoon A Day Calendar: My 30 Single-Panel Comics
My name is Jonny Hawkins and I draw single-panel comics to increase smileage for hundreds of publications and dozens of online companies.
I create cartoons for a living... or a dying... whichever comes first. I'm doggedly working on my 2025 Dog Cartoon a Day calendar. Here are a few from previous editions.
My journey as a cartoonist started when I was very young. I drew on everything, including the walls, the piano, my sisters, and the dog. My mother was a huge influence, as she was an artist. She painted wildlife - my brother and I. Even though my doodles were way different than her realistic renderings, Mom encouraged me and got me a book for Christmas when I was about 8 called, "How to Draw Cartoons". I followed that closely and also loved to sketch and draw Disney characters. At one point, I decided I wanted to be the next Walt Disney. I made a "Jonny Hawkins World" map and everything, which I still have to this day. I created my own characters and wrote simple cockamamie children's books and acted out funny movies for my sisters.
Eventually, I discovered there was something called "freelancers" and they sold their pictures to magazines and such. So, I put together a batch of cartoons and sent them. And got rejected. And rejected. And rejected. Kind of like my basketball shots and dating life. But, I hung with it and eventually sold a cartoon for $15 to Scripture Press Publications while I was in college in 1986. My roommate's ears will never be the same.
I started with a "Medical Cartoon a Day" calendar in 2004 with Accord Publishing. I had many medical and health cartoons I had been accumulating and selling to many general and medical magazines.
After the medical calendar did well, we added "Fishing Cartoon a Day" in 2005 - the same year I had a fishing humor book with author Bob Phillips. Eventually, we added "Dog, Cat and Teacher" that all debuted for me in 2011. When Accord got bought out by Andrews McMeel Publishing, they continued those titles for many more years. I love "Dog Cartoon a Day", as I've always had a dog. Right now, I have an Aussie Doodle - perfect for a cartoonist - named "Blue". He sits next to me most days and inspires ideas, but also gets me on my feet - as he has to run a mile or day or he goes whacko.
I've always loved drawing cartoons - just the freedom of expressing myself in this art form. I can be tight with the lines or loose as a goose. I love drawing cartoons on a variety of topics and dog cartoons provide an endless theme... kind of like the variety of dog breeds.
I love creating, I love coming up with that aha gag! I like doodling on a blank sheet of paper and seeing what emerges... and I like looking through my pile of little fat notebooks that I take everywhere with me... writing down gag ideas one after another. I like every part of the creative process... and yes, I love the freedom of being a freelancer... and have been doing it full-time since 1990.
One could say marketing is the toughest part... and it is always a challenge to find places that will buy my work. But, being disciplined is the greatest challenge I face daily - it's so easy to get distracted and not prioritize my daily drawings. But, I find when I make myself sit and doodle... the creativity flows... there have been a few times when I've really had a creative block... and thankfully, that hasn't happened while I have created nearly 100 Cartoon a Day calendars.
My family provides me endless encouragement - my daughter, Kara, who built my first website (though, at the moment, it's idle) and my sons Nate and Zach who are both incredibly creative with drawings, Legos, stop-action movies, clay art, stained glass and comics. They all are constantly telling me about places I should send my work - and keeping magazines and taking pictures of places where my work appears. My wife, Carissa, helps me with organization and finances.
I absolutely love being a cartoonist and sharing my work with you. I love looking at other cartoonists' and creators' works as well. My Dog Cartoon a Day is available at Amazon or at WillowCreekPress.com and in bookstores and calendar places, of course.
