My journey as a cartoonist started when I was very young. I drew on everything, including the walls, the piano, my sisters, and the dog. My mother was a huge influence, as she was an artist. She painted wildlife - my brother and I. Even though my doodles were way different than her realistic renderings, Mom encouraged me and got me a book for Christmas when I was about 8 called, "How to Draw Cartoons". I followed that closely and also loved to sketch and draw Disney characters. At one point, I decided I wanted to be the next Walt Disney. I made a "Jonny Hawkins World" map and everything, which I still have to this day. I created my own characters and wrote simple cockamamie children's books and acted out funny movies for my sisters.

Eventually, I discovered there was something called "freelancers" and they sold their pictures to magazines and such. So, I put together a batch of cartoons and sent them. And got rejected. And rejected. And rejected. Kind of like my basketball shots and dating life. But, I hung with it and eventually sold a cartoon for $15 to Scripture Press Publications while I was in college in 1986. My roommate's ears will never be the same.