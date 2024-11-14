“Women’s Bodies Are Amazing”: Alexandra Daddario Shares Raw Pic Of Her "Magic" Postpartum Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandra Daddario showed off her postpartum body in an unfiltered post about motherhood. The Mayfair Witches actress welcomed her first child with film producer Andrew Form on October 31.

Six days after giving birth, the 38-year-old shared a mirror selfie holding her newborn against her chest, with their head resting on her shoulder.

“I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum,” Alexandra admitted, posing make-up-free in her underwear.

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

“THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby. Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine. So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)!” the NYC-born star continued.

Her post received over a million likes on Instagram and thousands of congratulatory messages, including from her friend, Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins, who commented, “So so so excited for you. Beautiful inside and out.”

Image credits: alexandradaddario

“You look amazing Alexandra, more beautiful than before,” somebody else wrote, while another added, “Our body needs to cope with so much during pregnancy and after pregnancy. We are amazing human beings. Bless all mothers out there today.”

The new mom announced the birth of her first child with a hospital photo of the baby covered in Halloween chocolates. “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy,” she wrote.

Alexandra and Andrew began dating in 2020 and tied the knot two years later. The couple met by chance during COVID, when they bumped into each other on the street in New York, as per People Magazine.

The Mayfair Witches actress welcomed her first child with film producer Andrew Form on October 31

Image credits: alexandradaddario

Announcing the engagement on social media, the Baywatch actress wrote, “You handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met.

“This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier.”

The 52-year-old Friday the 13th producer was previously married to American-Brazilian actress Jordana Brewster from 2007 to 2021. They share two sons: Julian, born in 2013, and Rowan, born in 2016.



“I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum,” Alexandra wrote

Image credits: alexandradaddario

Last July, Alexandra revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before her pregnancy. “Well, I had been pregnant. I had loss. It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific.

“Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Speaking about her husband, Alexandra said, “I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky.”

People congratulated the actress on the newest addition to her family

