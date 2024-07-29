58 Hilarious Memes That Might Bring Some Sunshine To Your Day
Good news, pandas. I’ve just spoken to your doctor, and they ordered you all to get in a hearty dose of memes stat! You’re in need of some laughter, and the quickest way to get those giggles flowing is to check out the hilarious list we’ve compiled down below.
We took a trip to the Netflixnmovies Instagram account, which is dedicated to posting silly and relatable memes, and hand selected all of our favorites. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that should bring some sunshine to your day, and be sure to upvote the ones that you'll pass along to friends who need to meet their daily recommended intake of comedy too!
The Netflixnmovies Instagram account has been around since 2017 and has shared an impressive collection of over 23,000 memes. So it’s no surprise that the page has been a huge success, amassing nearly 6 million followers. From relatable memes about struggles at work to funny references to popular films, this account has it all!
And while the internet certainly has no shortage of memes, there’s always room for more hilarious pages! We all deserve to laugh every single day and not take life too seriously. So if browsing through these silly memes can bring some sunshine to your day, then by all means, scroll away!
The vast majority of us live pretty predictable lives. We pop out of bed early in the morning, head to our jobs that we spend 40 hours at each week and attempt to squeeze in all of our hobbies in the evenings. But balancing a social life, a fitness routine, fun activities and learning new skills during the short time we have allotted after work can be overwhelming. It’s important to take a moment to relax, breathe and find some humor in every single day. Otherwise, we might start to go a little crazy!
We’ve all been told a million times that laughter is the best medicine. And while it’s certainly not a substitute for vaccines and antibiotics, it is a great supplement to make sure you get enough of every single day if you want to lead a healthy life. HelpGuide notes that laughter has many great benefits, including decreasing stress and boosting our immune systems.
Laughing also triggers the release of endorphins, HelpGuide shares on their site, so if you don’t have time to get in a vigorous workout, you better be sure to get some giggles in. At the same time, enjoying humor every day can help protect your heart, as laughing can increase blood flow and lower your risk of having a heart attack or developing cardiovascular issues. In fact, laughing can even be a great way to burn a few calories, as a good hearty laugh for 10 to 15 minutes can shed about 40 calories at a time!
Another great benefit of getting your giggle on is the fact that it can reduce anger. It’s very difficult to feel furious and laugh at the same time, so humor is a wonderful way to break tension and stop anger in its tracks. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with feeling the full range of your emotions, but dwelling on anger isn’t ideal. Remember not to sweat the small stuff, and make room for a few laughs, even when life isn’t going according to plan!
If you’re looking for ways to incorporate more laughter into your life, Everyday Health notes that the first step is to stop worrying about trying to be funny. Comedian Paul Osincup says, “Humor is not a talent, it’s a habit.” Start looking for silliness everywhere you go, and get into the habit of laughing at situations that might not seem funny on paper. After a while, you’ll start noticing even more hilarious situations, and you’ll be laughing more and more!
Being less uptight can also be a great way to find more humor in your life. Now, this might be easier said than done, but if you’re really looking for more laughter, stop taking yourself so seriously. Osincup recommends actively searching for something comical about everything that makes you stressed. “This trains your brain to see the humor in difficult situations, and it teaches you to let go of some of your stress,” he told Everyday Health.
We hope you're enjoying your scroll through this hilarious list, pandas.
