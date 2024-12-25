Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Always Wanted To Find Them”: Man Reunites With His Family After 75 Years
8
Family, News

“I Always Wanted To Find Them”: Man Reunites With His Family After 75 Years

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

41

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

December 21st was a once-in-a-lifetime night for Dixon Handshaw, a 75-year-old man who was separated from his biological family at birth and was able to finally meet and hug them in a heartwarming reunion.

Handshaw spent most of his life believing he was an only child, but his entire perspective changed once he discovered he was actually adopted and had several siblings waiting to meet him.

Highlights
  • Adoptee finds family 75 years later, fulfilling lifelong dream.
  • Dixon Handshaw meets over 50 relatives in a heartwarming reunion.
  • 2020 law change enabled access to adoptees' birth certificates.
  • Dixon's resemblance to his father convinced family of his identity.

Excited, the 75-year-old packed his belongings and traveled from his home in North Carolina to Rochester, New York, where he was able to reunite with some of his half-siblings for the first time, just ahead of their family’s annual Christmas party.

“This is my Christmas miracle,” Handshaw said in an interview. “All my life, I dreamed about having siblings somewhere.”

RELATED:

    A man’s lifelong dream was fulfilled in time for Christmas after he reunited with his biological family 75 years after being adopted

    Large family gathering with festive attire, reunited after 75 years, in a cozy room with holiday decorations and a Christmas tree.

    Image credits: ABC News

    To say his dream came true would be an understatement, as he went from having almost no family, to meeting over 50 relatives in a single day. 

    The gathering, which took place last Saturday, included generations of family members, from cousins and their children, to half-brothers and sisters, all waiting to celebrate with their long-lost relative.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dixon Handshaw reunites with family member, embracing happily after 75 years apart in an emotional airport reunion.

    Image credits: ABC News

    “I’ve never met anybody who shares my DNA,” Handshaw, who has no children of his own and was the only child to his adoptive parents, said with emotion.

    As his newly-found loved ones gave him one hug after another, the 75-year-old’s heart replenished itself with the affection he had longed for decades. “It was wonderful, I have never felt such an outpouring of unconditional love as I had from my new family,” he said.

    Handshaw tried to locate his biological family, but his birth certificate wasn’t obtainable until a 2020 bill allowed adoptees to request a copy

    Man and woman smiles, celebrating a family reunion after 75 years.

    Image credits: 13WHAM ABC News

    Dixon Handshaw was born in Buffalo, New York, in 1949. He was adopted at three months old and, despite his relative loneliness, had a happy childhood. His parents, according to him, were always honest about him being adopted but didn’t know of the existence of his biological family, let alone how big it was.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elderly couple smiling on a couch, symbolizing a family reunion after 75 years.

    Image credits: CNN

    Like any adopted kid, he longed to reconnect with his biological relatives, but his search came to a temporary halt due to legislation surrounding his adoption papers.

    “I always wanted to find them, but New York State sealed the pre-adoption birth certificates, and it was impossible to find out,” he said.

    All of that changed in 2020 after a bill establishing the right of adoptees to receive a certified copy of their birth certificate upon reaching the age of 18 was passed. This allowed Handshaw to resume his inquiry, finally receiving his papers in August of this year.

    Dixon Handshaw wearing a wetsuit outdoors near water, smiling after reuniting with family.

    Image credits: 13WHAM ABC News

    Robert Romig, the name of his father, was the key that he needed to reconnect with his estranged family. 

    “The first thing I did when I got my father’s name was Google him, and up pops his obituary,” he recalled. “Not only was I shocked to see that I looked exactly like him, but I immediately knew that I had all these brothers and a sister.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handshaw’s striking resemblance to his biological father instantly convinced his brothers of his claim, and they welcomed him with open arms

    Elderly man smiling warmly, symbolizing reunion with his family after 75 years.

    Image credits: 13WHAM ABC News

    Shortly after Handshaw’s birth, Romig settled down in Rochester with a woman who had three sons of her own. In a somewhat ironic twist of fate, Romig ended up adopting these three children while at the same time giving his biological one away for unknown reasons.

    Romig eventually had five children with his wife—four boys and a girl—but the existence of his adopted sons was crucial, as it was one of them, named Gary, who was contacted by Handshaw to arrange their big reunion.

    Elderly man in a suit smiling, representing reuniting with family after 75 years.

    Image credits: ABC News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I chose Gary as the one that I would call because I knew he was adopted and I was adopted, and so I thought he would be empathetic to my situation,” Handshaw said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Handshaw’s uncanny resemblance to his biological father was all the proof Gary needed to believe his claims of him being their long-lost brother. The photo was then forwarded to all of the Romig siblings.

    “It’s Dad!” they all said, according to Gary, who then confirmed to them, “That’s your new brother.”

    Reunion after 75 years: a man joyfully reunites with family around a kitchen table, sharing a meal and laughter.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The siblings all joined a group chat in which they talk “every day.” Making up for lost time, the family already organized a camping trip for this summer.

    “I had great adoptive parents. They were wonderful. I love them, and I miss them, but I always wanted siblings, and now I have them,” Handshaw said, his tale proving that while dreams may take a while to be realized, they do come true in the end.

    Netizens were moved by Handshaw’s story of love and perseverance, with many feeling inspired by the warm welcome he received from his family after so many years

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dixon Handshaw reunites with family after 75 years, standing together by a decorated Christmas tree in a cozy living room.

    Image credits: CNN

    “This is a beautiful, encouraging story.  I hope they all can enjoy many years together going forward,” a reader said.

    “Incredible story of Hope. I loved this so much. Have a wonderful life. Merry Christmas, everyone!” another wrote.

    “It’s funny how biological ties are so strong,” a reader reflected. “There’s just an instant connection knowing you’re related in that way.”

    “My heart melted. Congratulations, and enjoy something special that you have wanted your entire life!”

    “Brought tears to my eyes.” Readers were moved by Handshaw’s story, and wished him and his family many Christmases together in the future

    Comment expressing emotion over a family reunion after 75 years, mentioning tears and Christmas wishes.

    Comment highlighting the joy of family reunification after separation.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing adoptees' rights to their genealogy, mentioning uncovering facts and a birth certificate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Text from Symphony Sid: "His stockings will be full this year," related to reuniting with family after 75 years.

    Text about a man's reunion with his family after 75 years, sharing experiences about finding biological relatives.

    Comment from cjw1960 about a man's heartwarming reunion with his family after many years.

    Comment from nancydrew celebrating a family reunion after 75 years, describing it as a nice and uplifting story.

    Text discussing a man reuniting with his half-siblings after 75 years, highlighting the strength of biological ties.

    Heartwarming comment about a family reunion after 75 years, expressing hope for their future together.

    Comment discussing family resemblance and geographical history related to a man's reunion with family after 75 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    41

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    41

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda