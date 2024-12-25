“I Always Wanted To Find Them”: Man Reunites With His Family After 75 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

December 21st was a once-in-a-lifetime night for Dixon Handshaw, a 75-year-old man who was separated from his biological family at birth and was able to finally meet and hug them in a heartwarming reunion.

Handshaw spent most of his life believing he was an only child, but his entire perspective changed once he discovered he was actually adopted and had several siblings waiting to meet him.

Highlights Adoptee finds family 75 years later, fulfilling lifelong dream.

Dixon Handshaw meets over 50 relatives in a heartwarming reunion.

2020 law change enabled access to adoptees' birth certificates.

Dixon's resemblance to his father convinced family of his identity.

Excited, the 75-year-old packed his belongings and traveled from his home in North Carolina to Rochester, New York, where he was able to reunite with some of his half-siblings for the first time, just ahead of their family’s annual Christmas party.

“This is my Christmas miracle,” Handshaw said in an interview. “All my life, I dreamed about having siblings somewhere.”

To say his dream came true would be an understatement, as he went from having almost no family, to meeting over 50 relatives in a single day.

The gathering, which took place last Saturday, included generations of family members, from cousins and their children, to half-brothers and sisters, all waiting to celebrate with their long-lost relative.

“I’ve never met anybody who shares my DNA,” Handshaw, who has no children of his own and was the only child to his adoptive parents, said with emotion.

As his newly-found loved ones gave him one hug after another, the 75-year-old’s heart replenished itself with the affection he had longed for decades. “It was wonderful, I have never felt such an outpouring of unconditional love as I had from my new family,” he said.

Handshaw tried to locate his biological family, but his birth certificate wasn’t obtainable until a 2020 bill allowed adoptees to request a copy

Dixon Handshaw was born in Buffalo, New York, in 1949. He was adopted at three months old and, despite his relative loneliness, had a happy childhood. His parents, according to him, were always honest about him being adopted but didn’t know of the existence of his biological family, let alone how big it was.

Like any adopted kid, he longed to reconnect with his biological relatives, but his search came to a temporary halt due to legislation surrounding his adoption papers.

“I always wanted to find them, but New York State sealed the pre-adoption birth certificates, and it was impossible to find out,” he said.

All of that changed in 2020 after a bill establishing the right of adoptees to receive a certified copy of their birth certificate upon reaching the age of 18 was passed. This allowed Handshaw to resume his inquiry, finally receiving his papers in August of this year.

Robert Romig, the name of his father, was the key that he needed to reconnect with his estranged family.

“The first thing I did when I got my father’s name was Google him, and up pops his obituary,” he recalled. “Not only was I shocked to see that I looked exactly like him, but I immediately knew that I had all these brothers and a sister.”

Handshaw’s striking resemblance to his biological father instantly convinced his brothers of his claim, and they welcomed him with open arms

Shortly after Handshaw’s birth, Romig settled down in Rochester with a woman who had three sons of her own. In a somewhat ironic twist of fate, Romig ended up adopting these three children while at the same time giving his biological one away for unknown reasons.

Romig eventually had five children with his wife—four boys and a girl—but the existence of his adopted sons was crucial, as it was one of them, named Gary, who was contacted by Handshaw to arrange their big reunion.

“I chose Gary as the one that I would call because I knew he was adopted and I was adopted, and so I thought he would be empathetic to my situation,” Handshaw said.

Handshaw’s uncanny resemblance to his biological father was all the proof Gary needed to believe his claims of him being their long-lost brother. The photo was then forwarded to all of the Romig siblings.

“It’s Dad!” they all said, according to Gary, who then confirmed to them, “That’s your new brother.”

The siblings all joined a group chat in which they talk “every day.” Making up for lost time, the family already organized a camping trip for this summer.

“I had great adoptive parents. They were wonderful. I love them, and I miss them, but I always wanted siblings, and now I have them,” Handshaw said, his tale proving that while dreams may take a while to be realized, they do come true in the end.

Netizens were moved by Handshaw’s story of love and perseverance, with many feeling inspired by the warm welcome he received from his family after so many years

“This is a beautiful, encouraging story. I hope they all can enjoy many years together going forward,” a reader said.

“Incredible story of Hope. I loved this so much. Have a wonderful life. Merry Christmas, everyone!” another wrote.

“It’s funny how biological ties are so strong,” a reader reflected. “There’s just an instant connection knowing you’re related in that way.”

“My heart melted. Congratulations, and enjoy something special that you have wanted your entire life!”

“Brought tears to my eyes.” Readers were moved by Handshaw’s story, and wished him and his family many Christmases together in the future

